The challenge - create a life-size house made of ...CANDY! Watch as Candy Queen Jackie Sorkin and her team of candy artists design, glue, melt and shape hundreds of thousands of sweet pieces to build a fantasy come to life….just in time for the holidays.more
The challenge - create a life-size house made of ...CANDY! Watch...More
Starring: Jackie Sorkin
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The challenge - create a life-size house made of ...CANDY! Watch as Candy Queen Jackie Sorkin and her team of candy artists design, glue, melt and shape hundreds of thousands of sweet pieces to build a fantasy come to life….just in time for the holidays.
Starring: Jackie Sorkin
About this Show
Candified: Home for the Holidays
The challenge - create a life-size house made of ...CANDY! Watch as Candy Queen Jackie Sorkin and her team of candy artists design, glue, melt and shape hundreds of thousands of sweet pieces to build a fantasy come to life….just in time for the holidays.
Starring: Jackie Sorkin