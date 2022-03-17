1 season available (3 episodes)

Evil by Design: Exposing Peter Nygard

Finnish immigrant Peter Nygård quickly rises to become the darling of Canadian fashion. But behind the scenes at his garment company, employees endured sexual abuse and assault. This series explores the investigation.more

Finnish immigrant Peter Nygård quickly rises to become the darlin...More

TVMADocumentariesCrimeTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Evil by Design: Exposing Peter Nygard

Finnish immigrant Peter Nygård quickly rises to become the darling of Canadian fashion. But behind the scenes at his garment company, employees endured sexual abuse and assault. This series explores the investigation.

TVMADocumentariesCrimeTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

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