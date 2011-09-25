When aspiring duelist Yuma meets Astral, a mysterious visitor from another universe, it seems like destiny. Yuma needs Astral to teach him how to duel, and Astral needs Yuma to help him regain his memories! Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL - New Rules, New Duels!more
When aspiring duelist Yuma meets Astral, a mysterious visitor fro...More
Starring: Eli JamesGary MackEileen Stevens
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When aspiring duelist Yuma meets Astral, a mysterious visitor from another universe, it seems like destiny. Yuma needs Astral to teach him how to duel, and Astral needs Yuma to help him regain his memories! Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL - New Rules, New Duels!
Starring: Eli JamesGary MackEileen StevensSean Schemmel
About this Show
Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL
When aspiring duelist Yuma meets Astral, a mysterious visitor from another universe, it seems like destiny. Yuma needs Astral to teach him how to duel, and Astral needs Yuma to help him regain his memories! Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL - New Rules, New Duels!
Starring: Eli JamesGary MackEileen StevensSean Schemmel