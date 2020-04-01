Must-See Movies, Now Streaming
Movies

Popular
Zombieland: Double Tap
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Zombie slayers Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock square off against the newly evolved undead.
Hustlers
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2019)
A crew of former strip-club employees turn the tables on their clients.
Good Boys
Good Boys
R • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Three 12-year-old boys endure epic misadventures as they prepare for their first “kissing” party in this comedy.
It: Chapter 2
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Losers Club reunites 27 years later to face the diabolical Pennywise in this frightening sequel.
Spider-Man™: Far From Home
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Following the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,' Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
In 1969 Los Angeles, a former Western star and his longtime stunt double struggle to find success in a Hollywood that they don't recognize anymore. Winner of two Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt).
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
The X-Men face their greatest threat--their own Jean Grey--in this thrilling installment in the "X-Men" series.
Venom
Venom
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
A man develops superpowers after becoming a host to an alien.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
It's up to Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham to stop a cyber-enhanced super-soldier in this ninth film in the "Fast & Furious" series.
The Kitchen
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
Three Irish mob wives take over the family business after their husbands are sent to prison in this tasty crime drama set in 1978 New York.
Men In Black: International
Men In Black: International
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Agent H and Agent M battle an extraterrestrial threat on Earth.
Aquaman
Aquaman
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people -- and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm's half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne. With help from royal counselor Vulko, Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and embrace his destiny as protector of the deep.
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Keanu Reeves is back as the legendary hit man John Wick in this sequel that finds him fighting for his life on the streets of NYC.
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2004)
SpongeBob and his trusty sidekick Patrick try to clear Mr. Krabs' name after he's accused of stealing King Neptune's crown.
Parasite
Parasite
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Greed, class discrimination, and a mysterious interloper threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.
The Equalizer 2
The Equalizer 2
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2018)
If you have a problem and there is nowhere else to turn, the mysterious and elusive Robert McCall will deliver the vigilante justice you seek. This time, however, McCall's past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who'll stop at nothing to destroy him.
Robots
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2005)
Genius robot inventor Rodney Copperbottom dreams of making the world a better place, but his aspirations are jeopardized when the evil Ratchet takes over Big Weld Industries.
Bad Education
Bad Education
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney and Ray Romano star in this HBO Films production.
Ma
Ma
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A group of teens run afoul of a deranged woman (Octavia Spencer) who lets them party in her basement.
Stuber
Stuber
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
A hapless Uber driver is strong-armed into helping an ill-tempered cop catch a killer drug lord in this comedy.
Isn't It Romantic
Isn't It Romantic
PG-13 • Comedy, Satire • Movie (2019)
Natalie is a New York architect who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to deliver coffee and bagels than design the city's next skyscraper. Things go from bad to weird when she gets knocked unconscious during a subway mugging and magically wakes up to find herself in an alternate universe. Always cynical about love, Natalie's worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she's playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy.
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
When ace detective Harry Goodman goes missing, his son embarks on a journey with Detective Pikachu to find him.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
This follow-up to ''Godzilla'' and ''Kong: Skull Island'' pits Godzilla against fellow monsters King Ghidorah, Rodan and Mothra.
Shazam!
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything in their path. The battle to defeat the enemy and restore harmony to the LEGO universe takes Emmet, Lucy, Batman and the rest of their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds that test their courage and creativity.
The Intruder
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A young married couple buy a beautiful house on several acres of land, only to find that the man they bought it from refuses to let go of the property.
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2011)
Love and heartbreak land Steve Carell and everyone around him in a crazy tangle in this sweet romantic comedy.
Mile 22
Mile 22
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
An intelligence officer must smuggle an asset with sensitive information.
Major Payne
PG-13 • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Career military man Damon Wayans takes a civilian job turning clumsy prep-school kids into soldiers in this comedy.
War Dogs
War Dogs
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
Jonah Hill and Miles Teller become unlikely gun runners for the government during the Iraq War in this fact-based story.
Us
Us
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A woman and her family are terrorized by home invaders with a terrifying connection to them in this hit horror film from Jordan Peele.
Coraline
PG • Fantasy, Animation • Movie (2009)
An adventurous 11-year-old girl stumbles upon another world that is a rosier version of her frustrating home - but this alternate dimension harbors sinister secrets. Animated.
Alita: Battle Angel
Alita: Battle Angel
PG-13 • Action, Animation • Movie (2019)
A cyborg uses her prodigious fighting skills to take on corrupt authorities in a future dystopia.
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
R • Comedy • Movie (1996)
The Wayans brothers propel this frenzied, laugh-a-minute spoof of popular 'coming of age' films about young African-Americans in urban neighborhoods.
Annabelle Comes Home
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Horror has a homecoming when a young girl lets the demonic doll “Annabelle” out of her cage in this nightmarish sequel.
Storks
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2016)
A delivery stork cooks up trouble for himself and a pal in the form of a bouncing baby girl in this animated family hit.
The Big Year
PG • Comedy • Movie (2011)
Life goes to the birds--literally--for obsessed avian enthusiasts Jack Black, Steve Martin and Owen Wilson in this comedy.
Holmes & Watson
PG-13 • Comedy, Mystery • Movie (2018)
A funny take on Arthur Conan Doyle's classic mysteries starring Will Ferrell as Sherlock Holmes and John C. Reilly as Doctor Watson.
Abominable
Abominable
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2019)
When mischievous friends Yi (Chloe Bennet), Jin, and Peng discover a young yeti on their roof, they name him Everest and embark on a thrilling adventure to reunite the magical creature with his family. On the journey of their lifetimes, Everest helps Yi, Jin, and Peng unlock an inner bravery they didn’t know they had. And as they travel across China to return the magical creature to his home, Everest will help them discover where they truly belong, too.
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
PG-13 • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2018)
Newt Scamander joins with Albus Dumbledore to defeat the escaped evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald and his plan for a new world order.
The Nice Guys
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling team up as detectives on the case of a missing girl in the seedy world of 1977 L.A.
Little
Little
PG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
When a bullying boss wakes up one morning back in her 13-year-old body, she learns some valuable life lessons.
Smallfoot
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2018)
A young Yeti sets out to prove that the mythological creatures known as human beings really do exist in this fun animated adventure.
She's All That
She's All That
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1999)
Zack bets he can turn any girl on campus into the prom queen.
The Predator
The Predator
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home. The universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can prevent the end of the human race.
Meet The Blacks
R • Comedy • Movie (2016)
A man moves his family to Beverly Hills on the same day of the city's annual purge, when all crime is legal for 12 hours.
The Curse of La Llorona
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A woman who drowned her kids in a jealous rage in 17th-century Mexico now haunts families in 1970s Los Angeles.
A Madea Family Funeral
A Madea Family Funeral
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Tyler Perry steps into the role of the hilarious matriarch Madea for the last time!
Running Scared
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2006)
A gangster's task of ditching the guns from a botched drug deal goes awry when his son's pal steals one and shoots his abusive father.
Black Knight
PG-13 • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2001)
Martin Lawrence brings the 'hood into the Middle Ages in this raucous comedy about a theme-park employee who goes back in time.

Date Movie
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2006)
The Dead Don't Die
R • Comedy, Satire • Movie (2019)
Replicas
PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
Martha Marcy May Marlene
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2011)
The Mule
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
Night School
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2018)
Happy Death Day 2U
PG-13 • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Bad Parents
TV14 • Comedy • Movie (2014)
Down and Out in Beverly Hills
R • Comedy • Movie (1986)
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
R • Drama, History • Movie (2007)
The Bay
R • Horror, Drama • Movie (2012)
Cold Pursuit
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Crow
R • Action, Fantasy • Movie (1994)
Death Sentence
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2007)
Jackie Chan's First Strike
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1997)
Get On Up
PG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2014)
Halloween
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
See No Evil
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2006)
Lying and Stealing
TV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
White Oleander
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2002)
The Ladykillers
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
Spill
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1997)
Frequency
PG-13 • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2000)
Mortal Engines
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Widows
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
Turistas
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2006)
Robin Hood
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Troll 2
PG-13 • Horror, Comedy • Movie (1991)
Saw IV
R • Horror • Movie (2007)
Mary Queen of Scots
R • Drama, History • Movie (2018)
Saw VI
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2009)
The Operative
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Saw VII
R • Horror • Movie (2010)
Saw II
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2005)
The Chronicles of Riddick
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2004)
Greta
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Saw III
R • Horror • Movie (2006)
Bandidas
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2006)
The Sitter
R • Comedy • Movie (2011)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Monkeybone
PG-13 • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2001)
Missing in Action
R • Military & War, Adventure • Movie (1984)
Jobs
PG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2013)
Shaun of the Dead
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2004)
Saw V
R • Horror • Movie (2008)
Killing Streets
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1991)
Master of the Drunken Fist: Beggar So
TV14 • Action, Drama • Movie (2017)
Trust the Man
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
A Good Year
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2006)
The Crow: City of Angels
R • Fantasy, Horror • Movie (1996)
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1991)
The Thing
R • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2011)
Meatballs 4
R • Comedy • Movie (1992)
Ski School
R • Comedy • Movie (1991)
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
PG-13 • Comedy, Animation • Movie (1996)
All the Right Moves
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (1983)
Grudge Match
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2013)
Bad Times at the El Royale
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
Shutter Island
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2010)
Master of the Shadowless Kick: Wong Kei-Ying
TV14 • Action, Drama • Movie (2017)
Raise the Titanic
PG • Adventure, Action • Movie (1980)
The Crow: Salvation
R • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2000)
The Mustang
R • Drama, International • Movie (2019)
Asylum
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2008)
Clerks
R • Comedy • Movie (1994)

A Star Is Born
R • Drama, Music • Movie (2018)
Long Shot
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
Glass
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Yesterday
PG-13 • Comedy, Music • Movie (2019)
Bohemian Rhapsody
PG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Bridesmaids Unrated Version
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2011)
7 Days in Hell
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2015)
Happy Feet Two
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Big Momma's House 2
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2006)
That Thing You Do!
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1996)
The Good Son
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1993)
Belly
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1998)
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
PG • Adventure, Mystery • Movie (2019)
Fast Five (Extended Version)
PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2011)
The Sun is Also a Star
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
Tour de Pharmacy
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2017)
The Take
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2016)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1998)
Life
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Chris Rock: Kill the Messenger
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2008)
Max Keeble's Big Move
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2001)
The Bridges Of Madison County
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1995)
Hall Pass (Extended Version)
R • Comedy • Movie (2011)
Batman: The Killing Joke
R • Action, Animation • Movie (2016)
X-Men
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2000)
Can You Keep a Secret?
TVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
Breakthrough
PG • Drama • Movie (2019)
Hunter Killer
TVPG • Military & War, Action • Movie (2018)
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Stay
R • Mystery, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2004)
Little Shop of Horrors
PG-13 • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1986)
Beware the Slenderman
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Another Earth
PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2011)
Rapture-Palooza
R • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2013)
She's the One
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1996)
The Cheshire Murders
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2013)
Contagion
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2011)
Rio
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (2011)
The Hate U Give
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2018)
LUV
R • Drama • Movie (2013)
Midnight Special
PG-13 • Mystery, Science Fiction • Movie (2016)
Mr. Wonderful
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1993)
Showgirls
NC-17 • Drama • Movie (1995)

Peppermint
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2018)
Five Feet Apart
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
Fifty Shades of Black
R • Comedy • Movie (2016)
The Upside
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Green Book
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Striking Distance
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (1993)
Second Act
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
A Dog's Journey
PG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
Abducted
TVMA • Adventure, Action • Movie (2020)
King Kong
TV14 • Action, Drama • Movie (2005)
The House With a Clock in Its Walls
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Movie 43
R • Comedy • Movie (2013)
The Happytime Murders
R • Comedy, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Year One
PG-13 • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Captive State
PG-13 • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Poms
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Spaceballs
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1987)
Charlie Says
R • Drama • Movie (2019)
Mary Magdalene
R • Drama • Movie (2019)
Private Parts
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1997)
Kingpin
TV14 • Comedy • Movie (1996)
Stepmom
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (1998)
My Best Friend's Wedding
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1997)
The Best of Enemies
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2019)
Project Ithaca
R • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2019)
21 And Over
R • Comedy • Movie (2013)
The Grey
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2012)
The Final Wish
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Something's Gotta Give
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2003)
Semper Fi
R • Thriller • Movie (2019)
S.W.A.T.: Firefight
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2011)
Leap Year
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2010)
Pimp
TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
It's Me, Sugar
TVPG • Comedy • Movie (2018)
Chokehold
TVMA • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Obsession
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A Violent Separation
TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
Bull Durham
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1988)
Daybreakers
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2009)
Paranormal Activity 2
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2010)
Different Flowers
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Palm Swings
TVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2017)
50/50
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Employee of the Month
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2006)
Mississippi Damned
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2009)
Pretty in Pink
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1986)
Warning Shot
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Sniper: Legacy
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2014)
The Dali and the Cooper
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2018)
Jurassic Galaxy
TVMA • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Momma
TVPG • Drama • Movie (2018)
Halo: Nightfall
TVMA • Action, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Zathura: A Space Adventure
PG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2005)
Casino
TVMA • Drama, Classics • Movie (1995)
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2011)
Anatomy of Sex
TVMA • Adult, Drama • Movie (2018)
The House That Jack Built
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
Beastly
PG-13 • Fantasy, Romance • Movie (2011)
Bridget Jones's Diary
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
Good Will Hunting
R • Drama • Movie (1997)
The Wind
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Stranger Than Fiction
PG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2006)
Blackout
TVPG • Drama • Movie (2018)
Better Start Running
TVMA • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2018)
An Acceptable Loss
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Adrift
PG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2018)
Sword of Trust
R • Comedy • Movie (2019)

Dragon Ball Super: Broly
PG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Night of the Living Dead
TV14 • Classics, Thriller • Movie (1968)
Spider-Man
PG-13 • Action, Family • Movie (2002)
Escape Room
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Brightburn
R • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2019)
The Notebook
TV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2004)
Slender Man
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2018)
The Animal
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2001)
Dude, Where's My Car?
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2000)
Waist Deep
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2006)
21 Jump Street
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2012)
First Sunday
PG-13 • Comedy, Crime • Movie (2008)
White Boy Rick
R • Biography, Drama • Movie (2018)
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2006)
The Great Outdoors
PG • Comedy • Movie (1988)
Grow House
R • Comedy, Cops & Detectives • Movie (2017)
For Richer or Poorer
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1997)
Notorious
R • Drama, Biography • Movie (2009)
The Five Heartbeats
R • Drama, Music • Movie (1991)
Scarface
R • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
The Possession of Hannah Grace
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2018)
A Dog's Way Home
PG • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2019)
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Poetic Justice
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1993)
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Land of the Lost
PG-13 • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Problem Child 2
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1991)
Spider-Man 2
PG-13 • Action, Family • Movie (2004)
Half Baked
R • Comedy • Movie (1998)
Cry-Baby
PG-13 • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1990)
Ice Age
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2002)
Alpha
PG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2018)
FernGully: The Last Rainforest
G • Animation, Adventure • Movie (1992)
30 Minutes or Less
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Problem Child
PG • Comedy • Movie (1990)
Smokin' Aces
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Napoleon Dynamite
PG • Comedy • Movie (2004)
Bad Teacher
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2011)
Forrest Gump
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1994)
Drunk Parents
R • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Miss Bala
PG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Pleasantville
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1998)
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
PG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2012)
The Thing
R • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (1982)
Mystery Men
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Showtime
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2002)
The Butterfly Effect
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2004)
Hot Fuzz
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2007)
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2009)
The Girl in the Spider's Web
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Fallen
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1998)
Pet Sematary
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (1989)
Platoon
R • Military & War, Drama • Movie (1986)
Trippin'
R • Comedy • Movie (1999)
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
PG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2009)
Searching
PG-13 • Mystery, Thriller • Movie (2018)
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2010)

Palm Springs
R • Comedy • Movie (2020)
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme
TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2020)
The Current Occupant
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2020)
Good Boy
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
Delivered
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Pooka Lives!
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2020)
Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Big Time Adolescence
R • Comedy • Movie (2020)
Crawlers
TVMA • Horror, Holiday • Movie (2020)
My Valentine
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Midnight Kiss
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A Nasty Piece of Work
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Pilgrim
TVMA • Horror, Holiday • Movie (2019)
Wounds
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Little Monsters
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2019)
Uncanny Annie
TVMA • Horror, Holiday • Movie (2019)
Pure
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
Untouchable
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Jawline
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
The Amazing Johnathan Documentary
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
School Spirit
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
Culture Shock
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
They Come Knocking
TVMA • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
Ask Dr. Ruth
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
All That We Destroy
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
I'm Just F*cking With You
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Treehouse
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
Down
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
FYRE FRAUD
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
New Year, New You
TVMA • Horror, Holiday • Movie (2018)
Pooka!
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Flesh & Blood
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2018)
The Body
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Crime + Punishment
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Minding the Gap
TVMA • Documentaries, Skateboarding • Movie (2018)
Ballet Now
TV14 • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • Movie (2018)
Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step
Documentaries, Animals & Nature • Movie (2018)
Obey Giant
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Too Funny to Fail: The Life & Death of The Dana Carvey Show
TVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Becoming Bond
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Batman & Bill
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years
Documentaries, Music • Movie (2016)

Crawl
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Child's Play
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Good Boy
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band
R • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2019)
Undertow
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2004)
VHYES
Comedy • Movie (2019)
And We Go Green
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
The Rape of Recy Taylor
Documentaries, Drama • Movie (2017)
Rocketman
R • Biography, Drama • Movie (2019)
The Dustwalker
Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
The Hustle
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Premature
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
The Mandela Effect
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Spaceship Earth
Doc