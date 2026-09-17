GET THIS DEAL
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Hulu + Live TV Includes Disney+ and ESPN

Watch Live News on Hulu

LIMITED TIME OFFER: $99.99/mo. $49.99 for 1 month of Hulu + Live TV (includes Disney+ and ESPN).

No Cable Required. Hulu + Live TV includes access to Disney+ and ESPN. From breaking news to the biggest stories, get 100+ live channels including CNN, FOX News and MS NOW along with the local and national network news that you depend on.

GET THIS DEAL

Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.

All Your News In One Place

From Anderson Cooper 360° to The Rachel Maddow Show, we’ve got the news you need to stay informed.

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  • The Weather Channel
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NATIONAL & LOCAL

All the news sources you rely on

Wherever you get your news, we've got the live networks that matter to you. Watch national channels like CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, plus get local coverage in your area from ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and more.

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WATCH ANYWHERE

Breaking news at your fingertips

If you're on the go - at school, in the office or on your commute - you can always watch live TV with the Hulu app on your mobile device. A Hulu + Live TV subscription allows you to watch live video on up to two screens simultaneously.

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RECORD & WATCH LATER

With Hulu, you won't miss a thing

There's no need to keep switching between Face The Nation and Meet The Press. Add your favorite news shows to your Unlimited DVR storage - with just one click. You can also rewind Live TV if you miss something.

Unlimited DVR storage space is limited and not available for on-demand shows.

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THE HULU STREAMING LIBRARY - INCLUDED

There’s always something good on

Get more than just live news. A Hulu + Live TV subscription includes full access to the Hulu streaming library – a $12.49/month value – with thousands of shows and movies. Watch full seasons of exclusive series, classic favorites, Hulu Original series, hit movies, current episodes, kids shows, and tons more.

Select Your Live TV Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**

LIMITED TIME OFFER
Hulu + Live TV. Includes Disney plus and ESPN Select

Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select

Hulu + Live TV. Includes Disney plus and ESPN Select

Hulu Premium + Live TV, Disney+ Premium, and ESPN Select

GET THIS DEAL
$109.99/MONTH
Hulu + Live TV. Includes Disney plus and ESPN Select

Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select

Hulu + Live TV. Includes Disney plus and ESPN Select

Hulu Premium + Live TV, Disney+ Premium, and ESPN Select

GET THIS DEAL
$109.99/MONTH

Monthly price

$99.99/mo.
$49.99 for 1 month^

$109.99/mo.

Subscriptions included in each plan

Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select*

Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select*

Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies

Endless entertainment with Disney+

Live sports with ESPN

Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air

Access to award-winning Hulu Originals

Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet

No ads in Hulu streaming library

No ads on Disney+

Ads will be served in select live and linear content

Download and watch on Hulu

Download and watch on Disney+

Live TV on Hulu with 100+ top channels. No cable required.

Live TV guide to navigate channels

Record Live TV with Unlimited DVR

^Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.
*Live TV plans also includes access to additional ESPN Unlimited content in the ESPN app.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle.
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
Live TV channels will include ad breaks.


Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu + Live TV.

HBO Max™

CINEMAX®

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME®

STARZ®

Unlimited Screens

Entertainment Add-on

Español Add-on

Sports Add-on

Customize With Add-Ons

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    Add HBO Max to your Hulu plan to watch some of the most addictive series, hit movies, comedy specials, and more. +$10.99/month.

  • Cinemax Logo - Gray

    Add Cinemax to instantly access hundreds of hit movies, action-packed original series, and more. +$9.99/month.

  • Paramount+ with Showtime Logo Gray

    Add Paramount+ with SHOWTIME to watch hours of award-winning series plus top movies, thoughtful documentaries, poignant comedy, and thrilling sports. +$13.99/month.

  • Starz Logo Gray

    Add STARZ - with a deep library of visionary original series, hit movies and groundbreaking docuseries, STARZ brings diverse perspectives to life through bold storytelling. +$11.99/month.

Watch On Your Favorite Supported Devices

Don't see your device? Hulu is available on additional devices.

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    Mac & PC

    Hulu.com

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    Apple

    iPhone & iPad

  • Android Logo

    Android

    Phones & tablets

  • Roku Logo

    Roku

    Select models

  • FireTv Logo

    Amazon

    Fire TV & Fire TV Stick

  • Apple TV Logo

    Apple TV

    4th Generation

  • Chromecast Logo

    Chromecast

  • Xbox Logo

    Xbox

    Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S

  • Samsung Logo

    Samsung

    Select TV models

  • LG Logo

    LG

    Select TV models

  • Nintendo Switch Logo

    Nintendo Switch

  • Android TV logo

    Android TV

    Select models

  • PlayStation Logo

    PlayStation 4 & 5

  • Vizio Logo

    Vizio

    Select TV models

Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription.

Any Questions?

We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.

Hulu + Live TV features local news in many cities. to see which local and national channels are available to watch live in your area.

Programming subject to regional restrictions and blackouts.

Your subscription allows you to watch on up to two screens at a time. If you want to enjoy news simultaneously on more than two supported devices, you can always add the Unlimited Screens option, so everyone in your household gets to watch at home whenever they want. With the add-on, you can also watch on three screens when you're on the go. For more information on the Unlimited Screens add-on, please visit this page.

To start watching, you’ll need a subscription, a supported device, and a high-speed internet connection. Hulu + Live TV is currently available on these supported devices:

- Android phones and tablets
- Apple iPhones and iPads
- Apple TV (4th generation or later)
- Chromecast
- Echo Show
- Fire Tablets
- Fire TV and Fire TV Stick
- Hulu.com using a Mac or PC browser
- LG TV (select models)
- Nintendo Switch
- Roku and Roku Stick (select models)
- Samsung TV (select models)
- Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S