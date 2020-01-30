1 season available (6 episodes)

Alone: The BeastAlone: The Beast

TVPGRealityActionAdventureTV Series2020

Three strangers attempt to endure 30 days in a remote wilderness location with no too...more

Three strangers attempt to endure 30 days in a remote wilderness ...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Beast or Famine

Three strangers take on the ultimate survival test: surviving for one month in the Arctic with no tools, just the body of a fallen animal. Lindsay, Joe, and Zane race to preserve their meat, build shelter, and make fire.
Episode 2

Ticking Time Bomb

In the most brutal survival challenge ever, three strangers try to endure 30 days in the Arctic with no tools, just the clothes on their backs, and one fallen animal.
Episode 3

Burnt Out

Three strangers attempt to live in the Arctic provided with the body of one dead animal as their only source of supplies. Living as their ancestors once did with no tools, Ann, Phil, and Shane struggle to make fire, preserve meat, and protect themselves.
Episode 4

Trail of Blood

Three strangers must work together to survive for one month in the Arctic with nothing but one dead animal.
Episode 5

Swamp of Suffering

Three strangers try to endure 30 days in the heart of the Louisiana swamp with absolutely no tools.
Episode 6

Tainted Water

Donny, Shawn and Matt must survive the inhospitable Louisiana swamp for thirty days, living off only one resource: a fallen wild boar. Their survival skills are put to the test.

About this Show

Alone: The Beast

Three strangers attempt to endure 30 days in a remote wilderness location with no tools or modern amenities; faced with extreme challenges, it'll take all their ingenuity and stamina to work together as a team and survive.

TVPGRealityActionAdventureTV Series2020
  • hd

You May Also Like

Alone
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
The Challenge
TV14 • Reality, Action • TV Series (1998)
SIX
TVMA • Drama, Military & War • TV Series (2017)
Survivor
TVPG • Reality, Action • TV Series (2000)
The Amazing Race
TVPG • Reality, Travel • TV Series (2001)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on