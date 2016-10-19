Season 2 Trailer
Original • 2 seasons available

Chance

TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series • 2016

Based on Kem Nunn’s novel, Chance is described as a provocative psychological thriller that focuses on Eldon Chance (Laurie), a San Francisco-based fo...more

Watch Trailer

Based on Kem Nunn’s novel, Chance is described as a provocative psychological thriller that focuses on Eldon Chance (Laurie), a San Francisco-based fo...more

Start watching Chance

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

2 seasons available (20 episodes)

2 seasons available

(20 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesExtras
Season12
Episode 1

Multiaxial System

By day, Chance ministers to patients at the Victims of Violent Crime Unit; by night, he and D assault the victimizers. Detective Hynes blackmails Chance to use his skills to take down suspected serial killer Ryan Winter.
Episode 2

A Very Special Onion

Attacked by Chance, Winter becomes a patient at the unit, with unintended results. D discovers Detective Hynes has a more personal connection to Winter’s case than he originally let on.
Episode 3

The Flitcraft Parable

D gaslights Winter in an attempt to make him open up to Chance in therapy and meets a girl in the process; with D’s guidance, Nicole confronts a bully.
Episode 4

The Coping Mechanism

Chance and Hynes talk to someone from Winter’s past. D and Lorena get to know each other. Chance pushes Winter into a “limit experience” and begins to break him down. Winter makes a new friend at the unit.
Episode 5

The Collected Works of William Shakespeare

With the warehouse no longer safe, D needs a place to crash. Winter turns to his coping mechanism while Chance and Hynes face a major setback in their case against him. Carl has money trouble.
Episode 6

Treasures in Jars of Clay

Chance’s progress with Winter is interrupted. Hynes asks his friend Frank Lambert for a favor. D settles old scores. Nicole faces the music. Hynes pursues a new break in the Winter case.
Episode 7

Define Normal

Chance and D grapple with news about Hynes. Chance accuses Winter of lying to him, but Winter learns he isn’t the only one who’s been dishonest. Nicole underestimates Christina. Kirsten tracks down a lead. Winter lays a trap.
Episode 8

An Infant, a Brute or a Wild Beast

Chance discovers Lambert’s background. Kirsten asks Lambert for help. Winter is in uncharted territory, and Lorena’s past catches up with her.
Episode 9

A Madness of Two

Lucy comes to Chance’s aid. Chance and D disagree on the next move. Lambert goes on the defensive. D won’t stop until Lorena is safe. Kirsten makes a choice. After a charged encounter, Chance changes course.
Episode 10

Especially If You Run Away

With Lorena’s help, Chance and D return to San Francisco to handle unfinished business. Frank Lambert has a new protégé. Chance embraces a familiar role in a new way.

Season 2 Teaser

Season 2 Trailer

Chance Premiere

This Season On Chance

Season 1 Trailer

Chance Teaser Trailer

You May Also Like

Underground
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2016)
9-1-1
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Station 19
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Hard Sun
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1998)
How to Get Away With Murder
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Emergence
TV14 • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2019)
Killing Eve
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Homeland
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2011)
The Resident
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Marvel's Runaways
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Good Behavior
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
Revenge
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2011)
National Treasure
Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
Freakish
TV14 • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

2 seasons available (20 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial