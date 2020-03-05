Featured Titles: All Seasons & Episodes Available

The new streaming home of FX Networks, with 40+ highly acclaimed shows as well as new FX originals you can only stream here.
Featured Titles
Devs
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2020)
In Devs, an FX limited series, a young software engineer, Lily Chan, investigates the secret development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in Silicon Valley, which she believes is behind the murder of her boyfriend.
Devs stars Sonoya Mizuno as “Lily Chan;” Nick Offerman as “Forest,” the CEO of Amaya; Jin Ha as “Jamie,” Lily’s former boyfriend; Karl Glusman as “Sergei,” Lily’s boyfriend; Zach Grenier as “Kenton,” Amaya’s Head of Security; Stephen McKinley Henderson as “Stewart,” one of the top minds working in Amaya’s secret development division; Cailee Spaeny as the young, brilliant “Lyndon;” and Alison Pill as “Katie,” the gifted quantum physicist and second in command at Amaya.
Alex Garland writes, directs and serves as executive producer of Devs along with Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA TV, Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Garrett Basch. The series is produced by FX Productions.
DAVE
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)
"DAVE" centers on a neurotic man in his late 20s who has convinced himself that he's destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he actually might convince the world. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, he vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar. The half-hour comedy is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, better known by his stage name Lil Dicky.
Breeders
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)
"Breeders" explores the paradox experienced by nearly all parents, the willingness to die for one's children coupled with the near-constant desire to kill them. Paul is a caring father who discovers he's not quite the man he thought he was. His partner, Ally, runs a recording studio, makes Paul laugh and has the ability to read a story to their children while she's technically asleep. In this honest and uncompromising comedy, Paul and Ally are juggling full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage, upheavals in their relationship and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children, Luke and Ava. When Ally's estranged father Michael appears on their doorstep, the family essentially takes on a third child three quarters of the time, but this one comes with baggage and opinions. Paul's own parents, Jackie and Jim, are on hand to help out, but their generation does parenting a little differently.
Cake
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
"Cake" is a handcrafted assortment of bite-sized content served up to viewers as a tasty treat for the mind. Featuring a diverse array of narratives from storytellers both new and established with eclectic points of view, the carefully curated half-hour showcase features both live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing, artistic, authentic and raw (not to mention, totally gif-able). There's something for everyone and plenty to go around.
Mayans M.C.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
"Mayans M.C." is the next chapter in the "Sons of Anarchy" saga. Set in a post-Jax Teller world, Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the CaliforniaMexico border. EZ, the gifted son of a proud Latino family and former golden boy, sees his quest for the American dream snuffed out by border violence. Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ's need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.
Fosse/Verdon
TVMA • Drama, Musicals • TV Series (2019)
Influential choreographer Bob Fosse and acclaimed Broadway dancer Gwen Verdon begin a decades-long personal and professional partnership that changes the face of American entertainment, but they pay a price in their pursuit of greatness.
American Horror Story
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The Emmy® and Golden Globe® winning franchise is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television.
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia features Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Sweet Dee and Frank, five ne’er-do-wells who own and operate Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia. Their constant scheming usually lands them in a world of hurt, yet they never seem to learn from their mistakes. As they say, some things never change. So prepare for more depraved schemes, half-baked arguments, and absurdly underhanded plots to subvert one another.
Better Things
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Award-winning FX comedy series Better Things centers on a single mom and actress trying to raise her three daughters in Los Angeles.
Snowfall
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2017)
Snowfall is a one-hour drama set against the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and its ultimate radical impact on the culture as we know it.
