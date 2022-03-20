1 season available (1 episode)

Step Into...The Movies With Derek and Julianne HoughStep Into...The Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough

Derek and Julianne Hough get an offer from ABC to create a dance tribute to classic movies, but there's a catch: They'll only have 10 days to concept, choreograph, and film it. Derek is dubious they can pull it off, but Julianne is ready. Derek's not impressed by their studio, but there may be more to it than he expected... See the dances when you watch "Step Into...The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough!" more

Derek and Julianne Hough get an offer from ABC to create a dance ...More

Starring: Derek HoughJulianne Hough

TVPGMusicLifestyle & CultureDanceTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Step Into...The Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough

Derek and Julianne Hough get an offer from ABC to create a dance tribute to classic movies, but there's a catch: They'll only have 10 days to concept, choreograph, and film it. Derek is dubious they can pull it off, but Julianne is ready. Derek's not impressed by their studio, but there may be more to it than he expected... See the dances when you watch "Step Into...The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough!"

Starring: Derek HoughJulianne Hough

TVPGMusicLifestyle & CultureDanceTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

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