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Hulu Originals

Newly Released
Not Suitable for WorkNot Suitable for Work
Not Suitable for Work follows five work-obsessed twenty-somethings who strive for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness, in Manhattan.
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2026)
Lisa Ann Walter: It Was an AccidentLisa Ann Walter: It Was an Accident
Lisa Ann Walter’s long-awaited debut comedy special takes on feral Gen-Xers, self-loathing, and navigating a backsliding America via the no-filter lens of a grown-ass woman who has been paying attention.
TVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
GaryGary
Two friends, Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich and Michael ‘Mikey’ Berzatto, go on a work trip to Gary, Indiana in this flashback episode of FX’s “The Bear.” Taking place before Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto must leave the fine dining world to help save his family’s Chicago sandwich shop and its strong-willed kitchen staff in the wake of his brother’s tragic suicide, not to mention having to navigate his strained familial relationships while balancing the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, this episode offers an intimate look at the friendship between Richie and Mikey and sheds light on one of their lifechanging adventures.
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2026)
Nikki Glaser: Good GirlNikki Glaser: Good Girl
Considered one of the most fearless voices in modern comedy, Nikki Glaser delivers a brutally honest special that takes on aging, beauty, and fame - confronting what it means to stay relevant, desirable, and real in a culture that never looks away.
TVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Get RealGet Real
Get Real is a weekly show that dives deep into the Hulu realityverse, bringing together stars from some of the most talked-about unscripted hits streaming on Hulu. Each episode will feature unfiltered conversations with fan-favorite reality personalities and celebrity guests as they unpack the latest drama, revisit viral moments, and give fans unprecedented, real-time access to the stories and personalities everyone is buzzing about.
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Celebrity and Gossip • TV Series (2026)
4x20: Quick Hits4x20: Quick Hits
4X20: Quick Hits is a new anthology series highlighting cannabis and the people who love it. Made up of four, twenty-minute films, each by a dope director in celebration of what is arguably the world’s most beloved plant. Executive produced by Kimmelot (Jimmy Kimmel and Scott Lonker), with Adam M. Goldberg (America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys) overseeing each documentary.
TVMA • Documentaries, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
Vanderpump VillaVanderpump Villa
Decadence and debauchery collide in “Vanderpump Villa,” a new reality series following Lisa Vanderpump’s hand-selected staff as they work, live, and play at an exclusive French estate: Chateau Rosabelle.
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2024)
Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still UnfairMalcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair
Twenty years have gone by since we last saw Malcolm and his family — and after all that time, they’ve learned absolutely nothing.
TV14 • Comedy • TV Series (2026)
The TestamentsThe Testaments
An evolution of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments is a dramatic coming-of-age story set in Gilead. The series follows young teens Agnes Mackenzie, dutiful and pious, and Daisy, a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders. As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future.
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2026)
Pizza MoviePizza Movie
A group of college students go downstairs to their dorm lobby to get a delivery pizza. There’s only one issue: They’re insanely high on a home-made drug, turning their simple journey down two sets of stairs into a mind-bendingly transformative quest.
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2026)
Mike & Nick & Nick & AliceMike & Nick & Nick & Alice
A hilarious, stylized, R-rated action-comedy about two gangsters and the woman they love trying to survive the most dangerous night of their lives. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s one wild ingredient added to the mix: a time machine. 
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Love OverboardLove Overboard
Get ready to hit the high seas with “Love Overboard”! Step aboard the ultimate luxury yacht, where sexy singles are ready to mix and mingle … and find love. But there's a twist … gaining access to the yacht's extravagant amenities won't be so simple. As the journey unfolds, romance ignites; alliances form; and hearts are shattered. In the end, only one couple will reign supreme. Who will rise to the top, and who will be left stranded?
TVMA • Reality and Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2026)
The Secret Lives of Mormon WivesThe Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines. Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace?
TVMA • Reality • TV Series (2024)
Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar NeeseFriends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese
When 16-year-old Skylar Neese vanishes from her West Virginia home, her family and community are thrown into turmoil. As the search for answers intensifies, attention turns toward Skylar’s closest friends – uncovering a tangled web of secrets, betrayal, and identity.  Told through social media posts, intimate interviews, and Skylar’s own words,  Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese is a gripping true-crime docuseries that immerses viewers in the emotional intensity of adolescence. From the thrill of rebellion to the fragility of friendship, this three-part series captures the pressures of growing up in the digital age – and the devastating consequences when love turns to hate.
TVMA • Documentaries, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
ParadiseParadise
A security service team gets assigned to safeguard a former president.
TVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2025)
ShoresyShoresy
Foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favorite LETTERKENNY character, SHORESY (Jared Keeso) joins the Sudbury Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (aka The NOSHO) on a quest to never lose again.
TVMA • Hockey, Sitcom • TV Series (2022)
Tell Me LiesTell Me Lies
Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
Kumail Nanjiani: Night ThoughtsKumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
After nearly a decade away, Kumail Nanjiani returns to Chicago, where he got his start in standup, in a new special that tackles anxiety, the perils of buying drugs pre-legalization, and most importantly, cat medication.
TVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain't RightSebastian Maniscalco: It Ain't Right
Filmed live at the legendary United Center arena in Chicago, Sebastian Maniscalco’s IT AIN’T RIGHT goes all in on family chaos, aging, and the little things that drive us all nuts—with his one-of-a-kind comedic bite.
TVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
All's FairAll's Fair
A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2025)
SwipedSwiped
Inspired by the real-life story of the visionary founder of online dating platform Bumble, “Swiped” introduces Whitney Wolfe as she uses extraordinary grit and ingenuity to break into the male-dominated tech industry.
TVMA • Drama, Biography • Movie (2025)
Deli BoysDeli Boys
When their convenience store-magnate father suddenly dies, a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers lose everything and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld.
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2025)
Reasonable DoubtReasonable Doubt
You'll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law…until you're the one in trouble. Then you'll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets. This program contains mature themes. Viewer discretion is advised. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
TVMA • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2022)
FuturamaFuturama
Animated, futuristic comedy from "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening, about a man frozen in 1999 who thaws out on the eve of the 31st century.
TV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (1999)
Andrew Santino: White NoiseAndrew Santino: White Noise
Andrew Santino’s new hilarious Hulu stand-up special “White Noise” will undoubtedly solve all the world's problems for eternity.
TVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Only Murders in the BuildingOnly Murders in the Building
Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2021)
Blood & MythBlood & Myth
When a series of shocking, violent crimes shatters a remote native village in Northern Alaska, one man embarks on a journey to investigate a frightening paranormal connection. True crime meets a truly haunting mystery in this feature documentary.
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2025)
Eenie MeanieEenie Meanie
Samara Weaving is Eenie Meanie, a former teenage getaway driver who is dragged back into her unsavory past when a previous employer offers her the chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend. 
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2025)
The Twisted Tale of Amanda KnoxThe Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox follows the eponymous American college student, who arrives in Italy for her study abroad only to be wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks later. The series traces Amanda’s relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Alien: EarthAlien: Earth
When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, “Wendy” (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat. FX’s Alien: Earth is created for television and executive produced by Noah Hawley.
TVMA • Thriller, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
Atsuko Okatsuka: FatherAtsuko Okatsuka: Father
Fans call her 'Mother,' but Atsuko is 'Father'—thriving professionally yet clueless about basics. A 7-year laundry hiatus and learning that marriage licenses precede weddings are just some hilariously relatable discoveries she shares in her special.
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Predator: Killer of KillersPredator: Killer of Killers
An animated anthology following the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja and samurai in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot taking to the sky to investigate a threat to the Allied cause. 
R • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2025)
Call Her AlexCall Her Alex
What does it take to become the most influential female podcaster of a generation? Following Alex Cooper as she prepares for her first tour, this compelling two-part documentary traces Cooper's evolution—from an awkward kid growing up in Pennsylvania to the voice behind Call Her Daddy, a podcast that redefined the conversation for women everywhere. Directed by Ry Russo-Young ("Nuclear Family"), the series offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the life-defining events that shaped Cooper’s journey as she grew from a 25-year-old woman with a sex and dating podcast to the CEO of a media empire in just five years. More than just a success story, it's a portrait of a woman who is creating a space where women feel seen, heard, and empowered.
TVMA • Docuseries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance ScamHey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam
Women from around the world fall in love with the same handsome man, but their online boyfriend is not who he seems, and it could cost them everything.
TVPG • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2025)
Jessica Kirson: I'm the ManJessica Kirson: I'm the Man
I’m the Man is a fast-paced and sharp-tongued special that showcases Kirson’s searing perspective on everything from TikTok girls to her bizarre time at a trauma center.
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
O'DessaO'Dessa
Set in a post-apocalyptic future, O'Dessa is a rock opera about a farm girl on a quest to recover a family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a dangerous city, where she must use the power of destiny and song to save her true love’s soul.
PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Bill Burr: Drop Dead YearsBill Burr: Drop Dead Years
Drop Dead Years is the latest one-hour special from one of the greatest standup comedians working today. In what might be his most personal and introspective hour yet, Bill offers hilarious takes on everything from male sadness to dating advice.
TVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Control FreakControl Freak
A motivational speaker is tormented by an unrelenting itch on the back of her head.
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2025)
Last Take: Rust and the Story of HalynaLast Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna
In 2021, Alec Baldwin’s prop gun fired a live bullet on the set of RUST, killing its cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna, takes viewers inside that day and its aftermath, told first-hand by the people who lived it.
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Memes & NightmaresMemes & Nightmares
Memes & Nightmares is a hilarious and insightful satirical film that dives into the vibrant world of NBA Twitter. Guided by the witty and iconic social-media personality Josiah Johnson (aka King Josiah) and his equally hilarious co-star Jamel Johnson (no relation!), the film weaves a dark, satirical buddy-cop mystery as “the Brothers Johnson” unravel the culture of memes, viral moments, and digital fandom that have turned basketball into a 24/7 cultural phenomenon. Packed with humor, unforgettable stories, unexpected guests, and the absurd brilliance of internet culture, Memes and Nightmares reveals how social media has forever transformed the way the NBA is experienced and celebrated. Whether you’re a die-hard NBA fan, a lover of memes, or someone who thrives on the chaos and creativity of the internet, this film offers a unique look at the intersection of sports and digital culture.
TVMA • Documentaries, Satire • Movie (2025)
The Fox Hollow MurdersThe Fox Hollow Murders
When a coroner reopens a notorious serial killer case in suburban Indiana, new DNA technology and witness revelations expose dark secrets.
TVMA • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2025)
Muslim MatchmakerMuslim Matchmaker
Matchmakers Hoda and Yasmin help Muslim American clients navigate the perils of modern courtship in their search for the right partner.
TV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2025)
Wicked Game: Devil in the DesertWicked Game: Devil in the Desert
Hunting the mastermind of a violent abduction, authorities unravel a twisted tale of obsession during the early days of legalized pot.
TVMA • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2025)
Carrie Underwood: REFLECTIONCarrie Underwood: REFLECTION
In celebration of her critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency show “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency,” eight-time GRAMMY® Award winner Carrie Underwood will showcase her successful career as a worldwide superstar in this exclusive concert special.
TVPG • Music, Concerts • Movie (2025)
Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely FlowersRoy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers
In this stand-up special, Roy Wood Jr explores how lack of connection has sent society spiraling into a culture full of guns, rude employees, self-checkout lanes, and why some of us would rather be alone rather than be connected.
TVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Popular
American Horror StoryTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
The Secret Lives of Mormon WivesTVMA • Reality • TV Series (2024)
The Drop: A Snowfall SagaTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
It's Always Sunny in PhiladelphiaTVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
FuriousTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2026)
Chad PowersTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2025)
AdultsTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2025)
FuturamaTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (1999)
The ShardsTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan MarkelTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
King of the HillTV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (1997)
The BearTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2022)
PEN15TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Reasonable DoubtTVMA • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2022)
ParadiseTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2025)
American Horror StoriesTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2021)
The Girls: A Khloe Kardashian ProjectTVMA • Reality • TV Series (2026)
City Of BloodTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2026)
The Handmaid's TaleTVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
BetrayalTVMA • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2023)
Only Murders in the BuildingTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2021)
The KardashiansTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2022)
Tell Me LiesTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
IMPACT x Nightline: Harry & Meghan: The Return of the PrinceNot Rated • News • TV Series (2026)
The TestamentsTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2026)
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn BessetteTVMA • Drama, Biography • TV Series (2026)
Not Suitable for WorkTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2026)
Minimum Security (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Comedy • TV Series
The DropoutTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
LetterkennyTVMA • International, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Vanderpump VillaTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2024)
Solar OppositesTVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (2020)
Wu-Tang: An American SagaTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Travis Barker: Louder Than FearTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After ShowTVMA • Talk & Interview • TV Series (2026)
The GreatTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2020)
Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?TVMA • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2025)
Squatters: Get the F*** Out of My HouseTVMA • Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
The OrvilleTV14 • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2017)
ShoresyTVMA • Hockey, Sitcom • TV Series (2022)
Mr. & Mrs. MurderTVMA • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2025)
Wild CrimeTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2022)
The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story PodcastTVMA • Crime • TV Series (2026)
Nine Perfect StrangersTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2021)
Good American FamilyTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Drama
The Twisted Tale of Amanda KnoxTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
O'DessaPG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Good American FamilyTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
A Thousand BlowsTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
ParadiseTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2025)
Under the BridgeTVMA • Biography, Drama • TV Series (2024)
La MáquinaInternational, Latino • TV Series (2024)
The Absent VoiceTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
RivalsTVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2024)
Interior ChinatownTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2024)
Mr. CrocketTVMA • Horror • Movie (2024)
Hold Your BreathR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2024)
GannibalTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
QueenieDrama • TV Series (2024)
The VeilTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Gangnam B-sideInternational, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Say NothingTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2024)
The Greatest HitsPG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
We Were The Lucky OnesTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2024)
SuncoastR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Death and Other DetailsDrama, Thriller • TV Series (2024)
CulpritsTVMA • International, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-EatPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Faraway DownsTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Black CakeTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
A Murder at the End of the WorldTVMA • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2023)
The MillTVMA • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2023)
The Other Black GirlTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
SpellboundTVPG • Family, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Jagged MindTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
Flamin' HotPG-13 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2023)
Class of '09TVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2023)
ClockTVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Tiny Beautiful ThingsTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2023)
Saint XTVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
Great ExpectationsTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2023)
Boston StranglerR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
BruiserTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2023)
Welcome to ChippendalesTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Fleishman Is in TroubleTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
Wu-Tang: An American SagaTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
KindredTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Shadow DetectiveTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
MatriarchTVMA • Horror • Movie (2022)
GrimcuttyTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2022)
Comedy
Hannah Berner: None of My BusinessTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Lisa Ann Walter: It Was an AccidentTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Nikki Glaser: Good GirlTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Kumail Nanjiani: Night ThoughtsTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain't RightTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
All's FairTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2025)
Frankie Quiñones: Damn That's CrazyTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Andrew Santino: White NoiseTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Ralph Barbosa: Planet BosaTVMA • Latino, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2025)
Mid-Century ModernTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2025)
Summer of 69TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2025)
Zarna Garg: Practical People WinTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
How To Die AloneTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
Deli BoysTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2025)
Atsuko Okatsuka: FatherTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Matteo Lane: The Al Dente SpecialTVMA • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2025)
Prom DatesTVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Jessica Kirson: I'm the ManTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Bill Burr: Drop Dead YearsTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Life & BethTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely FlowersTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Ilana Glazer: Human MagicTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2024)
Quiz LadyR • Comedy • Movie (2023)
Jim Gaffigan: The SkinnyTV14 • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Davey & Jonesie's LockerTVPG • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2024)
SuncoastR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Self RelianceR • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Vacation Friends 2R • Action and Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2023)
FuturamaTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (1999)
The BearTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2022)
The Full MontyTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2023)
QueenieDrama • TV Series (2024)
Flamin' HotPG-13 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2023)
White Men Can't JumpR • Basketball, Comedy • Movie (2023)
QuasiR • Comedy • Movie (2023)
The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-EatPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Rye LaneTVMA • International, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
Up HereTVMA • Musicals, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
UnprisonedTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
History of the World, Part IITVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2023)
This FoolTVMA • Latino, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
ExtraordinaryTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2023)
The DropTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2023)
Koala ManTV14 • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
It's A Wonderful BingeTVMA • Holiday, Comedy • Movie (2022)
International
City Of BloodTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2026)
Minimum Security (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Comedy • TV Series
LetterkennyTVMA • International, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Dear Killer Nannies (Eng Dub)International, Latino • TV Series (2026)
Flex x CopTVMA • International, Korean • TV Series (2024)
Made in KoreaTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
RivalsTVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2024)
The Last SceneTVMA • International, Drama • Movie (2026)
HarlotsTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2017)
The ClearingThriller, Crime • TV Series (2023)
20/20 Britain's Most Notorious CrimesUnknown • International, Crime • TV Series (2026)
A Shop for KillersTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Benefits With Friends (Eng Dub)Drama, International • TV Series (2024)
The Artful DodgerTV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Perfect CrownTV14 • Drama, International • TV Series
A Thousand BlowsTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Los ChávezInternational, Latino • TV Series (2024)
A Shop for Killers (Eng Dub)TVMA • Drama, International • TV Series
Hard SunTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2018)
This Way UpTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2019)
Perfect Crown (Eng Dub)TV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2026)
Dear Killer NanniesInternational, Drama • TV Series (2026)
ExtraordinaryTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2023)
The HusbandTV14 • International, Thriller • TV Series (2026)
Gutierrez is Mai NeimTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2026)
Doctor on the EdgeTV14 • International, Medical • TV Series (2026)
In Vogue: The 90sInternational, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Abandoned (Eng Dub)International, Spanish • TV Series
The Judge from HellFantasy, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Such Brave GirlsTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Pancho Villa: El Centauro del NorteInternational, Latino • TV Series (2023)
Made in Korea (Eng Dub)TVMA • Drama, International • TV Series
Tengoku Daimakyo (Eng)Science Fiction, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
CulpritsTVMA • International, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Would You Marry Me?TVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles De MenezesTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Would You Marry Me? (Eng Dub)International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
The Lost Station Girls (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Minimum SecurityTVMA • International, Comedy • TV Series (2026)
In Your Radiant SeasonTV14 • Drama, International • TV Series
If It's Tuesday, It's Murder (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2026)
Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha StoryTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Tokyo RevengersTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Reminder (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Am I Being Unreasonable?TVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Documentaries & Reality
Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan MarkelTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
Sneaker Wars: Adidas vs. PumaInternational, History • TV Series (2024)
Barbara Walters Tell Me EverythingTVPG • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2025)
Call Her AlexTVMA • Docuseries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance ScamTVPG • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2025)
Got To Get OutTV14 • Reality and Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Last Take: Rust and the Story of HalynaTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Memes & NightmaresTVMA • Documentaries, Satire • Movie (2025)
The Fox Hollow MurdersTVMA • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2025)
SLY LIVES!TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2025)
Muslim MatchmakerTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2025)
Wicked Game: Devil in the DesertTVMA • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2025)
Carrie Underwood: REFLECTIONTVPG • Music, Concerts • Movie (2025)
Wild CrimeTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie MaeTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2024)
It's All CountryMusic, Docuseries • TV Series (2024)
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street BandTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2024)
Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and SaraTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
OUT THERE: Crimes of the ParanormalSupernatural, Docuseries • TV Series (2024)
Patrice: The MovieNot Rated • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison.TVMA • Docuseries • TV Series (2024)
Child StarTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Los ChávezInternational, Latino • TV Series (2024)
In Vogue: The 90sInternational, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
The Secret Lives of Mormon WivesTVMA • Reality • TV Series (2024)
After Baywatch: Moment in the SunDocuseries • TV Series (2024)
Dance Moms: A New EraReality, Dance • TV Series (2024)
At Witt's End: The Hunt for a KillerTVMA • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2024)
BetrayalTVMA • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2023)
Sasha Reid and the Midnight OrderTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in ChargeTVMA • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • Movie (2024)
Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri PapiniTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Dress My TourCompetition, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Cult Massacre: One Day in JonestownTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
BRATSNot Rated • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom CountryMusic, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of TerrorTVMA • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2024)
Black Twitter: A People's HistoryTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
The ContestantTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Thank You, Goodnight - The Bon Jovi StoryTVMA • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2024)
High HopesTVMA • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Vanderpump VillaTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2024)
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never ToldTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Me HereafterNot Rated • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2024)
Kids & Family
SpellboundTVPG • Family, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Dragons: The Nine RealmsTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Fright KreweTVPG • Adventure, Teen • TV Series (2023)
Abominable and the Invisible CityTVG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
The Croods: Family TreeTVY7 • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
The Hardy BoysTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2020)
AnimaniacsTVPG • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Candified: Home for the HolidaysTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2021)
Trolls: TrollsTopiaTVY7 • Family, Kids • TV Series (2020)
The Mighty OnesTVY7 • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Madagascar: A Little WildTVY • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
Utopia FallsTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
The Bravest KnightTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
Find Me in ParisTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2018)
A-Z
#SKYKINGTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2026)
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & TravisTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2023)
The 1619 ProjectTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
20/20 Britain's Most Notorious CrimesUnknown • International, Crime • TV Series (2026)
24 Hours: Assault on the CapitolNews • TV Series (2021)
4x20: Quick HitsTVMA • Documentaries, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
548 días: Captada por una secta
548 días: Captada por una sectaTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2023)
Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of PopMusic, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
AbandonedTV14 • International, Spanish • TV Series
Abandoned (Eng Dub)International, Spanish • TV Series
Abominable and the Invisible CityTVG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Abominable y la ciudad invisibleSpanish, Animation • TV Series (2022)
La voz ausenteTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
The ActTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
The ActressTVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2023)
The Actress (Eng)TVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2023)
AdamasInternational, Drama • TV Series (2022)
AdultsTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2025)
After Baywatch: Moment in the SunDocuseries • TV Series (2024)
AftershockTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
The Age of InfluenceTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Algiers, AmericaTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • TV Series (2023)
Alice and SteveTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2026)
Alien: EarthTVMA • Thriller, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
All NightTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
All That We DestroyTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
All's FairTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2025)
Alternative Therapy
Alternative TherapyInternational, Latino • TV Series (2021)
Alternative Therapy (Eng)International, Latino • TV Series (2021)
Am I Being Unreasonable?TVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
The Amazing Johnathan DocumentaryTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
American Horror StoriesTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2021)
American Horror StoryTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
American Horror Story Official PodcastTVMA • Talk & Interview • TV Series (2026)
The American Royal BabyBritish, Biography • TV Series (2021)
Amor Da Minha VidaTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Andrew Santino: White NoiseTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
AnimaniacsTVPG • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Another YouFantasy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Another You (Eng Dub)TVMA • International, Drama • Movie (2025)
AnthemTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
AppendageTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2023)
Are You My First?TVMA • Reality • TV Series (2025)
The Artful DodgerTV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of AramunTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2023)

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