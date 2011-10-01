2 seasons available

Fate/Zero

TV14 • Anime, Fantasy, Animation, International, Action • TV Series • 2011

"This is the story that goes back to zero, back to the beginning.The ultimate battle royal, in which seven Masters vying for control of the miracle-gr...more

"This is the story that goes back to zero, back to the beginning.The ultimate battle royal, in which seven Masters vying for control of the miracle-gr...more

Start watching Fate/Zero

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

2 seasons available (50 episodes)

2 seasons available

(50 episodes)

New subscribers only.
Episodes
Season12
Episode 14

(Dub) Bloody Battle On the Mion River

The battle against Caster continues as the Heroes have no way of stopping him. Toki is trying to appeal to Archer to use his Noble Phantasm to obliterate the monster. Kiri meanwhile, is planning to destroy the source of the monsters powers.
Episode 14

(Sub) Bloody Battle On the Mion River

The battle against Caster continues as the Heroes have no way of stopping him. Toki is trying to appeal to Archer to use his Noble Phantasm to obliterate the monster. Kiri meanwhile, is planning to destroy the source of the monsters powers
Episode 15

Golden Light

Rider is shifting Caster into his Reality Marble to buy some time. He asks the other Heroes to come up with a plan to finish Caster off. A phone call from Kiri gives them a fighting chance, but it comes down to Lancer making a difficult choice.
Episode 15

(Dub) Golden Light

Rider is shifting Caster into his Reality Marble to buy some time. He asks the other Heroes to come up with a plan to finish Caster off. A phone call from Kiri gives them a fighting chance, but it comes down to Lancer making a difficult choice.
Episode 16

(Dub) The End of Honor

With all the Heroes exhausted from their win against Caster, Saber has challenged Lancer to a final battle. A battle fought with honor and respect between two Knights. Kiri doesn’t care for honor or respect, he will win by any means necessary and tonight
Episode 16

The End of Honor

With all the Heroes exhausted from their win against Caster, Saber has challenged Lancer to a final battle. A battle fought with honor and respect between two Knights. Kiri doesn’t care for honor or respect, he will win by any means necessary.
Episode 17

(Dub) The Eighth Contract

With rules being broke and new players entering the tournament, the remaining Heroes and Masters are entering a new phase of the tournament. What Tokiomi does next will affect everyone.
Episode 17

(Sub) The Eighth Contract

With rules being broke and new players entering the tournament, the remaining Heroes and Masters are entering a new phase of the tournament. What Tokiomi does next will affect everyone.
Episode 18

(Sub) Distant Memories

As a child, Kiritsugu lived on a small island with his father Nori. Nori's magical work with flowers has captured the attention of a local girl.
Episode 18

(Dub) Distant Memories

As a child, Kiritsugu lived on a small island with his father Nori. Nori's magical work with flowers has captured the attention of a local girl.
Episode 19

(Sub) Where Justice Dwells

Natalia has raised Kiritsugu since rescuing him from the island. He has followed her in every step in becoming an assassin. Over the years their relationship has grown to the point of mother and child, so what Kiritsugu does next is…
Episode 19

(Dub) Where Justice Dwells

Natalia has raised Kiritsugu since rescuing him from the island. He has followed her in every step in becoming an assassin. Over the years their relationship has grown to the point of mother and child.
Episode 20

(Sub) The Assassin Returns

Irisviel's time is running out and Kiritsugu is doing what he can to make her comfortable. But the game continues and he leaves to eliminate his next target. A surprise attack against his hideout leaves him a man down and heart broken.
Episode 20

(Dub) The Assassin Returns

Irisviel's time is running out and Kiritsugu is doing what he can to make her comfortable. But the game continues and he leaves to eliminate his next target. A surprise attack against his hideout leaves him a man down and heart broken.
Episode 21

(Dub) Knight On a Two-Wheeled Steed

Saber is hot on the trail of Rider, much to his delight. Meanwhile, Kiritsugu sets off on a different lead. The new player, Matou Kariya, watches in the background as his play unfolds perfectly.
Episode 21

(Sub) Knight On a Two-Wheeled Steed

Saber is hot on the trail of Rider, much to his delight. Meanwhile, Kiritsugu sets off on a different lead. The new player, Matou Kariya, watches in the background as his play unfolds perfectly.
Episode 22

(Dub) All the Evil in the World

The end of the battle is drawing near and relationships between Masters and Servants are changing. Many players have dropped off the field, and a very special one is next to go.
Episode 22

(Sub) The Ocean at the End of the World

The end of the battle is drawing near and relationships between Masters and Servants are changing. Many players have dropped off the field, and a very special one is next to go.
Episode 23

(Sub) The Ocean at the End of the World

Saber vs. Berserker, Archer vs. Rider, another hero will fall and a secret will be revealed.
Episode 23

(Dub) The Ocean at the End of the World

Saber vs. Berserker, Archer vs. Rider, another hero will fall and a secret will be revealed.
Episode 24

(Sub) The Final Command Spell

Two heroes, two masters, one grail; a winner will be decided.
Episode 24

(Dub) The Final Command Spell

Two heroes, two masters, one grail; a winner will be decided.
Episode 25

(Dub) Fate/Zero

As commanded by Kiritsugu, Saber unleashes her Noble Phantasm on the Holy Grail, with a completely unexpected result. Who will end up winning the war?
Episode 25

(Sub) Fate/Zero

As commanded by Kiritsugu, Saber unleashes her Noble Phantasm on the Holy Grail, with a completely unexpected result. Who will end up winning the war?

You May Also Like

Blue Exorcist Kyoto Saga
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Kill la Kill
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Sword Art Online
TVPG • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Durarara!!
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Sword Art Online II
TV14 • Action, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
PERSONA5 the Animation
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2018)
Fairy Tail
TV14 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)
The Asterisk War
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Rurouni Kenshin
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (1996)
Assassination Classroom
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Trigun
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (1998)
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2009)
Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2010)
D.Gray-man
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2006)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

2 seasons available (50 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial