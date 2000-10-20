Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

27 seasons available (589 episodes)

Law & Order: Special Victims UnitLaw & Order: Special Victims Unit

This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.more

This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" b...More

Starring: Mariska HargitayIce-TKelli Giddish

Creator: Dick Wolf

TV14ThrillerDramaCrimeMysteryLegalTV Series1999
  • hd

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EpisodesRipped from the HeadlinesBest of Benson & StablerExtrasDetails
...Or Just Look Like OneTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1999)
UncivilizedTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1999)
Baby KillerTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2000)
ManhuntTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2001)
ScourgeTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2001)
CounterfeitTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2002)
SurveillanceTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2002)
ChameleonTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2002)
AppearancesTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2003)
SickTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2017)
HeadTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2004)
ScavengerTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2004)
CharismaTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2004)
IdentityTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2005)
StrainTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2005)
StarvedTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2005)
WebTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2006)
SinTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2007)
PretendTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2007)
StreetwiseTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2008)
LunacyTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2008)
PTSDTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2008)
SugarTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2009)
TorchTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2010)
TotemTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2011)
DelinquentTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2011)
Scorched EarthTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2011)
Missing PiecesTVPG • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2011)
Manhattan VigilTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2012)
Secrets ExhumedTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2013)
Rapist AnonymousTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2013)
Spousal PrivilegeTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2014)
Forty-One WitnessesTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2016)
Star-Struck VictimsTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2016)
Making a RapistTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2016)
The NewsroomTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2017)
Real Fake NewsTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2017)
StalkedTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (1999)
TakenTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2000)
PopularTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2002)
DoubtTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2004)
WeakTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2004)
ContagiousTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2005)
FaultTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2006)
FatTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2006)
BurnedTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2007)
WildlifeTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2008)
PervertedTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2009)
TorchTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2010)
PursuitTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2011)
BombshellTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2011)
Scorched EarthTV14 • Thriller, Drama • Episode (2011)
Benson Fights to Have Case Thrown Out Over Unethical Rape Kit Practices | NBC’s Law & Order: SVU
McGrath Scolds Benson for Not Telling Him About Student Arrests | NBC's Law & Order: SVU
Benson and Rollins Have a Heated Discussion About Going Undercover | NBC's Law & Order: SVU
Benson Thanks Barba for Taking on a Tricky Case | NBC’s Law & Order: SVU
Benson Tells Barba Why She Felt Betrayed by Him | NBC’s Law & Order: SVU
Who Said This Quote? | NBC's Law & Order: SVU
The Squad Discusses How to Convict a Perpetrator | NBC’s Law & Order: SVU
Set Tour with Ice-T | NBC's Law & Order: SVU
Rollins and Carisi Discuss Reasonable Doubt in Serial Rapist Case | NBC’s Law & Order: SVU
The Squad Talks to Chief McGrath About How to Find a Serial Rapist | NBC’s Law & Order: SVU
Squad Talks with Bureau Chief About How to Take Down Trafficker | NBC’s Law & Order: SVU
Cast Shares Their All-Time Favorite Characters | NBC’s Law & Order
Benson and Squad Discuss How to Handle a Dating App Case
Cast Recalls Their First Lines | NBC’s Law & Order
Benson Tells University President She’s Arresting Students for Conspiracy | NBC's Law & Order: SVU
Sexual Assault Victim Explains Why She Can’t Report the Crime
Rollisi Argues About Keeping Their Relationship a Secret | NBC's Law & Order: SVU
Noah Comes Out to Benson | NBC's Law & Order: SVU
Benson and Fin Get a Confession from a Jaded Lover | NBC’s Law & Order: SVU
Benson and Fin Get a Confession from a Jaded Lover | NBC’s Law & Order: SVU
Benson and Murphy Grill Hate Crime Suspect | NBC's Law & Order: SVU
Benson and Murphy Grill Hate Crime Suspect | NBC's Law & Order: SVU
Murphy Admits Leaving Rollins While Pregnant Was His Biggest Mistake | NBC's Law & Order: SVU
Murphy Admits Leaving Rollins While Pregnant Was His Biggest Mistake | NBC's Law & Order: SVU
Barba Grills Stabler on the Stand During Cross-Examination | NBC's Law & Order: SVU
Wheatley Loses His Cool in the Courtroom | NBC's Law & Order: SVU
Tori Gets a Benson Boost on Never Wasting a Second Chance
Tori Gets a Benson Boost on Never Wasting a Second Chance | NBC's Law & Order: SVU
Carisi Stands Up to Power to Get Tori and Jasmine Justice | NBC's Law & Order: SVU
A Brutal Serial Killer Rattles the Entire Squad | NBC's Law & Order: SVU
Benson Takes Down an Elusive Serial Killer | NBC's Law & Order: SVU
Benson, Amaro and the Squad Right a Horrible Wrong
Carisi and Benson Go to Battle in the Court of TikTok
Carisi Doesn't Stop Fighting After The Wheelhouse's Not Guilty Verdict
Benson Threatens McGrath | Law & Order: SVU
Should Benson Finally Retire? | Law & Order: SVU
Navarro Is No Match for Benson and Stabler in the Box | Law & Order: SVU
Rollins Warns Benson About Stabler's Motives | Law & Order: SVU
McGrath tells Benson to Focus on the "Real Rapes" | Law & Order: SVU
Rollins and Carisi Are Getting Serious | Law & Order: SVU
Benson Knows Wheatley Is After Her | Law & Order: SVU
Benson and Carisi Realize Who Is Really in Charge | Law & Order: SVU
Our Favorite Carisi Verdicts | Law & Order: SVU
That Time Benson Was High on Mushrooms - Law & Order: SVU
Kevin from The Office Gets Squeezed by the Squad - Law & Order: SVU
Go Back to the Start of Bensler and Rollisi - Law & Order: SVU
Rollins Tackles Santa Like a Professional Linebacker - Law & Order: SVU
Amaro Knows His Phantom of the Opera - Law & Order: SVU
Benson and Carisi Are Shocked by How High This Sex Trafficking Ring Goes - Law & Order: SVU
Henry Mesner Tries to Kill Amaro - Law & Order: SVU
Rollins and Carisi Kiss While Benson and Stabler Reconnect - Law & Order: SVU
Simon Explains Himself to Benson and Stabler - Law & Order: SVU
Andy Thanks Benson, Carisi and Garland - Law & Order: SVU
Cabot Finds New Inspiration - Law & Order: SVU
Novak Is Attacked in Her Office - Law & Order: SVU
Dr. Lindstrom Analyzes Henry... and Benson - Law & Order: SVU
Rollins Tells Henry the Brutal Truth - Law & Order: SVU
Benson and Stabler Work Jade in the Box Like Old Times - Law & Order: SVU
Benson Rushes to Stabler's Side - Law & Order: SVU
Benson Warns Stabler She's Been Told to Stay Away from Him - Law & Order: SVU
Stabler Reunites Kevin with His Son - Law & Order: SVU
Benson Reflects on All That She's Lost - Law & Order: SVU
Carisi Lifts Rollins Up When She Needs It Most - Law & Order: SVU
Christopher Meloni and Ice T's Favorite Stabler/Fin Moments - Law & Order: SVU
Garland Warns Benson to Keep Her Distance from Stabler - Law & Order: SVU
Benson and Jayvon Forge an Alliance - Law & Order: SVU
Benson and Stabler Want Answers from an Off-the-Rails Socialite - Law & Order: SVU
Benson and Fin Pay Their Respects to Lonnie's Parents - Law & Order: SVU
Benson and Stabler Lay a Trap for Porter - Law & Order: SVU
Carisi Tries to Tell Rollins He's Seeing Someone - Law & Order: SVU

About this Show

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.

Starring: Mariska HargitayIce-TKelli GiddishPeter ScanavinoPhilip Winchester

Creator: Dick Wolf

TV14ThrillerDramaCrimeMysteryLegalTV Series1999
  • hd

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