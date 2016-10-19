Original • 2 seasons available (20 episodes)

ChanceChance

Based on Kem Nunn’s novel, Chance is described as a provocative psychological thriller that focuses on Eldon Chance (Laurie), a San Francisco-based forensic neuropsychiatrist who reluctantly gets sucked into a violent and dangerous world of mistaken identity, police corruption and mental illness. After an ill-advised decision regarding an alluring patient who may or may not be struggling with a multiple personality disorder, Chance finds himself in the crosshairs of her abusive spouse, who also happens to be a ruthless police detective. In over his head, Chance’s descent into the city’s shadowy underbelly, all while navigating the waters of a contentious divorce and the tribulations of his teenage daughter, soon spirals into an ever deepening exploration of one of mankind’s final frontiers — the shadowy, undiscovered country of the human mind.more

Based on Kem Nunn’s novel, Chance is described as a provocative p...More

Starring: Hugh LaurieEthan SupleeStefania LaVie Owen

TVMAThrillerDramaTV Series2016
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Season 2 Teaser
Season 2 Trailer
Chance Premiere
This Season On Chance
Season 1 Trailer
Chance Teaser Trailer

About this Show

Chance

Based on Kem Nunn’s novel, Chance is described as a provocative psychological thriller that focuses on Eldon Chance (Laurie), a San Francisco-based forensic neuropsychiatrist who reluctantly gets sucked into a violent and dangerous world of mistaken identity, police corruption and mental illness. After an ill-advised decision regarding an alluring patient who may or may not be struggling with a multiple personality disorder, Chance finds himself in the crosshairs of her abusive spouse, who also happens to be a ruthless police detective. In over his head, Chance’s descent into the city’s shadowy underbelly, all while navigating the waters of a contentious divorce and the tribulations of his teenage daughter, soon spirals into an ever deepening exploration of one of mankind’s final frontiers — the shadowy, undiscovered country of the human mind.

Starring: Hugh LaurieEthan SupleeStefania LaVie OwenGreta LeeClarke Peters

TVMAThrillerDramaTV Series2016
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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