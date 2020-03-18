EMMY® NOMINATED Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, the story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.more
EMMY® NOMINATED Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, ...More
Starring: Reese WitherspoonKerry WashingtonJoshua Jackson
Creator: Liz Tigelaar
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EMMY® NOMINATED Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, the story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.
Starring: Reese WitherspoonKerry WashingtonJoshua JacksonRosemarie DeWittJade Pettyjohn
Creator: Liz Tigelaar
About this Show
Little Fires Everywhere
EMMY® NOMINATED Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, the story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.
Starring: Reese WitherspoonKerry WashingtonJoshua JacksonRosemarie DeWittJade Pettyjohn
Creator: Liz Tigelaar