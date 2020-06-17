Original • 3 seasons available (28 episodes)

Love, VictorLove, Victor

Set in the world of the original 2018 film “Love, Simon,” the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.more

Set in the world of the original 2018 film “Love, Simon,” the ser...More

Starring: Michael CiminoRachel HilsonAnthony Turpel

TV14LGBTQ+LatinoDramaTeenTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Series Saga
Beginning – Love, Victor S3 Official Trailer
Inside Season 2
Love, Victor Season 2 Trailer
Season 2 Sneak Peek
First Look Clip
Love, Victor Trailer
Making of Love, Victor
Pride
The Salazars

About this Show

Love, Victor

Set in the world of the original 2018 film “Love, Simon,” the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

Starring: Michael CiminoRachel HilsonAnthony TurpelBebe WoodMason Gooding

TV14LGBTQ+LatinoDramaTeenTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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