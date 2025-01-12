Original • 1 season available (8 episodes)

Alien: EarthAlien: Earth

When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, “Wendy” (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat. FX’s Alien: Earth is created for television and executive produced by Noah Hawley.more

When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot cras...More

Starring: Sydney ChandlerAlex LawtherTimothy Olyphant

Creator: Noah Hawley

TVMAThrillerScience FictionHorrorTV Series2025
  • 5.1
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  • uhd

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EpisodesAlien: Earth (Podcast)Alien: Earth (On-Set Dispatches)ExtrasAlien FranchiseDetails

Alien: Earth Podcast Episode 1: Neverland

Alien: Earth Podcast Episode 2: Mr. October

Alien: Earth Podcast Episode 3: Metamorphosis

Alien: Earth Podcast Episode 4: Observation

Alien: Earth Podcast Episode 5: In Space, No One…

Alien: Earth Podcast Episode 6: The Fly

Alien: Earth Podcast Episode 7: Emergence

Alien: Earth Podcast Episode 8: The Real Monsters

Alien: Earth - On-Set Dispatches 1: First Look

Alien: Earth - On-Set Dispatches 2: Creating the Crash Sequence

Alien: Earth - On-Set Dispatches 3: Fabricating the Future with Costumes

Alien: Earth - On-Set Dispatches 4: Inside Episode Five’s Tribute To The Legacy

Alien: Earth - On-Set Dispatches 5: Tour The Sets With Production Designer Andy Nicholson

Alien: Earth - On-Set Dispatches 6: Up Close With The New Creatures

Alien: Earth - On-Set Dispatches 7: Stunt Coordinator Rob Inch Breaks Down The Action

Alien: Earth - On-Set Dispatches 8: How The Series Filmed On Location In Thailand

Alien: Earth - On-Set Dispatches 9: Becoming the Xenomorph With Actor Cameron Brown

Alien: Earth S1 - Official Trailer 1

Alien: Earth S1 - Official Teaser: Still to Come

Alien: Earth - On-Set Dispatches 1: First Look

Alien: Earth - On-Set Dispatches 2: Creating the Crash Sequence

Alien: Earth - On-Set Dispatches 3: Fabricating the Future with Costumes

Alien: Earth - On-Set Dispatches 4: Inside Episode Five’s Tribute To The Legacy

Alien: Earth - On-Set Dispatches 5: Tour The Sets With Production Designer Andy Nicholson

Alien: Earth - On-Set Dispatches 6: Up Close With The New Creatures

Alien: Earth - On-Set Dispatches 7: Stunt Coordinator Rob Inch Breaks Down The Action

Alien: Earth - On-Set Dispatches 8: How The Series Filmed On Location In Thailand

Alien: Earth - On-Set Dispatches 9: Becoming the Xenomorph With Actor Cameron Brown

Alien: Earth Podcast Episode 1: Neverland

Alien: Earth Podcast Episode 2: Mr. October

Alien: Earth Podcast Episode 3: Metamorphosis

Alien: Earth Podcast Episode 4: Observation

Alien: Earth Podcast Episode 5: In Space, No One…

Alien: Earth Podcast Episode 6: The Fly

Alien: Earth Podcast Episode 7: Emergence

Alien: Earth Podcast Episode 8: The Real Monsters

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About this Show

Alien: Earth

When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, “Wendy” (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat. FX’s Alien: Earth is created for television and executive produced by Noah Hawley.

Starring: Sydney ChandlerAlex LawtherTimothy OlyphantEssie DavisBabou Ceesay

Creator: Noah Hawley

TVMAThrillerScience FictionHorrorTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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