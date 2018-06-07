Alligator season may be over in Louisiana but King of the Swamp Troy Landry, is still on the hunt. After receiving distress calls from family and friends, Troy hits the road to save America from menacing and mysterious creatures.more
Alligator season may be over in Louisiana but King of the Swamp T...More
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Alligator season may be over in Louisiana but King of the Swamp Troy Landry, is still on the hunt. After receiving distress calls from family and friends, Troy hits the road to save America from menacing and mysterious creatures.
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Swamp Mysteries
Alligator season may be over in Louisiana but King of the Swamp Troy Landry, is still on the hunt. After receiving distress calls from family and friends, Troy hits the road to save America from menacing and mysterious creatures.