Bless the Harts

TV14 • Comedy, Animation, Sitcom, Adult Animation • TV Series • 2019

The Harts are a Southern family that is forever struggling to make ends meet. They hope to achieve the American dream, but they're already rich -- in ...more

The Harts are a Southern family that is forever struggling to make ends meet. They hope to achieve the American dream, but they're already rich -- in ...more

1 season available (10 episodes)

EpisodesExtras
Season1
Episode 1

Hug N' Bugs

Jenny discovers a secret of Betty's that may help her pay overdue bills; Wayne builds a tree house.
Episode 2

Can't Get There From Here

Jenny takes on an undesirable second job to help fund Violet's art school tuition.
Episode 3

Jenny Unfiltered

When the town is split over a controversial statue, Jenny plays both sides to appease her customers.
Episode 4

Cremains of the Day

When Violet, David and Leonard find out that Wayne is afraid of ghosts, they decide to take him on a ghost hunt to cure his fear.
Episode 5

Trash Twins

After Betty's arch-nemesis, Crystalynn, majorly insults her and Jenny in public, the two Hart women conspire to get the ultimate revenge.
Episode 6

Pig Trouble In Little Greenpoint

Jenny enters Wayne into the Greenpoint barbecue festival without his permission, and nothing about his cooking goes as planned.
Episode 7

Myrtle Beach Memoirs

When The Last Supper is closed for repairs, the Harts head to Myrtle Beach for a family vacation that they can't exactly afford.
Episode 8

Mega-Lo-Memories

When the Harts want to continue their Thanksgiving tradition of Black Friday shopping, instead of eating a meal as a family, Violet tries to show them the error of their ways.
Episode 9

Miracle on Culpepper Slims Boulevard

In a holiday-themed episode, Louise invites the Harts and Brenda to her annual Christmas party in lieu of a bonus, but the extravagance makes Jenny feel insecure about her own family's Christmas.
Episode 10

Tying the Not

In order to prove that she's not afraid of marriage, Jenny decides to take things to the next level with Wayne, in the season finale.

Betty Wants To Have A Rich Christmas

Brenda & Jenny Make The Most Out Of Louise's Party

Jesus Asks Jenny About Holiday Plans

The Harts Put Up Christmas Decorations

Betty Fights For A Pair Of Ugg-Uggs from "Mega-Lo-Memories"

The Harts Are Big Black Friday Fans from "Mega-Lo-Memories"

Wayne Helps Baby Violet Find Her Mom from "Mega-Lo-Memories"

Jenny Enters A Mini Golf Tournament from "Myrtle Beach Memoirs"

Jenny Suggests The Family Go On Vacation from "Myrtle Beach Memoirs"

Randy Falls Out Of The Ceiling from "Myrtle Beach Memoirs"

Betty Laments About Her Relationship With Rick Ocean

Jesus Tries To Give Jenny Advice

The Harts Have A BBQ from "Trash Twins"

Jenny & Betty Decide To Spread Ed's Remains from "Cremains of the Day"

The Brenda's Bring The Party from "Cremains of the Day"

Violet Tells Wayne A Ghost Story from "Cremains of the Day"

Jesus Loves Harry Potter

Jenny Makes Cash Off The Statue Debate

Jesus Tells Jenny He Loves Her

Violet, David, & Betty Go Visit Marjune

Jenny & Betty Want Violet To Get Into Art School from "Can't Get There From Here"

Jenny Asks Jesus If She Can Pray For Money from "Can't Get There From Here"

Jenny Starts Working At Bud's Strip Club from "Can't Get There From Here"

Louise Makes Jenny Cover Up from "Can't Get There From Here"

The Harts Hold Up The Drive Thru from "Can't Get There From Here"

Wayne Has A Plan To Get Violet To Art School from "Can't Get There From Here"

Betty Refuses To Tell Jenny What's In The Storage Unit

Bless The Harts Main Title Sequence

Jenny Is Thrilled With Betty's Hug N' Bugs

Jesus Tells Jenny The Hug N' Bugs Are Worthless

Violet Can't Get Any Privacy

Violet Tells Wayne About Her Comic Book

Wayne's Building Is Too Whimsy

Ike's Ideal Meal

Meet Betty Hart

Meet Jenny Hart

Inside Look: A Hilarious Heartfelt Family

Bless The Harts At Comic-Con 2019 Fox Fan Fair

Bless The Harts Ferris Wheel Experience

Bless The Harts Panel At Comic-Con 2019

