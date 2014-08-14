Oddbods is an award-winning animated series that follows the comedic adventures of seven adorable characters. Each with their own distinct personality, the Oddbods appeal to both adults and children. Every episode celebrates the ‘odd’ in everything, where seemingly ordinary situations are given a humorous twist and everyone has fun along the way.more
Oddbods is an award-winning animated series that follows the come...More
Starring: Marlon Dance-HooiNadia RamleeJeremy Linn
Creator: Richard Thomas
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Oddbods is an award-winning animated series that follows the comedic adventures of seven adorable characters. Each with their own distinct personality, the Oddbods appeal to both adults and children. Every episode celebrates the ‘odd’ in everything, where seemingly ordinary situations are given a humorous twist and everyone has fun along the way.
About this Show
Oddbods
Oddbods is an award-winning animated series that follows the comedic adventures of seven adorable characters. Each with their own distinct personality, the Oddbods appeal to both adults and children. Every episode celebrates the ‘odd’ in everything, where seemingly ordinary situations are given a humorous twist and everyone has fun along the way.