4 seasons available (52 episodes)

Cold Case FilesCold Case Files

The series examines each piece of forensic evidence, each witness, each possible lead, and each turn in the road that ultimately leads detectives to their killer. Cold Case Files is a pioneer in the nonfiction forensics genre.more

The series examines each piece of forensic evidence, each witness...More

Starring: Bill Kurtis

TV14CrimeDocuseriesTV Series2009
  • hd

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EpisodesCold Case Files FranchiseDetails
Cold Case FilesTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2009)
Cold Case Files: The Rifkin MurdersTalk & Interview, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Cold Case Files: The Grim SleeperTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2024)
Cold Case Files: Murder in the BayouTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Cold Case Files: Dead WestTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2025)

About this Show

Cold Case Files

The series examines each piece of forensic evidence, each witness, each possible lead, and each turn in the road that ultimately leads detectives to their killer. Cold Case Files is a pioneer in the nonfiction forensics genre.

Starring: Bill Kurtis

TV14CrimeDocuseriesTV Series2009
  • hd

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