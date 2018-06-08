1 season available (10 episodes)

Just Another ImmigrantJust Another Immigrant

Romesh Ranganathan, one of the most popular stand-ups in the UK, uproots his entire family - his supportive wife, three kids, his Sri Lankan mother and his eccentric uncle - and immigrates to Los Angeles in this comedic docuseries. In addition to his efforts to rebuild a life from scratch, Ranganathan books himself an audacious U.S. gig - the 6,000-seat Greek Theater - with only three months to sell it out. Follow the hilariously true-life adventures of this modern immigrant family and the obstacles of making it in today's America.more

Romesh Ranganathan, one of the most popular stand-ups in the UK, ...More

Starring: Romesh Ranganathan

TVMADocumentariesComedyTV Series2018
  • hd

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About this Show

Just Another Immigrant

Romesh Ranganathan, one of the most popular stand-ups in the UK, uproots his entire family - his supportive wife, three kids, his Sri Lankan mother and his eccentric uncle - and immigrates to Los Angeles in this comedic docuseries. In addition to his efforts to rebuild a life from scratch, Ranganathan books himself an audacious U.S. gig - the 6,000-seat Greek Theater - with only three months to sell it out. Follow the hilariously true-life adventures of this modern immigrant family and the obstacles of making it in today's America.

Starring: Romesh Ranganathan

TVMADocumentariesComedyTV Series2018
  • hd

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