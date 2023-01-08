Tokyo Revengers (Eng)

Original • 2 seasons available (50 episodes)

Traveling back in time to middle school, Takemichi rewrites his life story to save his sweetheart.more

ActionScience FictionAnimeAnimationTV Series2023
Traveling back in time to middle school, Takemichi rewrites his life story to save his sweetheart.

You May Also Like

Code Geass: Rozé of the RecaptureFantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
Go! Go! Loser Ranger!TVPG • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2024)
Dan Da DanAdventure, Action • TV Series (2024)
SAND LAND: THE SERIES (Eng Dub)TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2024)
SAND LAND: THE SERIESTV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2024)
(Dub) My Hero Academia: Two HeroesTV14 • Animation, Anime • Movie (2018)
Dark GatheringFantasy, Anime • TV Series (2023)
(Dub) Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel I. Presage FlowerR • International, Anime • Movie (2017)
The Fable (Eng Dub)Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2024)
The FableTVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2024)
The Rising of the Shield HeroFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira Training ArcFantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
IshuraFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Suicide Squad IsekaiTVMA • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
Mashle: Magic and MusclesAction, Comedy • TV Series (2023)

