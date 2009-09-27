4 seasons available (88 episodes)

The Cleveland ShowThe Cleveland Show

Everyone's favorite soft-spoken neighbor Cleveland Brown moves to his hometown in Virginia with his 14-year old son, Cleveland JR. Many years ago, Cleveland was a high school student madly in love with a beautiful girl named Donna. Much to his dismay, his love went unrequited, and Donna wound up marrying another man. Cleveland once told Donna he would always love her, and if this man ever done her wrong, he'd be there when she called. Well, this man done her wrong.more

Everyone's favorite soft-spoken neighbor Cleveland Brown moves to...More

Starring: Mike HenrySanaa LathanKevin Michael Richardson

Creators: Seth MacFarlaneRichard AppelMike Henry

TV14Black StoriesAdult AnimationAnimationSitcomComedyTV Series2009
  • hd

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About this Show

The Cleveland Show

Everyone's favorite soft-spoken neighbor Cleveland Brown moves to his hometown in Virginia with his 14-year old son, Cleveland JR. Many years ago, Cleveland was a high school student madly in love with a beautiful girl named Donna. Much to his dismay, his love went unrequited, and Donna wound up marrying another man. Cleveland once told Donna he would always love her, and if this man ever done her wrong, he'd be there when she called. Well, this man done her wrong.

Starring: Mike HenrySanaa LathanKevin Michael RichardsonReagan GomezSeth MacFarlane

Creators: Seth MacFarlaneRichard AppelMike Henry

TV14Black StoriesAdult AnimationAnimationSitcomComedyTV Series2009
  • hd

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