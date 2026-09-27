From practical jokes to home improvement plans gone awry, to animal mishaps and just flat out strange behavior, this hilarious show on ABC pulls out all the stops to present everyday people caught on tape in their most embarrassing moments!more
From practical jokes to home improvement plans gone awry, to anim...More
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From practical jokes to home improvement plans gone awry, to animal mishaps and just flat out strange behavior, this hilarious show on ABC pulls out all the stops to present everyday people caught on tape in their most embarrassing moments!
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America's Funniest Home Videos
From practical jokes to home improvement plans gone awry, to animal mishaps and just flat out strange behavior, this hilarious show on ABC pulls out all the stops to present everyday people caught on tape in their most embarrassing moments!