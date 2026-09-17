Watch Live News on Hulu
LIMITED TIME OFFER:
$99.99/mo. $49.99 for 1 month of Hulu + Live TV (includes Disney+ and ESPN).
No Cable Required. Hulu + Live TV includes access to Disney+ and ESPN. From breaking news to the biggest stories, get 100+ live channels including CNN, FOX News and MS NOW along with the local and national network news that you depend on.GET THIS DEAL
Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.
All Your News In One Place
From Anderson Cooper 360° to The Rachel Maddow Show, we’ve got the news you need to stay informed.
NATIONAL & LOCAL
All the news sources you rely on
Wherever you get your news, we've got the live networks that matter to you. Watch national channels like CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, plus get local coverage in your area from ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and more.
WATCH ANYWHERE
Breaking news at your fingertips
If you're on the go - at school, in the office or on your commute - you can always watch live TV with the Hulu app on your mobile device. A Hulu + Live TV subscription allows you to watch live video on up to two screens simultaneously.
RECORD & WATCH LATER
With Hulu, you won't miss a thing
There's no need to keep switching between Face The Nation and Meet The Press. Add your favorite news shows to your Unlimited DVR storage - with just one click. You can also rewind Live TV if you miss something.
Unlimited DVR storage space is limited and not available for on-demand shows.
THE HULU STREAMING LIBRARY - INCLUDED
There’s always something good on
Get more than just live news. A Hulu + Live TV subscription includes full access to the Hulu streaming library – a $12.49/month value – with thousands of shows and movies. Watch full seasons of exclusive series, classic favorites, Hulu Original series, hit movies, current episodes, kids shows, and tons more.
Select Your Live TV Plan
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select
Hulu Premium + Live TV, Disney+ Premium, and ESPN Select
^Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.
*Live TV plans also includes access to additional ESPN Unlimited content in the ESPN app.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle.
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
Live TV channels will include ad breaks.
Show Add-ons
Available Add-ons
Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu + Live TV.
Customize With Add-Ons
UNLIMITED SCREENS
For everyone in the home
Upgrade to watch on unlimited screens at home
Plus, enjoy 3 screens when you’re on the go
Premium network restrictions apply
Entertainment Add-on
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, BET Her, Boomerang, Cooking Channel, Crime + Investigation, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, Military History Channel, MTV2, MTV Classic, Nick Toons, Science, and Teen Nick.
Español Add-on
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, Universo, N+ Foro, Tlnovelas, Bandamax, De Película, De Pelîcula Clásico, Telehit, and Telehit Música.
Sports Add-On
Stream every touchdown from every game, every Sunday during the NFL regular season with NFL RedZone, along with hundreds of hours of live sports – motorsports (RACER NETWORK), horse racing (FanDuel Racing) to hunting and fishing (Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel).
Watch On Your Favorite Supported Devices
Don't see your device? Hulu is available on additional devices.
Mac & PC
Hulu.com
Apple
iPhone & iPad
Android
Phones & tablets
Roku
Select models
Amazon
Fire TV & Fire TV Stick
Apple TV
4th Generation
Chromecast
Xbox
Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S
Samsung
Select TV models
LG
Select TV models
Nintendo Switch
Android TV
Select models
PlayStation 4 & 5
Vizio
Select TV models
Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription.
Any Questions?
We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.
Can I watch local news in my area?
Hulu + Live TV features local news in many cities. to see which local and national channels are available to watch live in your area.
Programming subject to regional restrictions and blackouts.
How can I stream news on multiple devices at the same time?
Your subscription allows you to watch on up to two screens at a time. If you want to enjoy news simultaneously on more than two supported devices, you can always add the Unlimited Screens option, so everyone in your household gets to watch at home whenever they want. With the add-on, you can also watch on three screens when you're on the go. For more information on the Unlimited Screens add-on, please visit this page.
What do I need to get started with Hulu + Live TV?
To start watching, you’ll need a subscription, a supported device, and a high-speed internet connection. Hulu + Live TV is currently available on these supported devices:
- Android phones and tablets
- Apple iPhones and iPads
- Apple TV (4th generation or later)
- Chromecast
- Echo Show
- Fire Tablets
- Fire TV and Fire TV Stick
- Hulu.com using a Mac or PC browser
- LG TV (select models)
- Nintendo Switch
- Roku and Roku Stick (select models)
- Samsung TV (select models)
- Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S