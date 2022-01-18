Original • 2 seasons available (30 episodes)

How I Met Your FatherHow I Met Your Father

In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. Starring: Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran.more

In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how sh...More

Creators: Isaac AptakerElizabeth Berger

TV14ComedySitcomTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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How I Met Your Father S2 - Trailer
How I Met Your Father Trailer

About this Show

How I Met Your Father

In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. Starring: Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran.

Creators: Isaac AptakerElizabeth Berger

TV14ComedySitcomTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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