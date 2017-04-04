1 season available (6 episodes)

Dimension 404Dimension 404

In the darkest depths of cyberspace, there is another world. A lost dimension, home to wonders unseen, terrors unspeakable, and stories unlike any ever told. Dimension 404 is a science fiction anthology that explores the wonders - and terrors - of our digital age. From outrageous horror comedy to mind-bending action adventure, each episode tells a weird and wild sci-fi tale where the twist ending... is just the beginning. Do not click back. Do not reload. You have reconnected... to Dimension 404.more

In the darkest depths of cyberspace, there is another world. A lo...More

Starring: Mark HamillLea MicheleRobert Buckley

Creators: Freddie WongMatthew ArnoldDesmond Dolly

TV14TeenScience FictionTV Series2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Dimension 404

In the darkest depths of cyberspace, there is another world. A lost dimension, home to wonders unseen, terrors unspeakable, and stories unlike any ever told. Dimension 404 is a science fiction anthology that explores the wonders - and terrors - of our digital age. From outrageous horror comedy to mind-bending action adventure, each episode tells a weird and wild sci-fi tale where the twist ending... is just the beginning. Do not click back. Do not reload. You have reconnected... to Dimension 404.

Starring: Mark HamillLea MicheleRobert BuckleySarah HylandAshley Rickards

Creators: Freddie WongMatthew ArnoldDesmond DollyWill Campos

TV14TeenScience FictionTV Series2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

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