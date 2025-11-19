Original • 1 season available (22 episodes)

Daughter of FireDaughter of Fire

A small town in Patagonia is shaken by the arrival of Letizia, a beautiful, elegant thirty-year-old heiress of European nobility, who is coming to marry a powerful businessman, many years older than her. The woman's beauty will captivate everyone and spark passions, and her mysterious flair will generate all kinds of speculation about her origins. However, no one knows that she is, in fact, Clara Cortez, the illegitimate daughter of a local multimillionaire landowner who everyone believes is dead. Clara – or Letizia – returns to seek revenge on the people who participated in a conspiracy to kill her and her mother in order to keep her father's fortune.more

A small town in Patagonia is shaken by the arrival of Letizia, a ...More

Starring: Eugenia "China" SuárezDiego CremonesiEleonora Wexler

TVMAInternationalDramaThrillerSpanishTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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Daughter of Fire - Trailer

About this Show

Daughter of Fire

A small town in Patagonia is shaken by the arrival of Letizia, a beautiful, elegant thirty-year-old heiress of European nobility, who is coming to marry a powerful businessman, many years older than her. The woman's beauty will captivate everyone and spark passions, and her mysterious flair will generate all kinds of speculation about her origins. However, no one knows that she is, in fact, Clara Cortez, the illegitimate daughter of a local multimillionaire landowner who everyone believes is dead. Clara – or Letizia – returns to seek revenge on the people who participated in a conspiracy to kill her and her mother in order to keep her father's fortune.

Starring: Eugenia "China" SuárezDiego CremonesiEleonora WexlerJoaquín FerreiraCarlos Belloso

TVMAInternationalDramaThrillerSpanishTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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