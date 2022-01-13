TAKING THE STAND tells the story of a crime from the unique lens of the accused as they take the witness stand. Hosted by Dan Abrams each episode will cover everything from first-hand defendant testimony, juxtaposed with the contentious cross examination.more
TAKING THE STAND tells the story of a crime from the unique lens ...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
TAKING THE STAND tells the story of a crime from the unique lens of the accused as they take the witness stand. Hosted by Dan Abrams each episode will cover everything from first-hand defendant testimony, juxtaposed with the contentious cross examination.
About this Show
Taking the Stand
TAKING THE STAND tells the story of a crime from the unique lens of the accused as they take the witness stand. Hosted by Dan Abrams each episode will cover everything from first-hand defendant testimony, juxtaposed with the contentious cross examination.