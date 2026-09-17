FX Masthead Feb 2024 - Shogun
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The official streaming home of FX, with 60+ highly acclaimed shows as well as new originals you can only stream here.

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FX Masthead Feb 2024 - Shogun
Stream FX on Hulu

The official streaming home of FX, with 60+ highly acclaimed shows as well as new originals you can only stream here.

SIGN UP NOW

Now Streaming

Watch past and current seasons of acclaimed and award-winning FX series, including Shōgun, The Patient, The Bear, The Old Man, American Horror Story, Snowfall, American Horror Stories, Dave, Reservation Dogs, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Mayans MC, Fargo, What We Do in The Shadows, A Teacher, and Archer.

Now Streaming

Watch past and current seasons of acclaimed and award-winning FX series, including Shōgun, The Patient, The Bear, The Old Man, American Horror Story, Snowfall, American Horror Stories, Dave, Reservation Dogs, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Mayans MC, Fargo, What We Do in The Shadows, A Teacher, and Archer.

Featured Titles: All Seasons & Episodes Available

Featured

  • thumbnail - American Horror Story

    American Horror Story

    TVMA • Drama, Horror • series (2011)

  • thumbnail - The Drop: A Snowfall Saga

    The Drop: A Snowfall Saga

    TVMA • Drama, Crime • series (2026)

  • thumbnail - The Shards

    The Shards

    TVMA • Drama, Crime • series (2026)

  • thumbnail - It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

    It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

    TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • series (2005)

  • thumbnail - The Bear

    The Bear

    TVMA • Comedy • series (2022)

  • thumbnail - Adults

    Adults

    TVMA • Comedy • series (2025)

  • thumbnail - Snowfall

    Snowfall

    TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • series (2017)

  • thumbnail - Gary

    Gary

    TVMA • Comedy • series (2026)

  • thumbnail - The Beauty

    The Beauty

    TVMA • Drama, Horror • series (2026)

  • thumbnail - Dying for Sex

    Dying for Sex

    TVMA • Drama, Comedy • series (2025)

  • thumbnail - The Lowdown

    The Lowdown

    TVMA • Drama, Comedy • series (2025)

  • thumbnail - Alien: Earth

    Alien: Earth

    TVMA • Thriller, Science Fiction • series (2025)

  • thumbnail - Shōgun

    Shōgun

    TVMA • Drama, Action and Adventure • series (2024)

  • thumbnail - Welcome to Wrexham

    Welcome to Wrexham

    TVMA • Sports, Documentaries • series (2022)

  • thumbnail - Say Nothing

    Say Nothing

    TVMA • Drama • series (2024)

FX On Hulu

FX

  • thumbnail - American Horror Story

    American Horror Story

    TVMA • Drama, Horror • series (2011)

  • thumbnail - The Drop: A Snowfall Saga

    The Drop: A Snowfall Saga

    TVMA • Drama, Crime • series (2026)

  • thumbnail - Adults

    Adults

    TVMA • Comedy • series (2025)

  • thumbnail - It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

    It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

    TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • series (2005)

  • thumbnail - The Shards

    The Shards

    TVMA • Drama, Crime • series (2026)

  • thumbnail - The Bear

    The Bear

    TVMA • Comedy • series (2022)

  • thumbnail - Gary

    Gary

    TVMA • Comedy • series (2026)

  • thumbnail - Welcome to Wrexham

    Welcome to Wrexham

    TVMA • Sports, Documentaries • series (2022)

  • thumbnail - Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

    Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

    TVMA • Drama, Biography • series (2026)

  • thumbnail - The Beauty

    The Beauty

    TVMA • Drama, Horror • series (2026)

  • thumbnail - The Lowdown

    The Lowdown

    TVMA • Drama, Comedy • series (2025)

  • thumbnail - Alien: Earth

    Alien: Earth

    TVMA • Thriller, Science Fiction • series (2025)

  • thumbnail - Necaxa

    Necaxa

    TVMA • Latino, Documentaries • series (2025)

  • thumbnail - English Teacher

    English Teacher

    TVMA • Comedy • series (2024)

  • thumbnail - Dying for Sex

    Dying for Sex

    TVMA • Drama, Comedy • series (2025)

  • thumbnail - Say Nothing

    Say Nothing

    TVMA • Drama • series (2024)

  • thumbnail - American Horror Stories

    American Horror Stories

    TVMA • Drama, Horror • series (2021)

  • thumbnail - Social Studies

    Social Studies

    TVMA • Documentaries, Health & Wellness • series (2024)

  • thumbnail - Grotesquerie

    Grotesquerie

    TVMA • Drama, Crime • series (2024)

  • thumbnail - American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez

    American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez

    TVMA • Drama, Biography • series (2024)

  • thumbnail - The Veil

    The Veil

    TVMA • Thriller, Drama • series (2024)

  • thumbnail - Shōgun

    Shōgun

    TVMA • Drama, Action and Adventure • series (2024)

  • thumbnail - Justified: City Primeval

    Justified: City Primeval

    TVMA • Drama, Crime • series (2023)

  • thumbnail - What We Do in the Shadows

    What We Do in the Shadows

    TVMA • Action, Supernatural • series (2019)

  • thumbnail - The Old Man

    The Old Man

    TVMA • Thriller, Drama • series (2022)

  • thumbnail - Class of '09

    Class of '09

    TVMA • Thriller, Drama • series (2023)

  • thumbnail - DAVE

    DAVE

    TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • series (2020)

  • thumbnail - The Full Monty

    The Full Monty

    TVMA • International, Drama • series (2023)

  • thumbnail - Dear Mama

    Dear Mama

    TVMA • Black Stories, Music • series (2023)

  • thumbnail - The Secrets of Hillsong

    The Secrets of Hillsong

    TVMA • Documentaries • series (2023)

  • FX Series & Exclusive Originals Only on Hulu

    Stream exclusive Originals only on Hulu - including Shōgun, The Patient, The Bear, Fleishman Is In Trouble, Kindred, American Horror Stories, Reservation Dogs, A Teacher, Devs, and Mrs. America - plus new seasons of all FX shows after they air on FX and FXX.