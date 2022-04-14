Original • 8 seasons available (74 episodes)

The KardashiansThe Kardashians

Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian-Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone's favorite matriarch, Kris.more

Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian-J...More

TV14RealityTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
The Kardashians S8 - Trailer
The Kardashians S7 - Trailer
The Kardashians S5 - Trailer
The Kardashians S4 - Trailer
The Kardashians S3 - Trailer
The Kardashians Season Three Teaser
The Kardashians Season Two Teaser
The Kardashians Season Two Trailer
Strength
The Kardashians Trailer
The Kardashians Teaser

About this Show

The Kardashians

Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian-Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone's favorite matriarch, Kris.

TV14RealityTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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