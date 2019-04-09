Influential choreographer Bob Fosse and acclaimed Broadway dancer Gwen Verdon begin a decades-long personal and professional partnership that changes the face of American entertainment, but they pay a price in their pursuit of greatness.more
Influential choreographer Bob Fosse and acclaimed Broadway dancer...More
Starring: Sam RockwellMichelle WilliamsMargaret Qualley
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Influential choreographer Bob Fosse and acclaimed Broadway dancer Gwen Verdon begin a decades-long personal and professional partnership that changes the face of American entertainment, but they pay a price in their pursuit of greatness.
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Fosse/Verdon
Influential choreographer Bob Fosse and acclaimed Broadway dancer Gwen Verdon begin a decades-long personal and professional partnership that changes the face of American entertainment, but they pay a price in their pursuit of greatness.