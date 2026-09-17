The official streaming home of FX, with 60+ highly acclaimed shows as well as new originals you can only stream here.SIGN UP NOW
The official streaming home of FX, with 60+ highly acclaimed shows as well as new originals you can only stream here.SIGN UP NOW
Now Streaming
Watch past and current seasons of acclaimed and award-winning FX series, including Shōgun, The Patient, The Bear, The Old Man, American Horror Story, Snowfall, American Horror Stories, Dave, Reservation Dogs, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Mayans MC, Fargo, What We Do in The Shadows, A Teacher, and Archer.
Now Streaming
Watch past and current seasons of acclaimed and award-winning FX series, including Shōgun, The Patient, The Bear, The Old Man, American Horror Story, Snowfall, American Horror Stories, Dave, Reservation Dogs, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Mayans MC, Fargo, What We Do in The Shadows, A Teacher, and Archer.
Featured Titles: All Seasons & Episodes Available
Featured
FX On Hulu
FX
American Horror Story
TVMA • Drama, Horror • series (2011)
The Drop: A Snowfall Saga
TVMA • Drama, Crime • series (2026)
Adults
TVMA • Comedy • series (2025)
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • series (2005)
The Shards
TVMA • Drama, Crime • series (2026)
The Bear
TVMA • Comedy • series (2022)
Gary
TVMA • Comedy • series (2026)
Welcome to Wrexham
TVMA • Sports, Documentaries • series (2022)
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
TVMA • Drama, Biography • series (2026)
The Beauty
TVMA • Drama, Horror • series (2026)
The Lowdown
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • series (2025)
Alien: Earth
TVMA • Thriller, Science Fiction • series (2025)
Necaxa
TVMA • Latino, Documentaries • series (2025)
English Teacher
TVMA • Comedy • series (2024)
Dying for Sex
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • series (2025)
Say Nothing
TVMA • Drama • series (2024)
American Horror Stories
TVMA • Drama, Horror • series (2021)
Social Studies
TVMA • Documentaries, Health & Wellness • series (2024)
Grotesquerie
TVMA • Drama, Crime • series (2024)
American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez
TVMA • Drama, Biography • series (2024)
The Veil
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • series (2024)
Shōgun
TVMA • Drama, Action and Adventure • series (2024)
Justified: City Primeval
TVMA • Drama, Crime • series (2023)
What We Do in the Shadows
TVMA • Action, Supernatural • series (2019)
The Old Man
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • series (2022)
Class of '09
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • series (2023)
DAVE
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • series (2020)
The Full Monty
TVMA • International, Drama • series (2023)
Dear Mama
TVMA • Black Stories, Music • series (2023)
The Secrets of Hillsong
TVMA • Documentaries • series (2023)
FX Series & Exclusive Originals Only on Hulu
Stream exclusive Originals only on Hulu - including Shōgun, The Patient, The Bear, Fleishman Is In Trouble, Kindred, American Horror Stories, Reservation Dogs, A Teacher, Devs, and Mrs. America - plus new seasons of all FX shows after they air on FX and FXX.