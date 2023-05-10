Original • 1 season available (8 episodes)

Class of '09Class of '09

Featuring Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, FX’s Class of ’09 follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy. more

Featuring Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, FX’s Class of ’09 foll...More

Starring: Brian Tyree HenryKate MaraSepideh Moafi

Creator: Tom Rob Smith

TVMADramaScience FictionThrillerCops & DetectivesCrimeTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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Class of 09: First Look

About this Show

Class of '09

Featuring Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, FX’s Class of ’09 follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy.

Starring: Brian Tyree HenryKate MaraSepideh MoafiBrian J. SmithJon Jon Briones

Creator: Tom Rob Smith

TVMADramaScience FictionThrillerCops & DetectivesCrimeTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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