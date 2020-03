Desperate Housewives

ABC's Desperate Housewives offers a deliciously juicy glimpse into the lives of everyone's favorite housewives. On the surface, the ladies of Wisteria Lane appear to be the picture of suburban America. But underneath lay bigger mysteries - infidelity, deceit, blackmail, and even murder. And with not-so-honest husbands, complicated relationships, family drama and meddling neighbors adding to the turmoil, it's no wonder things aren't always as they seem.