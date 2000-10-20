This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.more
This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" b...More
Starring: Mariska HargitayIce-TKelli Giddish
Creator: Dick Wolf
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This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.
About this Show
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.