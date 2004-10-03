8 seasons available (180 episodes)

Desperate HousewivesDesperate Housewives

ABC's Desperate Housewives offers a deliciously juicy glimpse into the lives of everyone's favorite housewives. On the surface, the ladies of Wisteria Lane appear to be the picture of suburban America. But underneath lay bigger mysteries - infidelity, deceit, blackmail, and even murder. And with not-so-honest husbands, complicated relationships, family drama and meddling neighbors adding to the turmoil, it's no wonder things aren't always as they seem.more

ABC's Desperate Housewives offers a deliciously juicy glimpse int...More

Starring: Teri HatcherFelicity HuffmanMarcia Cross

TV14DramaTV Series2004
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesThe Episodes That Made Wisteria LaneExtrasDetails
PilotTVPG • Drama • Episode (2004)
Running to Stand StillTVPG • Drama • Episode (2004)
One Wonderful DayTVPG • Drama • Episode (2005)
BangTV14 • Drama • Episode (2006)
The Best Thing That Ever Could Have HappenedTVPG • Drama • Episode (2009)
Beauty Is Suffering!
Buying What You're Selling!
I Invented This Move!
Last Goodbye
Water Breaks
Another One Bites the Dust!
Fans Favorite Show Moments!
First Class
If the Push up Bra Fits!
Love Triangle
I'm Ready to Spend!
My New Office!
Lynette and Greg
I Lost Myself
Too Easy
Bridal Shower
Keep an Open Mind
Mama Needs a New Pair of Everthing!
Gaby's Dress!
Gotta Be Heaven!
Death and Guilt
A Man Who's Good With His Hands!
Photo Bomber!
A Room Where Babies Live
You Look Dashing
Baby Sophie
3 Glorious Days!
You Want Me Out!
Dessert at My Place
Six Months
This Isn't Over!
We Are Not Ready Yet!
Muffins Sneak Peek
Buckle Down!
You Have a Lovely Home!
Honey, Where's Your Car?
Was That You Guys Too?
Jimmy Feels Conflicted!
A Little Human Contact!
Southwestern...Fun!
Stalking or Surveillance?
It's Portfolio Review Time
Microexpressions
A Scary Halloween Story!
Stay Calm!
Back in the Wood
Maybe Obvious Isn't So Bad!
Susan Goes to Art Class!
Bree Gets a Sex Swing!
Gabrielle Is in the B-Lot!
Computer
Video Chat
Lee Begs Renee for Help!
Lynette Bursts Lydia's Bubble
Sneaky Van
Girl On Girl Action!
Looking the Other Way!
Pole Dance
Carlos' Confession
Gaby and Bree's Road Trip!
Kiss Them Goodbye!
Smoking
Bree's New Man
Gabrielle Gets a Gun
Gaby Confronts Her Stepfather
Susan Moves Back In!
Lynette Plans a Family Vacation
The Scavos Argue Over Family Vacation
Did You Tell
Killer

About this Show

Desperate Housewives

ABC's Desperate Housewives offers a deliciously juicy glimpse into the lives of everyone's favorite housewives. On the surface, the ladies of Wisteria Lane appear to be the picture of suburban America. But underneath lay bigger mysteries - infidelity, deceit, blackmail, and even murder. And with not-so-honest husbands, complicated relationships, family drama and meddling neighbors adding to the turmoil, it's no wonder things aren't always as they seem.

Starring: Teri HatcherFelicity HuffmanMarcia CrossEva LongoriaVanessa Williams

TV14DramaTV Series2004
  • 5.1
  • hd

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