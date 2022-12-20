Original • 1 season available (2 episodes)

GannibalGannibal

After causing a major incident, police officer Daigo Agawa takes his wife Yuki and daughter Mashiro to live in the remote mountain village of Kuge. It seems the perfect place for the family to recover from the ordeal, despite the mysterious disappearance of a previous officer posted there. The village thrives on forestry, with the residents making their living from cypress timber. In charge of this whole operation is the Goto family, who own most of the village. One day, the body of an old woman is found on the mountain. The Goto family says she was attacked by a bear, but Daigo notices a human bite mark on the arm. Daigo begins to suspect something is not quite right with the village.more

After causing a major incident, police officer Daigo Agawa takes ...More

Starring: Yûya YagiraSho KasamatsuRiho Yoshioka

DramaThrillerAnimationHorrorTV Series2022

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get endless entertainment, live sports, and the shows and movies you love.Get endless entertainment, live sports, and the shows and movies you love.
What's Included?
GET THE DISNEY BUNDLE
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

Trailer

About this Show

Gannibal

After causing a major incident, police officer Daigo Agawa takes his wife Yuki and daughter Mashiro to live in the remote mountain village of Kuge. It seems the perfect place for the family to recover from the ordeal, despite the mysterious disappearance of a previous officer posted there. The village thrives on forestry, with the residents making their living from cypress timber. In charge of this whole operation is the Goto family, who own most of the village. One day, the body of an old woman is found on the mountain. The Goto family says she was attacked by a bear, but Daigo notices a human bite mark on the arm. Daigo begins to suspect something is not quite right with the village.

Starring: Yûya YagiraSho KasamatsuRiho YoshiokaMitsuko BaishôSeiji Rokkaku

DramaThrillerAnimationHorrorTV Series2022

You May Also Like

Big Bet (ENG)Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Big BetKorean, International • TV Series (2022)
DopesickTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2021)
American Horror StoriesTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2021)
PreyThriller, Drama • Movie (2022)
All Access
All AccessTV Series (2022)
DeliveredTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
HellraiserR • Horror • Movie (2022)
ChanceTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2016)
InsâniaTV14 • Horror, Thriller • TV Series (2021)
Culture ShockTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
PureTVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
Pooka!TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
GrimcuttyTVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
School SpiritTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.