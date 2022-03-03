Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. From Executive Producer Elizabeth Meriwether, “The Dropout” is the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?more
Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. From Executive Producer Eliza...More
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Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. From Executive Producer Elizabeth Meriwether, “The Dropout” is the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?
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The Dropout
Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. From Executive Producer Elizabeth Meriwether, “The Dropout” is the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?