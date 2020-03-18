Original • 1 season available (8 episodes)

Little Fires EverywhereLittle Fires Everywhere

EMMY® NOMINATED Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, the story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.more

EMMY® NOMINATED Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, ...More

Starring: Reese WitherspoonKerry WashingtonJoshua Jackson

Creator: Liz Tigelaar

TVMABlack StoriesDramaTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Made by Her: Hulu X Reframe
Book to Screen
Editors Roundtable
Finale Teaser
In Conversation With Celeste Ng & Lu Haung
Inside the Episode: Find a Way
Writers Roundtable Part I
Writers Roundtable Part II
Inside the Episode: Picture Perfect
Teens
Igniting Conversations
Inside the Episode: Duo
Inside the Episode: Seeds and All
Inside the Episode: Seventy Cents
Inside the Episode: The Spark
Inside the Episode: the Spider Web
Inside the Episode: The Uncanny
Little Fires Everywhere Date Announcement
Little Fires Everywhere Trailer
Motherhood
Next On Episode 4
Next On Episode 5
Next On Episode 6
Next On Episode 7
Oscars Teaser
Series Lookahead
Sparking Conversations
Welcome to Shaker Heights
Women of Shaker Heights
The Women Who Fueled the Fire
Little Fires Everywhere Teaser

About this Show

Little Fires Everywhere

EMMY® NOMINATED Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, the story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Starring: Reese WitherspoonKerry WashingtonJoshua JacksonRosemarie DeWittJade Pettyjohn

Creator: Liz Tigelaar

TVMABlack StoriesDramaTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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