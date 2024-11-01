Must-See Movies, Now Streaming
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Newly Added Movies
John Carpenter's Starman en EspañolJohn Carpenter's Starman en Español
Mientras ayudaba a un apuesto alienígena en peligro, una viuda empieza a sanar su duelo.
PG • Spanish, Aliens • Movie (1984)
HereHere
A tale of love, loss, laughter, and life, all of which happen right Here.
PG-13 • Drama, Coming of Age • Movie (2024)
Smashed en EspañolSmashed en Español
Kate y Charlie, jóvenes casados unidos por la música y el alcohol, ven su vida tambalear cuando el alcoholismo de ella pone en riesgo su trabajo. Al entrar a A.A., Kate inicia la sobriedad y enfrenta verdades sobre su familia, su carrera y su matrimonio.
R • Drama • Movie (2012)
Next Goal WinsNext Goal Wins
With the 2014 World Cup qualifiers approaching, down-on-his-luck coach Thomas Rongen tries to turn the American Samoa soccer team into winners.
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
John Carpenter's StarmanJohn Carpenter's Starman
An alien takes the form of a young widow's husband and asks her to drive him from Wisconsin to Arizona. The government tries to stop them.
PG • Aliens, Science Fiction • Movie (1984)
Running with ScissorsRunning with Scissors
The story of the traumatic childhood of writer Augusten Burroughs.
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2006)
Attack of the Samurai SharksAttack of the Samurai Sharks
A 3,000-year-old skeleton originally found in the 1920s near Japan’s Seto Inland Sea is covered in unusually deep cut marks. It looks like the victim of a frenzied samurai sword attack. But the skeleton, called Tsukumo 24, is from a man who died hundreds of years before the first Japanese swords were made. Now, an international team of scientists at Kyoto University reopens the case with a startling theory: Was this man killed by a shark? If so, could this be the oldest shark attack ever investigated, and which species is the prime suspect?
TVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins StoryEnvy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story
Gabrielle has it all--a devoted husband, a beautiful daughter, and a great job. When Gabrielle's father suddenly reveals she has a half-sister, Keisha, Gabrielle is delighted. But Keisha wants more than a sisterly bond from Gabrielle.
TVPG • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2021)
HereticHeretic
Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant), becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse. Co-starring Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East. Written & directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods.
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2024)
Lakeview TerraceLakeview Terrace
A young, newly-married interracial couple moves into an L.A. suburb - only they didn't count on their new neighbor being a bigoted, tightly-wound and increasingly unhinged African-American cop. With Kerry Washington.
PG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2008)
12 Angry Men12 Angry Men
Life is in their hands...death is on their minds. Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb, Ed Begley and Jack Klugman lead the distinctive cast of jurors whose character portrayals are \"perfect in every detail\" (The Hollywood Reporter). With its star-powered cast and three Oscar® nominations, including Best Picture, \"12 Angry Men\" is a powerful, suspenseful and \"fascinatingly entertaining film\" (Los Angeles Examiner). Eleven jurors are convinced that the defendant is guilty of murder. The twelfth has no doubt of his innocence. How can this one man steer the others toward the same conclusion? It's a case of seemingly overwhelming evidence against a teenager accused of killing his father in \"one of the best pictures ever made\" (The Hollywood Reporter). The legendary Sidney Lumet, in his feature film directorial debut, creates a motion picture of stunning intensity and in the process created a classic.
Not Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (1957)
CreedCreed
Adonis Johnson (Michael B Jordan) never knew his famous father, world heavyweight champion Apollo Creed, who died before he was born. Still, there's no denying that boxing is in his blood, so Adonis heads to Philadelphia, the site of Apollo Creed's legendary match with a tough upstart named Rocky Balboa. Once in the City of Brotherly Love, Adonis tracks Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) down and asks him to be his trainer. Despite his insistence that he is out of the fight game for good, Rocky sees in Adonis the strength and determination he had known in Apollo -- the fierce rival who became his closest friend. Agreeing to take him on, Rocky trains the young fighter, even as the former champ is battling an opponent more deadly than any he faced in the ring. With Rocky in his corner, it isn't long before Adonis gets his own shot at the title...but can he develop not only the drive but also the heart of a true fighter, in time to get into the ring?
PG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2015)
Iron ManIron Man
After escaping from kidnappers using makeshift power armor, an ultra rich inventor and weapons maker (Robert Downey Jr.) turns his creation into a force for good by using it to fight crime.
PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
9 to 59 to 5
Three put-upon office workers hatch an outrageous plot against their sexist boss in this madcap comedy romp.
PG • Comedy • Movie (1980)
Corazonada
Corazonada, basada en hechos reales: el mayor fraude televisado en México.
Not Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2022)
Rookie of the YearRookie of the Year
An accident turns an inept Little Leaguer into a pitching phenomenon for his beloved Chicago Cubs.
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1993)
The ChristophersThe Christophers
A staple of the '60s London art scene, Julian Sklar (Ian McKellen) has drifted into seclusion. His estranged children enlist a forger (Michaela Coel), to access a series of Julian's unfinished canvases to secure an inheritance.
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Psicópata: El asesino del conejo blanco
Una detective con identidad disociativa investiga el caso de un asesino serial mientras trata de lidiar con su trastorno.
International, Latino • Movie (2026)
SnowpiercerSnowpiercer
After a failed global-warming experiment, a post-apocalyptic Ice Age has killed off nearly all life on the planet.
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Seven PoundsSeven Pounds
Ben Thomas is an IRS agent with a fateful secret who embarks on an extraordinary journey of redemption by forever changing the lives of seven strangers.
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2008)
Crown VicCrown Vic
During one night on patrol, a veteran cop (Thomas Jane) and his rookie partner (Luke Kleintank) chase down violent suspects while searching for a missing girl and hunting two cop killers on the loose in Los Angeles.
R • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2019)
LOL Live with Alfred RoblesLOL Live with Alfred Robles
In this half-hour special from Executive Producer Kevin Hart, comedian Alfred Robles covers everything from growing up in East LA and navigating Mexican family life to dating, road rage, neighborhood drama, and the unexpected perks of adulthood. With his laid-back style and unique point of view, Alfred draws on everyday experiences and distinct cultural nuances to deliver a hilarious debut special.
TVMA • Latino, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
FargoFargo
The Coen brothers' pointedly morose 1996 classic about kidnapping, extortion and one grisly wood chipper massacre in Minnesota.
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1996)
Jerry MaguireJerry Maguire
When a sports agent has a moral epiphany and is fired for expressing it, he decides to put his new philosophy to the test as an independent agent with the only athlete who stays with him and his former colleague.
R • Sports, Drama • Movie (1996)
Sixteen CandlesSixteen Candles
The 1980s teen classic with forgotten birthday girl Molly Ringwald looking for love on her not-so-sweet sixteenth.
PG • Drama, Teen • Movie (1984)
Sparkle en EspañolSparkle en Español
Tres hermanas descubren las dos caras de la fama, desde el éxito de su grupo musical hasta el terrible mundo de las drogas.
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2012)
Solo MioSolo Mio
Left heartbroken in Rome after a wedding disaster, a stranded groom finds his ruined honeymoon transformed by a determined local and a few meddling travelers—proving that sometimes heartbreak is only the beginning.
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2026)
Rust and BoneRust and Bone
Put in charge of his young son, ali leaves Belgium for antibes to live with his sister and her husband as a family. Ali's bond with stephanie, a killer whale trainer, grows deeper after stephanie suffers a horrible accident.
R • International, Drama • Movie (2012)
Kubo and the Two StringsKubo and the Two Strings
A young boy, in feudal Japan, named Kubo must locate a magical suit of armour worn by his late father in order to defeat a vengeful spirit from the past.
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2016)
Mundos cósmicos
Memo, un artista fracasado que vive con su madre, invita a su novia, Valeria, a celebrar su cumpleaños con una cena al aire libre en la que le ofrece tomar sustancias psicodélicas para experimentar sensaciones nuevas.
International, Latino • Movie (2023)
Moneyball en EspañolMoneyball en Español
Relata la historia de Billy Beane, agente de los Oakland Athletics, y su intento audaz de crear un equipo a través de la ayuda de analistas expertos en la computación.
PG-13 • Baseball, Sports • Movie (2011)
Grand IsleGrand Isle
Walter (Nicolas Cage) and his neglected wife lure a young man into their Victorian home to escape a hurricane. When the man is charged with murder by Det. Jones (Kelsey Grammar), he must reveal the couple's wicked secrets to save himself.
TVMA • Thriller, Action • Movie (2019)
Starship Troopers 3: MarauderStarship Troopers 3: Marauder
Johnny Rico is now a general, and called back into action to defeat the bugs.
R • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
Gnomeo & JulietGnomeo & Juliet
Imagine Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet as - garden gnomes! Crazy characters, colorful action and an all-star voice cast make this an animated family treat! With Michael Caine, Patrick Stewart, Jason Statham, more!
G • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
I.S.S.I.S.S.
Tensions flare in the near future aboard the International Space Station as a conflict breaks out on Earth. Reeling, the U.S. and Russian astronauts receive orders from the ground: take control of the station by any means necessary.
R • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Jurassic ParkJurassic Park
Eccentric millionaire John Hammond has invited three dinosaur experts to see his new amusement park before it opens. The park is on an island off Costa Rica and is populated by actual, living dinosaurs Hammond has created using DNA harvested from prehistoric insects. The scientists are joined by Hammond's two grandchildren during their preview of the park and the group is enjoying the tour in their computer-controlled cars until a storm knocks out power on the island. A park employee who wants to steal some of the dinosaur embryos takes advantage of the situation and sabotages the system, inadvertently causing the gigantic beasts to go on a rampage and forcing all the humans on the island to flee for their lives.
PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1993)
Starship Troopers: InvasionStarship Troopers: Invasion
A distant Federation outpost Fort Casey comes under attack by bugs.
R • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2012)
A Complete UnknownA Complete Unknown
Timothée Chalamet stars as a young Bob Dylan in early 1960s New York.
R • Drama, Biography • Movie (2024)
Rust and Bone en EspañolRust and Bone en Español
METAL Y HUESO es una extraordinaria historia de supervivencia y salvación del aclamado y galardonado director de Un profeta.
R • Drama • Movie (2012)
Stan Lee's Mutants, Monsters and MarvelsStan Lee's Mutants, Monsters and Marvels
Kevin Smith, delves into the fascinating world of Marvel Comics with Stan "The Man" Lee. In it, Lee explains how he came about creating some of our best-loved super heroes including Spider-Man, The X-Men, The Hulk and Daredevil.
Not Rated • Documentaries • Movie (2002)
My Old AssMy Old Ass
In this fresh take on the classic coming-of-age fable, free-spirited teenager Elliott (Maisy Stella) encounters her wisecracking 39-year-old future self (Aubrey Plaza) - and can't escape her influence. On the cusp of leaving home for college, Elliott is determined to have one last summer packed with good times. To celebrate her 18th birthday, she boats off to a remote island with her best friends to trip on mushrooms. But just when Elliott thinks she's not feeling a thing, she suddenly finds herself chatting with a woman who claims to be her literal "old ass." Prodded for advice, Elliott's future self gives her one major warning: avoid anyone named Chad. But when Elliott meets the very Chad (Percy Hynes White) she was supposed to dodge, things get complicated. Elliott starts to open herself to what her future self might have to show her...and vice versa. From director Megan Park comes a moving comedy about the past, the future, and leading your current life with zero regrets.
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
The BlackeningThe Blackening
The Blackening follows a group of Black friends reunited for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a masked killer who forces them to play a twisted board game by his rules.
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2023)
J.C. ChávezJ.C. Chávez
From washing cars to becoming a world champion, Julio César Chávez fights his way to the pinnacle of boxing and becomes a Mexican icon. Behind the legendary victories lies a turbulent story of ambition, fame, addiction and the bitter cost of defeat.
Not Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2007)
Muzzle 2: City of WolvesMuzzle 2: City of Wolves
Haunted by PTSD from his days as a K-9 officer, Jake's peaceful life is shattered when a gang brutally attacks his family. Alongside his new K-9 partner Argos, he uncovers a drug ring and confronts corrupt officials to reveal the truth and secure justice.
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
BabylonBabylon
Decadence, depravity and outrageous excess lead to the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers in the 1920s Hollywood.
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Top 15 Movies Today
The Swan: Behind the MirrorTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
CoralinePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
Road HousePG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
The Devil Wears Prada 2R • Action • Movie (2024)
Toy Story 2G • Kids, Comedy • Movie (1999)
The Accountant 2R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Ready or Not 2: Here I ComeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawR • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
Inglourious BasterdsPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
HypnoticR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
HalloweentownTVPG • Kids, Drama • Movie (1998)
ParaNormanPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
TwistersPG • Cartoons, Animation • Movie (2012)
The PlagueR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
CasperG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Stream & Scream
Ready or Not 2: Here I ComeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
NosferatuR • Horror, Drama • Movie (2024)
CoralinePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
The SubstanceR • Horror • Movie (2024)
XR • Horror • Movie (2022)
PearlR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
MaXXXineR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
HereditaryR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
MidsommarR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2019)
HereticR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2024)
Historias We Love
Vanessa Gonzalez: MamonaNot Rated • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
XR • Horror • Movie (2022)
TwistersPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
SplitsvilleR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2025)
PearlR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Mike & Nick & Nick & AliceR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2026)
MaXXXineR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Lost in the JungleTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't DieR • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Flamin' HotPG-13 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2023)
Descendants: The Rise of RedTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2024)
The Cheetah Girls 2TVG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Almost ParadiseNot Rated • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2024)
Love is LoveNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2024)
Popular
The CraftTV14 • Horror, Supernatural • Movie (1996)
The Last SamuraiR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2003)
Pitch Perfect 3PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2017)
Gaga Chromatica BallTV14 • Music, Concerts • Movie (2024)
Hidden FiguresPG • Space, Black Stories • Movie (2016)
Despicable MePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2010)
7 Days in HellTVMA • Sports, Tennis • Movie (2015)
The OutsidersPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
Halloween H2O: 20 Years LaterR • Horror • Movie (1998)
AftermathR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
Halloween: The Curse of Michael MyersR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1995)
War of the WorldsPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2005)
HypnoticR • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
Rain ManR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1988)
The Greatest ShowmanPG • Drama, Biography • Movie (2017)
WonkaPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
Wedding CrashersR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
I Love You ForeverTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2025)
Beetlejuice BeetlejuicePG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
RampagePG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Mississippi MasalaR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1991)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
The Maltese FalconDrama, Classics • Movie (1941)
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The BandR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Girls TripR • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Hall PassR • Comedy • Movie (2011)
MojaveR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2015)
Monster-in-LawPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
The TownR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2010)
In the GreyR • Action, Drama • Movie (2026)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness ProtectionPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
Just FriendsTVMA • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire HunterR • Horror, Action and Adventure • Movie (2012)
The Transporter RefueledPG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1971)
Final Destination 5R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2011)
My Big Fat Greek WeddingPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2002)
Risky BusinessR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1983)
Tomb RaiderPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Road HouseR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1989)
X-Men: First ClassPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
MichaelPG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2026)
PanPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Featured Movies
The Swan: Behind the MirrorTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
The PlagueR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity CastleR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
WickedPG • Musicals, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
100 Nights of HeroPG-13 • Romance, Fantasy • Movie (2025)
HypnoticR • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
Save the Last DancePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
Jimmy O. Yang: Finally HomeComedy • Movie (2026)
Rich FluNot Rated • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
The Green KnightR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
HereticR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2024)
Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
CreedPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2015)
9 to 5PG • Comedy • Movie (1980)
Creed IIPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2018)
Creed IIIPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2023)
Desert WarriorR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2025)
ElevationR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2024)
The ChristophersR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
The Wizard of the KremlinR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
NosferatuR • Horror, Drama • Movie (2024)
Violent EndsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2025)
BusboysR • Comedy • Movie (2026)
The X-Files: I Want to BelievePG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2008)
Travis Barker: Louder Than FearTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
XR • Horror • Movie (2022)
PearlR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
MaXXXineR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Ex MachinaR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2015)
Jurassic WorldPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1993)
Untitled Home Invasion RomanceR • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Solo MioPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2026)
Land Of BadR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
SlingshotR • Space, Thriller • Movie (2024)
The Devil Wears Prada 2PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Nirvanna the Band the Show the MovieR • Satire, Time Travel • Movie (2025)
My Grandfather Charles MansonTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
They FightTVMA • Sports, Drama • Movie (2026)
MoonlightR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2016)
Bodies Bodies BodiesR • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Everything Everywhere All at OnceR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Lady BirdR • Drama, Teen • Movie (2017)
Ready or Not 2: Here I ComeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
AmericanaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Blockbuster Movies
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity CastleR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
WickedPG • Musicals, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Inglourious BasterdsR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
CreedPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2015)
MichaelPG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2026)
Jurassic WorldPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Jurassic Park IIIPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2001)
The Lost World: Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1997)
Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1993)
The Devil Wears Prada 2PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Rise of the Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2001)
Star Wars: The Last JediPG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2017)
Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerPG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
Marvel Studios' The AvengersPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2012)
ThorPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Ready or Not 2: Here I ComeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
GladiatorR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2000)
ApocalyptoR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2006)
TwistersPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
War of the WorldsPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2005)
Send HelpR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2026)
Godzilla x Kong: The New EmpirePG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Bad Boys: Ride or DieR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2024)
Predator: BadlandsPG-13 • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2025)
Bullet TrainR • Drama, Action • Movie (2022)
Spider-Man 3PG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2007)
Spider-Man 2PG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2004)
Spider-ManPG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2002)
The CollectiveAction, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Scream 3R • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2000)
Scream 2R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1997)
ScreamR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1996)
BarbarianR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2022)
2012PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
School of RockPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2003)
The Bob's Burgers MoviePG-13 • Mystery, Animation • Movie (2022)
Alien: RomulusR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2024)
UnchartedPG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2022)
A Complete UnknownR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2024)
LonglegsR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
X-Men: First ClassPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
SinnersR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Iron Man 2PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2010)
Action Movies
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity CastleR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The MoviePG-13 • Fantasy, Action • Movie (2021)
HypnoticR • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
Kubo and the Two StringsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2016)
Inglourious BasterdsR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
The Accountant 2R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Desert WarriorR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2025)
ElevationR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2024)
BeastDrama, Action • Movie (2026)
Land Of BadR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Jurassic WorldPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Crown VicR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2019)
Run Lola RunR • Thriller, Action • Movie (1998)
El secreto de sus ojosR • International, Latino • Movie (2009)
Dangerous WatersThriller, Action • Movie (2023)
The Incredible HulkPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege TalePG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2007)
Willy's WonderlandAction, Horror • Movie (2021)
The PledgeR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2001)
Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2001)
Star Wars: The Last JediPG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2017)
Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerPG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
Marvel Studios' The AvengersPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2012)
ThorPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Death on the NilePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2022)
They Will Kill YouR • Horror, Action • Movie (2026)
Young OnesR • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2014)
The Boondock SaintsR • Crime, Action • Movie (1999)
So UndercoverPG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2012)
The Raid: RedemptionR • International, Martial Arts • Movie (2011)
Resident Evil: VendettaR • Action, Adult Animation • Movie (2017)
Resident Evil: DamnationR • Horror, Action • Movie (2012)
AvatarPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
GladiatorR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2000)
Code Name BansheeR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2022)
ApocalyptoR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2006)
TwistersPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
Send HelpR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2026)
HolesPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2003)
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FreedomAction, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Dust BunnyR • Fantasy, Horror • Movie (2025)
Thieves HighwayNot Rated • Crime, Action • Movie (2025)
Godzilla x Kong: The New EmpirePG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Bad Boys: Ride or DieR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2024)
Primitive WarTVMA • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Drama Movies
The PlagueR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
100 Nights of HeroPG-13 • Romance, Fantasy • Movie (2025)
HypnoticR • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
The Green KnightR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Lakeview TerracePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2008)
Jerry MaguireR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1996)
BurlesquePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2010)
AmsterdamR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
CoralinePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
The Accountant 2R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Sunset ParkR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1996)
My Old AssR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
You Got ServedPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2004)
Thelma & LouiseR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1991)
Inglourious BasterdsR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
House of GucciR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2021)
HannibalR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2001)
Tlatelolco, Verano de 68International, Drama • Movie (2013)
La naveInternational, Latino • Movie (2022)
El Rey de la FiestaInternational, Latino • Movie (2021)
Holy WeekInternational, Latino • Movie (2015)
Mundos cósmicosInternational, Latino • Movie (2023)
AmalgamaInternational, Latino • Movie (2020)
AbelInternational, Latino • Movie (2010)
CreedPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2015)
Creed IIIPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2023)
The Last SceneTVMA • International, Drama • Movie (2026)
The ChristophersR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
The Wizard of the KremlinR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
NosferatuR • Horror, Drama • Movie (2024)
Violent EndsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2025)
MichaelPG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2026)
Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins StoryTVPG • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2021)
BeastDrama, Action • Movie (2026)
Ex MachinaR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2015)
SmashedR • Drama • Movie (2012)
LifeR • Thriller, Aliens • Movie (2017)
Saturday NightR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2024)
The Pastor Who PreysTV14 • Thriller • Movie (2026)
Mama's Little MurdererTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2026)
El secreto de sus ojosR • International, Latino • Movie (2009)
Saving SilvermanPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2001)
The Hockey Mom's RevengeTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Legend of Molly JohnsonNot Rated • Drama, Western • Movie (2021)
ParklandPG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2013)
HBO Max
The Naked KissTV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (1964)
Harry Potter and the Goblet of FirePG-13 • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
Unraveling GeorgeTVPG • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2026)
Dawn of the Monster MakoTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
L'Avventura (1960)TVPG • Drama, Mystery • Movie (1960)
DaisiesTVPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1966)
Irma VepTVPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1997)
Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror: UFOsTV14 • Horror • Movie (2022)
Chernobyl: Secrets, Lies and the Untold StoriesTV14 • Animals & Nature, History • Movie (2022)
The Marriage of Maria BraunR • Drama, International • Movie (1979)
Crikey! It’s a Baby SpecialTVPG • Reality, Animals & Nature • Movie (2021)
Promare (Japanese Audio)PG-13 • Action and Adventure, Animation • Movie (2019)
Inventing David GeffenTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2012)
A Hairy HalloweenTVY • Kids • Movie (2020)
Perilous Passage: Birth in AmericaPG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
EquinoxPG • Horror, Thriller • Movie (1970)
Hank Zipzer's Christmas CatastropheTVY7 • Holiday, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Puppy ManiaTVPG • Animals & Nature, Kids • Movie (2022)
The LureDrama, Thriller • Movie (2015)
The RevenantR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Rita Lee: Mania de VocêTVMA • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2024)
Scoob!PG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2020)
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the RingPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2001)
Down By LawR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1986)
The Invisible GuestTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Old JoyTVMA • Drama • Movie (2006)
When Soccer Came to AmericaTV14 • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2026)
Designing ChristmasTVPG • Holiday, Romance • Movie (2022)
OverlordTVMA • Drama, Military & War • Movie (1975)
Freedom on My MindTVPG • Documentaries • Movie (1994)
Hell or High WaterR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2016)
The Beales of Grey GardensTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2006)
Buena Vista Social ClubG • Documentaries • Movie (1998)
CamerapersonTVMA • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2016)
Thanksgiving GrubdownTVG • Lifestyle • Movie (2019)
The McKenna ProjectTV14 • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2026)
Ali: Fear Eats the SoulInternational, Drama • Movie (1974)
Three Colors: RedR • Drama, Mystery • Movie (1994)
The Family McMullenR • Drama • Movie (2025)
Perfect BlueR • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (1997)
Mini Beat Power Rockers Special: Wat a MonsterTVY • Kids • Movie (2023)
A Night in the Seven KingdomsTVG • Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2025)
The World's Biggest Drug Lord: Tse Chi LopTV14 • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Stranger SharksTVPG • Animals & Nature • Movie (2021)
Ride Your WaveTV14 • Animation, Drama • Movie (2019)
Starz
MontanaR • Crime, Drama • Movie (1998)
A Happening of Monumental ProportionsR • Comedy • Movie (2017)
The Last WarriorPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2001)
The Man from UtahTVPG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1934)
When a Woman's Fed UpComedy • Movie (2014)
The Academy of MagicTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2020)
HijackedR • Action, Crime • Movie (2012)
The PromisePG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2017)
Stagecoach OutlawsTVPG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1945)
Fisherman's Friends: One and AllPG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Summertime DropoutsPG • Comedy • Movie (2021)
QuartetPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2013)
Outlaw Johnny BlackPG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Just Before I GoR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
The ThrowbackComedy • Movie (2024)
Death Race 3: InfernoR • Thriller, Action • Movie (2013)
Why Do Fools Fall in LoveR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1998)
JerichoPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2000)
The Devil You KnowTVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Love, BrooklynTVMA • Drama, Romance • Movie (2025)
DeltopiaR • Drama • Movie (2023)
PriestPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
WarcraftPG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2016)
The Great Buck HowardPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2008)
Table for ThreeR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Immigration TangoR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2011)
Gentlemen With GunsTVPG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1946)
LifeR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Live!R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2007)
The LiabilityR • Action, Crime • Movie (2013)
John QPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2002)
The Italian JobPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
The KingdomR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2007)
The BenefactorNot Rated • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2016)
BrimstoneR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2016)
The FuriousR • Action, Martial Arts • Movie (2026)
Oklahoma AnnieTVPG • Comedy, Western • Movie (1952)
47 Meters DownPG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)
Above the RimR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1994)
Tucker: The Man and His DreamPG • Drama, Biography • Movie (1988)
The Red StallionTVPG • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1947)
Decline of an EmpireR • Drama, History • Movie (2014)
PromiseTVMA • Western • Movie (2021)
WaterworldPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1995)
Date and SwitchR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
The RuinsR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2008)
Young AdultR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2011)
SpontaneousR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2020)
A Wonderful Time of the YearTVPG • Holiday, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Pulp FictionR • Drama, Classics • Movie (1994)
The SaintPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1997)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of LifeTV14 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2003)
True GritPG-13 • Drama, Western • Movie (2010)
SuperR • Drama, Action • Movie (2010)
Hey Arnold! The MoviePG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2002)
Emily Bronte's Wuthering HeightsPG • Drama • Movie (1992)
Scream 4R • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Scouts Guide to the Zombie ApocalypseR • Action, Horror • Movie (2015)
All the World Is SleepingTVMA • Drama • Movie (2021)
UndisputedR • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2002)
Star Trek: GenerationsPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1994)
CrawlspaceR • Thriller • Movie (2022)
Spotlights: A Showtime Short Film Series: Broken BirdTVPG • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2022)
McENROESports, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
PhantomsR • Horror • Movie (1998)
GodzillaPG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2014)
The Spymasters - CIA in the CrosshairsTVMA • Documentaries, Espionage // Spies • Movie (2015)
Star Trek: NemesisPG-13 • Adventure, Aliens • Movie (2002)
American Selfie: One Nation Shoots ItselfTVMA • Documentaries, News • Movie (2020)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of DoomPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1984)
Escape from AlcatrazPG • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1979)
Love and MonstersPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
ArgoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2012)
The Autopsy of Jane DoeR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2016)
The Talented Mr. RipleyR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1999)
MonstrousPG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2022)
Would You RatherTVMA • Drama, Horror • Movie (2012)
La Madrina: The Savage Life of Lorine PadillaTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
OverlordR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2018)
The CrowR • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (1994)
The BabysitterR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1995)
GravityPG-13 • Space, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Peep WorldR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2011)
WinchesterPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2018)
Four Letters of LoveDrama, Romance • Movie (2025)
Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas?TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2022)
Last WeekendTVMA • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of KhanPG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1982)
The Time Traveler's WifePG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
Hard TruthsR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2024)
Cinemax
On Becoming a Guinea FowlPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
The WolfmanR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2010)
Destroy All MonstersG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1968)
Road HouseR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1989)
The FlashPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
Ghidorah, the Three-Headed MonsterTVPG • International, Science Fiction • Movie (1965)
Son of GodzillaPG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1967)
The WatchR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2012)
Time BanditsTVPG • Kids, Fantasy • Movie (1981)
The Art of Getting ByPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Happy Death DayPG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2017)
Get Him to the GreekR • Comedy • Movie (2010)
Just FriendsTVMA • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Blood FatherR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2016)
Gimme ShelterTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (1970)
The PossessionPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2012)
The WatchersPG-13 • Fantasy, Horror • Movie (2024)
Rain ManR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1988)
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With MeR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1992)
TrapPG-13 • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2024)
The Usual SuspectsR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1995)
PapillonR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2017)
The EastPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Furiosa: A Mad Max SagaR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
The FirmR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1993)
Mid90sR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Bad SantaR • Crime, Holiday • Movie (2003)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire HunterR • Horror, Action and Adventure • Movie (2012)
Blood SimpleR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1985)
CarrieR • Classics, Horror • Movie (1976)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Godzilla, King of the Monsters!Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (1956)
Walk the LinePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2005)
Shazam!PG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Repo MenTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2010)
A Hard Day's NightTVPG • International, British • Movie (1964)
The SwitchPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1R • Drama, Western • Movie (2024)
Fantastic PlanetPG • Animation, Fantasy • Movie (1973)
This Is Not a War StoryTVMA • Drama • Movie (2021)
HopPG • Holiday, Comedy • Movie (2011)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Ruby SparksR • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2012)
Chasing MavericksPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Halloween H2O: 20 Years LaterR • Horror • Movie (1998)
20th Century Studios
The Devil Wears Prada 2PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Psycho KillerR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Send HelpR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2026)
Mike & Nick & Nick & AliceR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Predator: BadlandsPG-13 • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2025)
Ella McCayPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Springsteen: Deliver Me from NowherePG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2025)
The Hand That Rocks the CradleR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
SwipedTVMA • Drama, Biography • Movie (2025)
Eenie MeanieR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Predator: Killer of KillersR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2025)
Alien: RomulusR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2024)
Quiz LadyR • Comedy • Movie (2023)
A Haunting in VenicePG-13 • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2023)
Murder on the Orient ExpressPG-13 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2017)
Death on the NilePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2022)
No One Will Save YouPG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2023)
Vacation Friends 2R • Action and Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Jagged MindTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
White Men Can't JumpR • Basketball, Comedy • Movie (2023)
ClockTVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Boston StranglerR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
PreyR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Deep WaterR • Thriller • Movie (2022)
The King's ManR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2021)
No ExitR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2022)
Vacation FriendsR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2021)
Hulu Originals
Travis Barker: Louder Than FearTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
The Hand That Rocks the CradleR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
No One Will Save YouPG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2023)
Vacation FriendsR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2021)
No ExitR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2022)
The Man In My BasementR • Thriller, Black Stories • Movie (2025)
God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a DynastyTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2022)
The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-EatPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
The United States vs. Billie HolidayR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2021)
Bill Burr: Drop Dead YearsTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Ralph Barbosa: Planet BosaTVMA • Latino, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2025)
#SKYKINGTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2026)
TreehouseTVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
Jim Gaffigan: The SkinnyTV14 • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Never Change!TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2026)
WoundsR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Dead AsleepTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Madagascar: a Little Wild - Holiday Goose ChaseG • Family, Animation • Movie (2021)
Child StarTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
GrimcuttyTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2022)
BRATSNot Rated • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Hannah Berner: None of My BusinessTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!TVMA • Adult Animation • Movie (2022)
False PositiveTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2021)
CarvedTVMA • Thriller, Comedy • Movie (2024)
The DropTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2023)
Blood MoonTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2021)
They Come KnockingTVMA • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
StayTVMA • Romance, Horror • Movie (2025)
The MillTVMA • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2023)
DownTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery - The Untold StoryTV14 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
TentaclesTVMA • Horror • Movie (2021)
Good Luck to You, Leo GrandeR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
The Honorable ShyneTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2024)
BruiserTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2023)
Andrew Santino: White NoiseTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
School SpiritTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Bad HairTVMA • Black Stories, Horror • Movie (2020)
QuasiR • Comedy • Movie (2023)
Flesh & BloodTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Matteo Lane: The Al Dente SpecialTVMA • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2025)
Sex AppealComedy • Movie (2022)
Little MonstersR • Black Stories, Horror • Movie (2019)
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway ShowTVMA • Lifestyle, Lifestyle & Culture • Movie (2026)
Searchlight Pictures
Ready or Not 2: Here I ComeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
The Testament of Ann LeeR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2025)
Is This Thing On?R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
In the Blink of an EyePG-13 • Drama • Movie (2026)
Rental FamilyPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
The RosesR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
A Complete UnknownR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2024)
O'DessaPG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
A Real PainR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2024)
NightbitchR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Hold Your BreathR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2024)
The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-EatPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
The Greatest HitsPG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Poor ThingsR • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
All of Us StrangersR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2023)
Next Goal WinsPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
SuncoastR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Flamin' HotPG-13 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2023)
QuasiR • Comedy • Movie (2023)
Rye LaneTVMA • International, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
Not OkayR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Good Luck to You, Leo GrandeR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Fire IslandR • LGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2022)
FreshR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2022)
The DropoutTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
Staff Picks
Inglourious BasterdsR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
You Got ServedPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2004)
FargoR • Drama, Crime • Movie (1996)
Thelma & LouiseR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1991)
MoneyballPG-13 • Baseball, Sports • Movie (2011)
School of RockPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2003)
The Breakfast ClubR • Drama, Teen • Movie (1985)
My Old AssR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Jennifer's BodyR • Satire, Horror • Movie (2009)
CoralinePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
AmsterdamR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
9 to 5PG • Comedy • Movie (1980)
BusboysR • Comedy • Movie (2026)
Travis Barker: Louder Than FearTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Saturday NightR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2024)
Nirvanna the Band the Show the MovieR • Satire, Time Travel • Movie (2025)
The Devil Wears Prada 2PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
SlingshotR • Space, Thriller • Movie (2024)
A.I.: Artificial IntelligencePG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2001)
Never Change!TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2026)
Abraham's Boys: A Dracula StoryR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
War of the WorldsPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2005)
No Other ChoiceR • International, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Good BoyPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Devil Wears PradaPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Primitive WarTVMA • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Godzilla x Kong: The New EmpirePG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
SiratR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Bad Boys: Ride or DieR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2024)
Pizza MovieTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2026)
Dangerous AnimalsR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Mike & Nick & Nick & AliceR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2026)
The Garfield MoviePG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2024)
Sentimental ValueR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Is This Thing On?R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Hot MilkR • Drama • Movie (2025)
NightbitchR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Ghost ElephantsTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
RoomR • Drama • Movie (2015)
Black PantherPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
SpeedR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1994)
RatatouilleG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog StoryPG-13 • Sports, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Rental FamilyPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Kiss of the Spider WomanR • Drama, Musicals • Movie (2025)
Crime Movies
HackersPG-13 • Thriller, Crime • Movie (1995)
Lakeview TerracePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2008)
FargoR • Drama, Crime • Movie (1996)
The Accountant 2R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Thelma & LouiseR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1991)
House of GucciR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2021)
HannibalR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2001)
Psicópata: El asesino del conejo blancoInternational, Latino • Movie (2026)
The Wizard of the KremlinR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Greedy PeopleR • Comedy, Crime • Movie (2024)
Violent EndsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2025)
American PsychoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2000)
XR • Horror • Movie (2022)
PearlR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
MaXXXineR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
The Pastor Who PreysTV14 • Thriller • Movie (2026)
Mama's Little MurdererTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2026)
My Grandfather Charles MansonTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Crown VicR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2019)
Run Lola RunR • Thriller, Action • Movie (1998)
El secreto de sus ojosR • International, Latino • Movie (2009)
Saving SilvermanPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2001)
The Hockey Mom's RevengeTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Grand IsleTVMA • Thriller, Action • Movie (2019)
The PledgeR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2001)
AmericanaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Where Pretty Girls DieTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Death on the NilePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2022)
The WhistleblowerR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2010)
The Boondock SaintsR • Crime, Action • Movie (1999)
The Raid: RedemptionR • International, Martial Arts • Movie (2011)
The Body in the LockerTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Psycho KillerR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
In Cold LightR • Thriller, Action and Adventure • Movie (2025)
SicarioR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Surviving My Father: The Rachel Jeffs StoryTV14 • Drama • Movie (2025)
Monster in the Family: The Stacey Kananen StoryTV14 • Drama • Movie (2025)
Maggie Moore(s)R • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2023)
No Other ChoiceR • International, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Thieves HighwayNot Rated • Crime, Action • Movie (2025)
Bad Boys: Ride or DieR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2024)
Mike & Nick & Nick & AliceR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2026)
King IvoryR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
It Was Just an AccidentPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
A Husband to Die For: The Lisa Aguilar StoryTV14 • Drama • Movie (2025)
Mystery Thrillers
The PlagueR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
HypnoticR • Action and Adventure, Drama • Movie (2023)
MaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Accountant 2R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
HannibalR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2001)
The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach FrankenshteynR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2026)
Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins StoryTVPG • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2021)
Southland TalesR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2006)
XR • Horror • Movie (2022)
The Bye Bye ManPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Seven PoundsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2008)
LifeR • Thriller, Aliens • Movie (2017)
SlingshotR • Space, Thriller • Movie (2024)
El secreto de sus ojosR • International, Latino • Movie (2009)
ParklandPG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2013)
Grand IsleTVMA • Thriller, Action • Movie (2019)
The PledgeR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2001)
Where Pretty Girls DieTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
MementoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2001)
Mr. JonesTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2019)
The Body in the LockerTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
In Cold LightR • Thriller, Action and Adventure • Movie (2025)
The HomeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Maggie Moore(s)R • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2023)
Shelby OaksR • Horror • Movie (2024)
It Was Just an AccidentPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Girl in the CellarTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The AstronautNot Rated • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
To Catch a KillerR • Action, Drama • Movie (2023)
Dead of WinterR • Thriller, Action • Movie (2025)
Neighborhood WatchR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
InheritanceR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Girl in the AtticTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
ArmandR • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
Wish UponPG-13 • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2017)
Deadly Girls TripTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Scream 3R • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2000)
Scream 2R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1997)
UsR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Rule of Jenny PenR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2024)
ScreamR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1996)
2012PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
The Man In My BasementR • Thriller, Black Stories • Movie (2025)
Laws of ManR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
TrapPG-13 • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2024)
Horror Movies
HannibalR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2001)
SinisterR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
ObsessedPG-13 • Black Stories, Thriller • Movie (2009)
HereticR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2024)
Psicópata: El asesino del conejo blancoInternational, Latino • Movie (2026)
NosferatuR • Horror, Drama • Movie (2024)
American PsychoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2000)
The Bye Bye ManPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2017)
XR • Horror • Movie (2022)
PearlR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
MaXXXineR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
ImaginaryPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
LifeR • Thriller, Aliens • Movie (2017)
Daniel Isn't RealNot Rated • Drama, Horror • Movie (2019)
Ready or Not 2: Here I ComeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Queens of the DeadTVMA • LGBTQ+, Horror • Movie (2025)
Return to Silent HillR • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2026)
KeeperR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Strangers: Chapter 3R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
The Lazarus EffectPG-13 • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2015)
Resident Evil: VendettaR • Action, Adult Animation • Movie (2017)
Resident Evil: DamnationR • Horror, Action • Movie (2012)
AfraidPG-13 • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Psycho KillerR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
The HomeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Abraham's Boys: A Dracula StoryR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
We Bury the DeadR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Send HelpR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2026)
BloodTVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Good BoyPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Hallow RoadThriller, Horror • Movie (2025)
Shelby OaksR • Horror • Movie (2024)
Dust BunnyR • Fantasy, Horror • Movie (2025)
Primitive WarTVMA • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Paranormal Activity: The Marked OnesR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2014)
House on EdenR • Horror • Movie (2025)
Dangerous AnimalsR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The AstronautNot Rated • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Clown in a CornfieldR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
TarotPG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2024)
The Strangers: Chapter 2R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
AshR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2025)
TogetherR • Horror, Supernatural • Movie (2025)
Strange HarvestR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
InheritanceR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Cult Classic Movies
Bodies Bodies BodiesR • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2022)
SaltburnR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Cruel IntentionsR • Drama • Movie (1999)
MementoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2001)
School of RockPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2003)
Jennifer's BodyR • Satire, Horror • Movie (2009)
Donnie DarkoR • Drama, Time Travel • Movie (2001)
Pineapple ExpressR • Adventure, Action and Adventure • Movie (2008)
Tropic ThunderR • Satire, Action • Movie (2008)
Practical MagicPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1998)
LabyrinthPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1986)
Happy GilmorePG-13 • Sports, Golf • Movie (1996)
The WaterboyPG-13 • Football, Comedy • Movie (1998)
The Breakfast ClubR • Drama, Teen • Movie (1985)
Airplane!PG • Comedy • Movie (1980)
HackersPG-13 • Thriller, Crime • Movie (1995)
Reefer MadnessTV14 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1938)
American PsychoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2000)
Risky BusinessR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1983)
Evil Dead IIR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (1987)
Interview With the VampireR • Drama, Romance • Movie (1994)
Eyes Wide ShutR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1999)
The Princess BridePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1987)
BeetlejuicePG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1988)
FargoR • Drama, Crime • Movie (1996)
Galaxy QuestPG • Adventure, Aliens • Movie (1999)
Romeo + JulietPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1996)
Stand by MeR • Drama, Teen • Movie (1986)
The Devil Wears PradaPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2006)
'80s Binge
All Dogs Go to HeavenG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
Northanger AbbeyPG • Romance, Drama • Movie (1987)
The Running ManR • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1987)
LabyrinthPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1986)
VolunteersR • Comedy • Movie (1985)
The Breakfast ClubR • Drama, Teen • Movie (1985)
BatmanPG-13 • Family, Drama • Movie (1989)
Terms of EndearmentPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
Some Kind of WonderfulPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1987)
The Princess BridePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1987)
The UntouchablesR • Drama, Classics • Movie (1987)
Star Trek III: The Search for SpockPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1984)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage HomePG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1986)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of KhanPG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1982)
The Monster SquadPG-13 • Adventure, Horror • Movie (1987)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!PG-13 • Comedy, Action • Movie (1988)
Risky BusinessR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1983)
Airplane!PG • Comedy • Movie (1980)
Rain ManR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1988)
Sixteen CandlesPG • Drama, Teen • Movie (1984)
Short CircuitPG • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (1986)
The HitcherR • Thriller • Movie (1986)
Heaven Help UsR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1985)
Road HouseR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1989)
Still SmokinR • Comedy, Music • Movie (1983)
Top GunPG • Drama, Action • Movie (1986)
Evil Dead IIR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (1987)
John Carpenter's StarmanPG • Aliens, Science Fiction • Movie (1984)
9 to 5PG • Comedy • Movie (1980)
Stand by MeR • Drama, Teen • Movie (1986)
Critically Acclaimed Films
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity CastleR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
WickedPG • Musicals, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
CoralinePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
Thelma & LouiseR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1991)
Inglourious BasterdsR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
CreedPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2015)
Nirvanna the Band the Show the MovieR • Satire, Time Travel • Movie (2025)
Ex MachinaR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2015)
Everything Everywhere All at OnceR • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Lady BirdR • Drama, Teen • Movie (2017)
MoonlightR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2016)
Rust and BoneR • International, Drama • Movie (2012)
A SeparationPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2011)
MementoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2001)
GladiatorR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2000)
No Other ChoiceR • International, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Voice of Hind RajabNot Rated • Drama • Movie (2025)
The Testament of Ann LeeR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2025)
MagnoliaR • Drama • Movie (1999)
The RevenantR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2015)
The Secret AgentR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
She Came to MeR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
LeeR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2023)
Black PantherPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
Springsteen: Deliver Me from NowherePG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2025)
TwinlessR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Remember the TitansPG • Sports, Drama • Movie (2000)
The Tale of SilyanTVPG • Documentaries, Drama • Movie (2026)
SinnersR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
AnoraR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
A Complete UnknownR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2024)
A Real PainR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2024)
Poor ThingsR • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2014)
Tropic ThunderR • Satire, Action • Movie (2008)
Minding the GapTVMA • Documentaries, Action Sports • Movie (2018)
Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1993)
DunePG-13 • Adventure, Science Fiction • Movie (2021)
LooperR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Death on the NilePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2022)
The Talented Mr. RipleyR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1999)
The Woman In BlackPG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
The First WaveR • Health & Wellness, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Terms of EndearmentPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
Almost FamousR • Drama, Music • Movie (2000)
Foreign Language Films
J.C. ChávezNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2007)
Tlatelolco, Verano de 68International, Drama • Movie (2013)
La naveInternational, Latino • Movie (2022)
El Rey de la FiestaInternational, Latino • Movie (2021)
The Great LeapInternational, Latino • Movie (2021)
Sin ToronjaInternational, Latino • Movie (2024)
Psicópata: El asesino del conejo blancoInternational, Latino • Movie (2026)
Holy WeekInternational, Latino • Movie (2015)
Mundos cósmicosInternational, Latino • Movie (2023)
Beauties of the NightInternational, Latino • Movie (2016)
AmalgamaInternational, Latino • Movie (2020)
AbelInternational, Latino • Movie (2010)
The Last SceneTVMA • International, Drama • Movie (2026)
Love is LoveNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2024)
Perfect ObedienceInternational, Latino • Movie (2014)
Rust and BoneR • International, Drama • Movie (2012)
A SeparationPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2011)
RosemeadR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2025)
Casi el ParaisoNot Rated • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2024)
No Other ChoiceR • International, Thriller • Movie (2025)
SiratR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Voice of Hind RajabNot Rated • Drama • Movie (2025)
PretendiendoR • International, Latino • Movie (2006)
Sobriedad, Me Estás MatandoNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2025)
The Tale of SilyanTVPG • Documentaries, Drama • Movie (2026)
ArmandR • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
StraightNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2023)
Entra en mi VidaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
CorazonadaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2022)
Autos, Mota y RocanrolNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2025)
CorinaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
The BalloonistNot Rated • International, Drama • Movie (2025)
Sister MidnightNot Rated • Comedy • Movie (2024)
The Quiet OnesNot Rated • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Night CallNot Rated • International, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Pita HallTV14 • International, Drama • Movie (2025)
EscapeTV14 • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
HarbinTV14 • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
Operation NapoleonTVMA • International, Thriller • Movie (2023)
City of DreamsR • Latino, Drama • Movie (2024)
Une Zone a DefendreTVMA • International, Drama • Movie (2023)
The Squad: Home RunTVMA • International, Drama • Movie (2023)
My Home Hero the MovieTVMA • Drama, International • Movie (2024)
SleepNot Rated • International, Mystery • Movie (2023)
Another YouFantasy, Drama • Movie (2025)
90 Minute Movies
The PlagueR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Toy Story 2G • Kids, Comedy • Movie (1999)
BusboysR • Comedy • Movie (2026)
Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins StoryTVPG • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2021)
The Pastor Who PreysTV14 • Thriller • Movie (2026)
Mama's Little MurdererTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2026)
The Hockey Mom's RevengeTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Bodies Bodies BodiesR • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Where Pretty Girls DieTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Cruel IntentionsR • Drama • Movie (1999)
In Cold LightR • Thriller, Action and Adventure • Movie (2025)
Northanger AbbeyPG • Romance, Drama • Movie (1987)
Psycho KillerR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
The Body in the LockerTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The HomeR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Abraham's Boys: A Dracula StoryR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
We Bury the DeadR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Surviving My Father: The Rachel Jeffs StoryTV14 • Drama • Movie (2025)
Monster in the Family: The Stacey Kananen StoryTV14 • Drama • Movie (2025)
Descendants: The Rise of RedTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2024)
The Voice of Hind RajabNot Rated • Drama • Movie (2025)
Thieves HighwayNot Rated • Crime, Action • Movie (2025)
Pizza MovieTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2026)
Girl in the CellarTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Clown in a CornfieldR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Tin SoldierNot Rated • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Griffin in SummerNot Rated • Comedy • Movie (2024)
Bride or DieTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Joy to the WorldTVG • Holiday, Drama • Movie (2025)
Last Seen AliveR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Murder in NashvilleTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Deadly Girls TripTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Alone at NightNot Rated • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
The Cabin in the WoodsTV14 • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2011)
John Tucker Must DiePG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2006)
The MonkeyR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
The SessionsR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2012)
California KingNot Rated • Comedy • Movie (2025)
Paul Blart: Mall CopPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2TVPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Into the DeepR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Happy GilmorePG-13 • Sports, Golf • Movie (1996)
Boss LevelTVMA • Thriller, Action • Movie (2021)
Sonic the HedgehogPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
Palm SpringsR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Raunchy Movies
Running with ScissorsR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2006)
The WaterboyPG-13 • Football, Comedy • Movie (1998)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog StoryPG-13 • Sports, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Get HardR • Comedy • Movie (2015)
PillionR • Romance, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2026)
Pizza MovieTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2026)
Anyone But YouR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
Summer of 69TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2025)
Prom DatesTVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Vacation Friends 2R • Action and Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2023)
QuasiR • Comedy • Movie (2023)
BromatesR • Comedy • Movie (2022)
Sex AppealComedy • Movie (2022)
HustlersR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Road TripR • Comedy • Movie (2000)
Vacation FriendsR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2021)
BlockersR • Comedy • Movie (2018)
Life of the PartyPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2018)
Super Troopers 2R • Comedy, Crime • Movie (2018)
Jackass Presents: Bad GrandpaR • Comedy • Movie (2013)
Scary Movie 3PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2003)
Still WaitingR • Comedy • Movie (2009)
Risky BusinessR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1983)
Big Time AdolescenceR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2020)
The Sweetest ThingR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2002)
The BingeTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2020)
Super TroopersR • Comedy • Movie (2001)
Jennifer's BodyR • Satire, Horror • Movie (2009)
BuffaloedComedy • Movie (2019)
Drinking BuddiesR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2013)
Tearjerker Movies
Rust and BoneR • International, Drama • Movie (2012)
A SeparationPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2011)
MargaretR • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2012)
The RevenantR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Robot DreamsPG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2023)
The Last Rhinos: A New HopeTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Bob Trevino Likes ItPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
CookedInternational, Drama • Movie (2025)
Terms of EndearmentPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
The UpsidePG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Blue ValentineR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2011)
The Hate U GivePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2018)
Love, SimonPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Ultimate Playlist of NoiseTVMA • Drama • Movie (2021)
The Age of AdalinePG-13 • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Romeo + JulietPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1996)

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