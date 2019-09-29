Bless the Harts

2 seasons available (35 episodes)

Bless the HartsBless the Harts

The Harts are a Southern family that is forever struggling to make ends meet. They hope to achieve the American dream, but they're already rich -- in friends, family and laughter. Jenny Hart is a single mother supporting her family working as a waitress in the small town of Greenpoint, N.C. While Jenny's the head of her family, she's often at odds with, or scheming with, her lottery scratcher-obsessed mother, Betty, and her witty, creative daughter, Violet. Jenny's doting, eternal optimist boyfriend of 10 years, Wayne Edwards, is the love of her life and a surrogate father to Violet. He's a charming dreamer who may never hit the big time, but he's not going to give up the fight. In the end, the Harts may not have much, but they may just have everything they need.more

The Harts are a Southern family that is forever struggling to mak...More

Starring: Kristen WiigMaya RudolphJillian Bell

TV14Adult AnimationAnimationComedySitcomTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Betty Vs. Crystalynn: Best Frenemies
Brenda & Jenny Back In The Day
The Final Mall Walk
The Harts Are Trapped In The Mall from "Dead Mall"
Mall Demolition Coverage
A Mysterious Puka Shell Necklace
Wayne Is Weary Of Mannequins
Preview: What's On The Menu?
We Hart The Ladies
Betty & Crystalnn Are Difficult To Work With from "The Last Supper"
Brenda Is Severely Sunburned from "The Last Supper"
Jenny Thinks The Town Should Make A Commercial from "The Last Supper"
Wayne Pitches An Idea For The Commercial from "The Last Supper"
Sneak Peek: What To Expect
Meet The Hart Family
Welcome Back Gronk From The Harts
Jeez Louise
Comic-Con 2020 @ Home: Giggling Girlfriends
Betty Wants To Have A Rich Christmas
Brenda & Jenny Make The Most Out Of Louise's Party
Jesus Asks Jenny About Holiday Plans
Betty Fights For A Pair Of Ugg-Uggs from "Mega-Lo-Memories"
The Harts Are Big Black Friday Fans from "Mega-Lo-Memories"
Wayne Helps Baby Violet Find Her Mom from "Mega-Lo-Memories"
Jenny Enters A Mini Golf Tournament from "Myrtle Beach Memoirs"
Jenny Suggests The Family Go On Vacation from "Myrtle Beach Memoirs"
Randy Falls Out Of The Ceiling from "Myrtle Beach Memoirs"
Betty Laments About Her Relationship With Rick Ocean
The Harts Have A BBQ from "Trash Twins"
Jesus Tries To Give Jenny Advice
Spoiler Alert, Bless The Harts Is All New
The Brenda's Bring The Party from "Cremains of the Day"
Jenny & Betty Decide To Spread Ed's Remains from "Cremains of the Day"
Violet Tells Wayne A Ghost Story from "Cremains of the Day"
Jesus Loves Harry Potter
Preview: A Spooktacular Bless The Harts Halloween
Jenny Makes Cash Off The Statue Debate
Jesus Tells Jenny He Loves Her
Violet, David, & Betty Go Visit Marjune
The Harts Hold Up The Drive Thru from "Can't Get There From Here"
Jenny & Betty Want Violet To Get Into Art School from "Can't Get There From Here"
Jenny Asks Jesus If She Can Pray For Money from "Can't Get There From Here"
Jenny Starts Working At Bud's Strip Club from "Can't Get There From Here"
Louise Makes Jenny Cover Up from "Can't Get There From Here"
Wayne Has A Plan To Get Violet To Art School from "Can't Get There From Here"
Betty & Jenny Get Stuck In A Ditch
Betty Refuses To Tell Jenny What's In The Storage Unit
Bless The Harts Main Title Sequence
Jenny & Betty Are Worried About Violet
Jenny Is Thrilled With Betty's Hug N' Bugs
Jesus Tells Jenny The Hug N' Bugs Are Worthless
Violet Can't Get Any Privacy
Violet Tells Wayne About Her Comic Book
Violet Wants Her Privacy
Wayne & Brenda Go To Court
Wayne's Building Is Too Whimsy
It's Time to Throw Down
Ike's Ideal Meal
Meet Betty Hart
Meet Jenny Hart
Inside Look: A Hilarious Heartfelt Family
Bless The Harts At Comic-Con 2019 Fox Fan Fair
Bless The Harts Ferris Wheel Experience
Bless The Harts Panel At Comic-Con 2019
Preview: A Star-Studded New Family

About this Show

Bless the Harts

The Harts are a Southern family that is forever struggling to make ends meet. They hope to achieve the American dream, but they're already rich -- in friends, family and laughter. Jenny Hart is a single mother supporting her family working as a waitress in the small town of Greenpoint, N.C. While Jenny's the head of her family, she's often at odds with, or scheming with, her lottery scratcher-obsessed mother, Betty, and her witty, creative daughter, Violet. Jenny's doting, eternal optimist boyfriend of 10 years, Wayne Edwards, is the love of her life and a surrogate father to Violet. He's a charming dreamer who may never hit the big time, but he's not going to give up the fight. In the end, the Harts may not have much, but they may just have everything they need.

Starring: Kristen WiigMaya RudolphJillian BellIke BarinholtzFortune Feimster

TV14Adult AnimationAnimationComedySitcomTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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