Original • 1 season available (4 episodes)

We Were The Lucky OnesWe Were The Lucky Ones

Based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel, the television adaptation of “We Were the Lucky Ones” is a limited series inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of WWII. The series follows them across continents as they do everything in their power to survive, and to reunite. “We Were the Lucky Ones” demonstrates how in the face of the twentieth century’s darkest moment, the human spirit can endure and even thrive. The series is a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds.more

Based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel, the t...More

Starring: Joey KingLogan LermanHadas Yaron

DramaMilitary & WarHistoryTV Series2024

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

We Were the Lucky Ones - Trailer

About this Show

We Were The Lucky Ones

Based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel, the television adaptation of “We Were the Lucky Ones” is a limited series inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of WWII. The series follows them across continents as they do everything in their power to survive, and to reunite. “We Were the Lucky Ones” demonstrates how in the face of the twentieth century’s darkest moment, the human spirit can endure and even thrive. The series is a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds.

Starring: Joey KingLogan LermanHadas YaronHenry Lloyd-HughesAmit Rahav

DramaMilitary & WarHistoryTV Series2024

You May Also Like

A Place to Fight ForTVMA • Drama • Movie (2023)
The Interpreter of SilenceDrama, History • TV Series (2023)
The Lions of SicilyInternational, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Deutsches HausInternational, Drama • TV Series (2023)
I Leoni di SiciliaDrama • TV Series (2023)
Faraway DownsTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2023)
A Murder at the End of the WorldTVMA • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2023)
The FirstTVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2018)
SuncoastR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Such Brave GirlsTVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Death and Other DetailsDrama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Black CakeTVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
CandyTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Pam & TommyTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Shut EyeTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2016)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$17.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.