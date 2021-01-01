1 season available

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham

Documentaries • Lifestyle & CultureTravel • TV Series • 2021

Sam and Graham take viewers along on their adventures, discovering the rich, complex ...more

Sam and Graham take viewers along on their adventures, discoverin...More

Start watching Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.

1 season available (1 episode)

1 season available

(1 episode)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesDetails
Season1

Yule Log

Happy Holidays from Men In Kilts! Cozy up next to this Scottish yule log with Sam, Graham and their kilts.

About this Show

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham

Sam and Graham take viewers along on their adventures, discovering the rich, complex heritage of their native country, meeting local artisans and experts, and experiencing genuine moments of awe and fascination.

Hosts: Sam HeughanGraham McTavish

DocumentariesLifestyle & CultureTravelTV Series • 2021
  • 5.1
  • hd
