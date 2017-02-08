LEGION follows the story of David Haller, a troubled young man who may be more than human. Since he was a teenager, David has struggled with mental illness. Diagnosed as schizophrenic, he has been in and out of psychiatric hospitals for years. But after a strange encounter with a fellow patient, David is confronted with the possibility that the voices he hears and the visions he sees might be real.more
LEGION follows the story of David Haller, a troubled young man wh...More
Starring: Dan StevensAubrey PlazaRachel Keller
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LEGION follows the story of David Haller, a troubled young man who may be more than human. Since he was a teenager, David has struggled with mental illness. Diagnosed as schizophrenic, he has been in and out of psychiatric hospitals for years. But after a strange encounter with a fellow patient, David is confronted with the possibility that the voices he hears and the visions he sees might be real.
Starring: Dan StevensAubrey PlazaRachel KellerJeremie HarrisAmber Midthunder
About this Show
Legion
LEGION follows the story of David Haller, a troubled young man who may be more than human. Since he was a teenager, David has struggled with mental illness. Diagnosed as schizophrenic, he has been in and out of psychiatric hospitals for years. But after a strange encounter with a fellow patient, David is confronted with the possibility that the voices he hears and the visions he sees might be real.
Starring: Dan StevensAubrey PlazaRachel KellerJeremie HarrisAmber Midthunder