Set in the extraordinary years of the late 60's, "The Wonder Years" looks back through the eyes of Kevin, the youngest of three children in the Arnold family, on the joys and tribulations of growing up in a typical suburban household.more
Set in the extraordinary years of the late 60's, "The Wonder Year...More
Starring: Fred SavageJason HerveyOlivia d'Abo
Creators: Neal MarlensCarol Black
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Set in the extraordinary years of the late 60's, "The Wonder Years" looks back through the eyes of Kevin, the youngest of three children in the Arnold family, on the joys and tribulations of growing up in a typical suburban household.
About this Show
The Wonder Years
Set in the extraordinary years of the late 60's, "The Wonder Years" looks back through the eyes of Kevin, the youngest of three children in the Arnold family, on the joys and tribulations of growing up in a typical suburban household.