Zombieland: Double Tap
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Zombie slayers Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock square off against the newly evolved undead.
Hustlers
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2019)
A crew of former strip-club employees turn the tables on their clients.
Good Boys
R • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Three 12-year-old boys endure epic misadventures as they prepare for their first “kissing” party in this comedy.
It: Chapter 2
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Losers Club reunites 27 years later to face the diabolical Pennywise in this frightening sequel.
Spider-Man™: Far From Home
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Following the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,' Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
In 1969 Los Angeles, a former Western star and his longtime stunt double struggle to find success in a Hollywood that they don't recognize anymore. Winner of two Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt).
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
The X-Men face their greatest threat--their own Jean Grey--in this thrilling installment in the "X-Men" series.
Venom
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
A man develops superpowers after becoming a host to an alien.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
It's up to Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham to stop a cyber-enhanced super-soldier in this ninth film in the "Fast & Furious" series.
The Kitchen
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
Three Irish mob wives take over the family business after their husbands are sent to prison in this tasty crime drama set in 1978 New York.
Men In Black: International
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Agent H and Agent M battle an extraterrestrial threat on Earth.
Aquaman
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people -- and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm's half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne. With help from royal counselor Vulko, Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and embrace his destiny as protector of the deep.
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Keanu Reeves is back as the legendary hit man John Wick in this sequel that finds him fighting for his life on the streets of NYC.
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2004)
SpongeBob and his trusty sidekick Patrick try to clear Mr. Krabs' name after he's accused of stealing King Neptune's crown.
Parasite
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Greed, class discrimination, and a mysterious interloper threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.
The Equalizer 2
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2018)
If you have a problem and there is nowhere else to turn, the mysterious and elusive Robert McCall will deliver the vigilante justice you seek. This time, however, McCall's past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who'll stop at nothing to destroy him.
Robots
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2005)
Genius robot inventor Rodney Copperbottom dreams of making the world a better place, but his aspirations are jeopardized when the evil Ratchet takes over Big Weld Industries.
Bad Education
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney and Ray Romano star in this HBO Films production.
Ma
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A group of teens run afoul of a deranged woman (Octavia Spencer) who lets them party in her basement.
Stuber
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
A hapless Uber driver is strong-armed into helping an ill-tempered cop catch a killer drug lord in this comedy.
Isn't It Romantic
PG-13 • Comedy, Satire • Movie (2019)
Natalie is a New York architect who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to deliver coffee and bagels than design the city's next skyscraper. Things go from bad to weird when she gets knocked unconscious during a subway mugging and magically wakes up to find herself in an alternate universe. Always cynical about love, Natalie's worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she's playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy.
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
When ace detective Harry Goodman goes missing, his son embarks on a journey with Detective Pikachu to find him.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
This follow-up to ''Godzilla'' and ''Kong: Skull Island'' pits Godzilla against fellow monsters King Ghidorah, Rodan and Mothra.
Shazam!
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything in their path. The battle to defeat the enemy and restore harmony to the LEGO universe takes Emmet, Lucy, Batman and the rest of their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds that test their courage and creativity.
The Intruder
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A young married couple buy a beautiful house on several acres of land, only to find that the man they bought it from refuses to let go of the property.
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2011)
Love and heartbreak land Steve Carell and everyone around him in a crazy tangle in this sweet romantic comedy.
Mile 22
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
An intelligence officer must smuggle an asset with sensitive information.
Major Payne
PG-13 • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Career military man Damon Wayans takes a civilian job turning clumsy prep-school kids into soldiers in this comedy.
War Dogs
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
Jonah Hill and Miles Teller become unlikely gun runners for the government during the Iraq War in this fact-based story.
Us
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A woman and her family are terrorized by home invaders with a terrifying connection to them in this hit horror film from Jordan Peele.
Coraline
PG • Fantasy, Animation • Movie (2009)
An adventurous 11-year-old girl stumbles upon another world that is a rosier version of her frustrating home - but this alternate dimension harbors sinister secrets. Animated.
Alita: Battle Angel
PG-13 • Action, Animation • Movie (2019)
A cyborg uses her prodigious fighting skills to take on corrupt authorities in a future dystopia.
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
R • Comedy • Movie (1996)
The Wayans brothers propel this frenzied, laugh-a-minute spoof of popular 'coming of age' films about young African-Americans in urban neighborhoods.
Annabelle Comes Home
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Horror has a homecoming when a young girl lets the demonic doll “Annabelle” out of her cage in this nightmarish sequel.
Storks
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2016)
A delivery stork cooks up trouble for himself and a pal in the form of a bouncing baby girl in this animated family hit.
The Big Year
PG • Comedy • Movie (2011)
Life goes to the birds--literally--for obsessed avian enthusiasts Jack Black, Steve Martin and Owen Wilson in this comedy.
Holmes & Watson
PG-13 • Comedy, Mystery • Movie (2018)
A funny take on Arthur Conan Doyle's classic mysteries starring Will Ferrell as Sherlock Holmes and John C. Reilly as Doctor Watson.
Abominable
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2019)
When mischievous friends Yi (Chloe Bennet), Jin, and Peng discover a young yeti on their roof, they name him Everest and embark on a thrilling adventure to reunite the magical creature with his family. On the journey of their lifetimes, Everest helps Yi, Jin, and Peng unlock an inner bravery they didn’t know they had. And as they travel across China to return the magical creature to his home, Everest will help them discover where they truly belong, too.
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
PG-13 • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2018)
Newt Scamander joins with Albus Dumbledore to defeat the escaped evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald and his plan for a new world order.
The Nice Guys
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling team up as detectives on the case of a missing girl in the seedy world of 1977 L.A.
Little
PG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
When a bullying boss wakes up one morning back in her 13-year-old body, she learns some valuable life lessons.
Smallfoot
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2018)
A young Yeti sets out to prove that the mythological creatures known as human beings really do exist in this fun animated adventure.
She's All That
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1999)
Zack bets he can turn any girl on campus into the prom queen.
The Predator
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home. The universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can prevent the end of the human race.
Meet The Blacks
R • Comedy • Movie (2016)
A man moves his family to Beverly Hills on the same day of the city's annual purge, when all crime is legal for 12 hours.
The Curse of La Llorona
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A woman who drowned her kids in a jealous rage in 17th-century Mexico now haunts families in 1970s Los Angeles.
A Madea Family Funeral
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Tyler Perry steps into the role of the hilarious matriarch Madea for the last time!
Running Scared
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2006)
A gangster's task of ditching the guns from a botched drug deal goes awry when his son's pal steals one and shoots his abusive father.
Black Knight
PG-13 • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2001)
Martin Lawrence brings the 'hood into the Middle Ages in this raucous comedy about a theme-park employee who goes back in time.