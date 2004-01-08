The L Word is about lesbian life in Los Angeles. The show follows a group of friends – both gay and straight – through stories of career, family, inner struggle, friendship and romantic relationships.more
The L Word is about lesbian life in Los Angeles. The show follows...More
Starring: Jennifer BealsLaurel HollomanMia Kirshner
Creator: Ilene Chaiken
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The L Word is about lesbian life in Los Angeles. The show follows a group of friends – both gay and straight – through stories of career, family, inner struggle, friendship and romantic relationships.
Starring: Jennifer BealsLaurel HollomanMia KirshnerKatherine MoennigLeisha Hailey
Creator: Ilene Chaiken
About this Show
The L Word
The L Word is about lesbian life in Los Angeles. The show follows a group of friends – both gay and straight – through stories of career, family, inner struggle, friendship and romantic relationships.
Starring: Jennifer BealsLaurel HollomanMia KirshnerKatherine MoennigLeisha Hailey
Creator: Ilene Chaiken