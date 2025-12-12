Meet the man behind "Avatar: Fire and Ash," director James Cameron, who reveals what unlikely personal experiences inspired the "Avatar" film phenomenon.more
Meet the man behind "Avatar: Fire and Ash," director James Camero...More
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Meet the man behind "Avatar: Fire and Ash," director James Cameron, who reveals what unlikely personal experiences inspired the "Avatar" film phenomenon.
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Avatar: A New Era -- Special Edition of 20/20
Meet the man behind "Avatar: Fire and Ash," director James Cameron, who reveals what unlikely personal experiences inspired the "Avatar" film phenomenon.