Shadowhunters

Clary Fray finds out on her 18th birthday that she is not who she thinks she is but rather comes from a long line of Shadowhunters--human-angel hybrids who hunt down demons. When her mother Jocelyn is kidnapped, Clary is thrown into the world of demon hunting with mysterious Shadowhunter Jace and her best friend, Simon. Now living among faeries, warlocks, vampires and werewolves, Clary begins a journey of self-discovery as she learns more about her past and what her future may hold.