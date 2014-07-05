4 seasons available (46 episodes)

The StrainThe Strain

The Strain is a high concept thriller that tells the story of Dr. Ephraim Goodweather, the head of the Center for Disease Control Canary Team in New York City. He and his team are called upon to investigate a mysterious viral outbreak with hallmarks of an ancient and evil strain of vampirism. As the strain spreads, Eph, his team, and an assembly of everyday New Yorkers wage war for the fate of humanity itself. Co-Creators, Executive Producers and Writers Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan co-wrote the pilot script for The Strain, which was directed by del Toro. Emmy® Award winning Writer and Producer Carlton Cuse serves as Executive Producer/Showrunner and Writer. Gary Ungar also serves as Executive Producer. An FX Networks Original Series.more

The Strain is a high concept thriller that tells the story of Dr....More

Starring: David BradleyCorey StollKevin Durand

Creator: Guillermo del Toro

TVMAFantasyThrillerScience FictionHorrorTV Series2014
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Season 3 First Look
Swan Song
Hunt the Master
Fight or Die
The Strain - Trailer

About this Show

The Strain

The Strain is a high concept thriller that tells the story of Dr. Ephraim Goodweather, the head of the Center for Disease Control Canary Team in New York City. He and his team are called upon to investigate a mysterious viral outbreak with hallmarks of an ancient and evil strain of vampirism. As the strain spreads, Eph, his team, and an assembly of everyday New Yorkers wage war for the fate of humanity itself. Co-Creators, Executive Producers and Writers Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan co-wrote the pilot script for The Strain, which was directed by del Toro. Emmy® Award winning Writer and Producer Carlton Cuse serves as Executive Producer/Showrunner and Writer. Gary Ungar also serves as Executive Producer. An FX Networks Original Series.

Starring: David BradleyCorey StollKevin DurandRichard SammelNatalie Brown

Creator: Guillermo del Toro

TVMAFantasyThrillerScience FictionHorrorTV Series2014
  • hd

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