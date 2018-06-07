2 seasons available (14 episodes)

Swamp MysteriesSwamp Mysteries

Alligator season may be over in Louisiana but King of the Swamp Troy Landry, is still on the hunt. After receiving distress calls from family and friends, Troy hits the road to save America from menacing and mysterious creatures.more

Alligator season may be over in Louisiana but King of the Swamp T...More

TVPGTravelRealityAnimals & NatureTV Series2018
  • hd

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About this Show

Swamp Mysteries

Alligator season may be over in Louisiana but King of the Swamp Troy Landry, is still on the hunt. After receiving distress calls from family and friends, Troy hits the road to save America from menacing and mysterious creatures.

TVPGTravelRealityAnimals & NatureTV Series2018
  • hd

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