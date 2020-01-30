Three strangers attempt to endure 30 days in a remote wilderness location with no tools or modern amenities; faced with extreme challenges, it'll take all their ingenuity and stamina to work together as a team and survive.
Three strangers take on the ultimate survival test: surviving for one month in the Arctic with no tools, just the body of a fallen animal. Lindsay, Joe, and Zane race to preserve their meat, build shelter, and make fire.
Episode 2
Ticking Time Bomb
In the most brutal survival challenge ever, three strangers try to endure 30 days in the Arctic with no tools, just the clothes on their backs, and one fallen animal.
Episode 3
Burnt Out
Three strangers attempt to live in the Arctic provided with the body of one dead animal as their only source of supplies. Living as their ancestors once did with no tools, Ann, Phil, and Shane struggle to make fire, preserve meat, and protect themselves.
Episode 4
Trail of Blood
Three strangers must work together to survive for one month in the Arctic with nothing but one dead animal.
Episode 5
Swamp of Suffering
Three strangers try to endure 30 days in the heart of the Louisiana swamp with absolutely no tools.
Episode 6
Tainted Water
Donny, Shawn and Matt must survive the inhospitable Louisiana swamp for thirty days, living off only one resource: a fallen wild boar. Their survival skills are put to the test.
About this Show
Alone: The Beast
18+ only. Includes Hulu (ad-supported) plan. Access content from each service separately and access ESPN+ content via Hulu. No purchase or viewing of pay-per-view and select ESPN+ content via Hulu. Location data required to watch certain content. Offer valid for eligible subscribers only. Subject to Bundle Terms.