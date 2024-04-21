Six-part thriller set on the red eye flight from London to Beijing. Whilst escorting a doctor being renditioned, an incident on-board leads DC Hana Li to uncover a wider conspiracy.more
Six-part thriller set on the red eye flight from London to Beijin...More
Starring: Jing LusiRichard ArmitageLesley Sharp
Creator: Peter A. Dowling
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Six-part thriller set on the red eye flight from London to Beijing. Whilst escorting a doctor being renditioned, an incident on-board leads DC Hana Li to uncover a wider conspiracy.
Starring: Jing LusiRichard ArmitageLesley SharpJemma MooreDan Li
Creator: Peter A. Dowling
About this Show
Red Eye (UK)
Six-part thriller set on the red eye flight from London to Beijing. Whilst escorting a doctor being renditioned, an incident on-board leads DC Hana Li to uncover a wider conspiracy.
Starring: Jing LusiRichard ArmitageLesley SharpJemma MooreDan Li
Creator: Peter A. Dowling