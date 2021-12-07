6 seasons available (96 episodes)

Abbott ElementaryAbbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers -- and a slightly tone-deaf principal -- who are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do -- even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.more

Abbott Elementary follows a group of dedicated, passionate teache...More

Starring: Quinta BrunsonTyler James WilliamsJanelle James

Creator: Quinta Brunson

TV14ComedySitcomTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Abbott Elementary S6 - Trailer
Janine Plays Barb and Melissa Perfectly
Sneak Peek: Janine Loves the Last Day of School
Janine and Gregory Get a Grumpy Lesson on Dating Coworkers
Sneak Peek: No One Wants to Prep for a Field Trip
Jacob Asks Tariq's PTA for Field Trip Funding
Sneak Peek: Jacob's Fundraiser Gets Shut Down
Gregory Spots Janine on a Date
Sneak Peek: Ava's Book Club is Off to a Rocky Start
Janine's Having Second Thoughts About Leaving Abbott
Sneak Peek: Ava Fest is Back!
Barbara and Melissa Get Busted Using A.I.
Sneak Peek: Okay, Maybe Phones Aren't So Bad
Free Is Good, Not Free Is Bad
Sneak Peek: Gregory Is Underselling this Panel
Jacob Moves Into Melissa's Spare Room
Sneak Peek: Meet Abbott's New Librarian
Bradley Cooper Visits Abbott Elementary
Sneak Peek: Jacob the Social Butterfly
There Might Be a Problem with the New Sub
Sneak Peek: Banning Everything but Cigarettes
The Teachers Get Busted While Discussing Their Vices
Gregory's "Cool Teacher" Status Is In Jeopardy
Sneak Peek: Tariq Is Back...With His Son?
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Comes to Abbott's Career Day
The Teachers Bring Out the "Big Guns" to Stop Ava
The Cast of Abbott Elementary Hands Out "Superlatives"
Abbott Elementary: S2 Trailer
Gregory Tells Janine He's Become a Full-Time Teacher
Ava's Sins Catch Up With Her
The Teachers Try To Uncover a Desking Ring
Gregory Doesn't Like Pizza
Barbara and Melissa Give Gregory Teaching Tips
Jacob and Barbara's Garden Project is Not Well Received
The Gifted Program Is Causing Problems
Gregory Discovers Jacob Is Being Clowned
Jacob Tries To Bond With Gregory
Janine Goes to Ava for Social Media Advice
A Minor Power Outage
Principal Ava Is...Not Quite Helpful
"Abbott Elementary" Special Premiere This Tuesday!
Watch the Special Premiere of 'Abbott Elementary' TUE DEC 7 on ABC

About this Show

Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers -- and a slightly tone-deaf principal -- who are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do -- even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Starring: Quinta BrunsonTyler James WilliamsJanelle JamesChris PerfettiLisa Ann Walter

Creator: Quinta Brunson

TV14ComedySitcomTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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