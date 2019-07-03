Akira Oono awakens in the body of his online character: Demon Lord Hakuto Kunai. With powerful game mechanics and abilities on his side, this gamer turned badass plots his course through a new world filled with saints, demons, and charming companions!more
Akira Oono awakens in the body of his online character: Demon Lor...More
Starring: Kenjiro TsudaKanon TakaoKaori Ishihara
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Akira Oono awakens in the body of his online character: Demon Lord Hakuto Kunai. With powerful game mechanics and abilities on his side, this gamer turned badass plots his course through a new world filled with saints, demons, and charming companions!
Starring: Kenjiro TsudaKanon TakaoKaori Ishihara
About this Show
Demon Lord, Retry!
Akira Oono awakens in the body of his online character: Demon Lord Hakuto Kunai. With powerful game mechanics and abilities on his side, this gamer turned badass plots his course through a new world filled with saints, demons, and charming companions!
Starring: Kenjiro TsudaKanon TakaoKaori Ishihara