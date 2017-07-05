A young street entrepreneur, a Mexican wrestler, a CIA operative, a drug-running couple and other characters are set on a violent collision course during the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic in 1980s Los Angeles.more
A young street entrepreneur, a Mexican wrestler, a CIA operative,...More
Starring: Damson IdrisSergio Peris-MenchetaCarter Hudson
Creators: John SingletonEric AmadioDave Andron
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A young street entrepreneur, a Mexican wrestler, a CIA operative, a drug-running couple and other characters are set on a violent collision course during the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic in 1980s Los Angeles.
Starring: Damson IdrisSergio Peris-MenchetaCarter HudsonEmily RiosMichael Hyatt
Creators: John SingletonEric AmadioDave Andron
About this Show
Snowfall
A young street entrepreneur, a Mexican wrestler, a CIA operative, a drug-running couple and other characters are set on a violent collision course during the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic in 1980s Los Angeles.
Starring: Damson IdrisSergio Peris-MenchetaCarter HudsonEmily RiosMichael Hyatt
Creators: John SingletonEric AmadioDave Andron