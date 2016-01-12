3 seasons available (56 episodes)

ShadowhuntersShadowhunters

Clary Fray finds out on her 18th birthday that she is not who she thinks she is but rather comes from a long line of Shadowhunters--human-angel hybrids who hunt down demons. When her mother Jocelyn is kidnapped, Clary is thrown into the world of demon hunting with mysterious Shadowhunter Jace and her best friend, Simon. Now living among faeries, warlocks, vampires and werewolves, Clary begins a journey of self-discovery as she learns more about her past and what her future may hold.more

Clary Fray finds out on her 18th birthday that she is not who she...More

Starring: Katherine McNamaraDominic SherwoodAlberto Rosende

TV14FantasyDramaTeenRomanceSupernaturalTV Series2016
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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Beyond the Shadows: The Making of Shadowhunters

About this Show

Shadowhunters

Clary Fray finds out on her 18th birthday that she is not who she thinks she is but rather comes from a long line of Shadowhunters--human-angel hybrids who hunt down demons. When her mother Jocelyn is kidnapped, Clary is thrown into the world of demon hunting with mysterious Shadowhunter Jace and her best friend, Simon. Now living among faeries, warlocks, vampires and werewolves, Clary begins a journey of self-discovery as she learns more about her past and what her future may hold.

Starring: Katherine McNamaraDominic SherwoodAlberto RosendeEmeraude ToubiaMatthew Daddario

TV14FantasyDramaTeenRomanceSupernaturalTV Series2016
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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