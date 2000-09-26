7 seasons available (144 episodes)

Buffy the Vampire SlayerBuffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a comedy-action series that chronicles the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who is gifted with the strength and skill to hunt vampires.more

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a comedy-action series that chronicle...More

Starring: Sarah Michelle GellarNicholas BrendonAlyson Hannigan

TVPGFantasyTeenThrillerDramaScience FictionSupernaturalTV Series1997

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Buffy Dies
Buffy Will Die
Earthquake
The Master Dies
Slayer Quits
Three In One Night
Xander Rejected Again
Angry Ghost
Be My Deputy
Have a Nice Summer
Invisible Girl
Listen
Marcie the Knife
Mitch Is Gonna Die
Arachnids Not Insects
An Explanation
Killer Clown
Smoking Kills
The Dummies Perform
Touching Base
Tracing Letters
Willow's Stalker
Angel Turns Evil
Buffy And Angel Reunite
Crush on a Friend
Training
Hyenas On the Hunt
Troublemakers Attack
Confrontation
Casting a Spell
Lunch Surprise
The Substitute
Buffy And Cheerleading
Cheerleader Fight
Cheerleader Versus Witch
Buffy the Vampire Slayer Opening Credits
Buffy Enters the Dungeon
Vampire Fight
Vampire Harvest Ritual

About this Show

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a comedy-action series that chronicles the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who is gifted with the strength and skill to hunt vampires.

Starring: Sarah Michelle GellarNicholas BrendonAlyson HanniganJames MarstersEmma Caulfield

TVPGFantasyTeenThrillerDramaScience FictionSupernaturalTV Series1997

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