Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt star as newlyweds trying to sustain wedded bliss. Their conflicts ring with a realism everyone can relate to, making this the romantic comedy for the '90s.more
Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt star as newlyweds trying to sustain we...More
Starring: Paul ReiserHelen HuntCloris Leachman
Creators: Paul ReiserDanny JacobsonPeter Tolan
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Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt star as newlyweds trying to sustain wedded bliss. Their conflicts ring with a realism everyone can relate to, making this the romantic comedy for the '90s.
About this Show
Mad About You (1992)
Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt star as newlyweds trying to sustain wedded bliss. Their conflicts ring with a realism everyone can relate to, making this the romantic comedy for the '90s.