Original • 2 seasons available (15 episodes)

GannibalGannibal

After causing a major incident, police officer Daigo Agawa takes his wife Yuki and daughter Mashiro to live in the remote mountain village of Kuge. It seems the perfect place for the family to recover from the ordeal, despite the mysterious disappearance of a previous officer posted there. The village thrives on forestry, with the residents making their living from cypress timber. In charge of this whole operation is the Goto family, who own most of the village. One day, the body of an old woman is found on the mountain. The Goto family says she was attacked by a bear, but Daigo notices a human bite mark on the arm. Daigo begins to suspect something is not quite right with the village.more

After causing a major incident, police officer Daigo Agawa takes ...More

Starring: Yûya YagiraSho KasamatsuRiho Yoshioka

TVMAInternationalDramaThrillerJapaneseHorrorTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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Gannibal - Season 2 Trailer

About this Show

Gannibal

After causing a major incident, police officer Daigo Agawa takes his wife Yuki and daughter Mashiro to live in the remote mountain village of Kuge. It seems the perfect place for the family to recover from the ordeal, despite the mysterious disappearance of a previous officer posted there. The village thrives on forestry, with the residents making their living from cypress timber. In charge of this whole operation is the Goto family, who own most of the village. One day, the body of an old woman is found on the mountain. The Goto family says she was attacked by a bear, but Daigo notices a human bite mark on the arm. Daigo begins to suspect something is not quite right with the village.

Starring: Yûya YagiraSho KasamatsuRiho YoshiokaMitsuko BaishôSeiji Rokkaku

TVMAInternationalDramaThrillerJapaneseHorrorTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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