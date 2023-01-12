How I Caught My Killer is an adjudicated true-crime series that highlights the real-life stories behind these unique cases with in-depth interviews, authentic archival material, and cinematic recreations all packaged together into a fresh spin in the genre.more
How I Caught My Killer is an adjudicated true-crime series that h...More
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How I Caught My Killer is an adjudicated true-crime series that highlights the real-life stories behind these unique cases with in-depth interviews, authentic archival material, and cinematic recreations all packaged together into a fresh spin in the genre.
About this Show
How I Caught My Killer
How I Caught My Killer is an adjudicated true-crime series that highlights the real-life stories behind these unique cases with in-depth interviews, authentic archival material, and cinematic recreations all packaged together into a fresh spin in the genre.