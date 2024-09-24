Original • 1 season available (8 episodes)

OUT THERE: Crimes of the ParanormalOUT THERE: Crimes of the Paranormal

OUT THERE: Crimes of the Paranormal takes you inside eight true crime cases with shocking encounters with the paranormal world - through eyewitness accounts, expert interviews, and all-new investigations. In each case, amidst an agonizing search for answers, one rumor emerges from the pack: something inhuman is afoot.more

OUT THERE: Crimes of the Paranormal takes you inside eight true c...More

SupernaturalDocuseriesCrimeTV Series2024

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month*.

*Price will increase to $9.99/month on 10/17/2024. Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.*
*Price will increase to $16.99/month on 10/17/2024. Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.*
*Price will increase to $16.99/month on 10/17/2024.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

OUT THERE: Crimes of the Paranormal - Trailer

About this Show

OUT THERE: Crimes of the Paranormal

OUT THERE: Crimes of the Paranormal takes you inside eight true crime cases with shocking encounters with the paranormal world - through eyewitness accounts, expert interviews, and all-new investigations. In each case, amidst an agonizing search for answers, one rumor emerges from the pack: something inhuman is afoot.

SupernaturalDocuseriesCrimeTV Series2024

You May Also Like

The Secret Lives of Mormon WivesReality • TV Series (2024)
Never Let Him GoDocuseries, Crime • TV Series (2023)
IMPACT x Nightline: Aliens: Are We Alone?News Magazine, Aliens • TV Series (2024)
No One Will Save YouPG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2023)
Under the BridgeTVMA • Biography, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted HouseTVMA • Horror, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
American Horror StoriesTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2021)
Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri PapiniTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
BRATSNot Rated • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
The ContestantTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Mastermind: To Think Like a KillerTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Daughters of the CultCrime, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Me HereafterCrime, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of TerrorDocumentaries, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Sins of the Parents: The Crumbley TrialsDocumentaries, Crime • TV Series (2024)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
MOST POPULAR
logo
With Ads
logo
No Ads
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.^
$17.99/mo.^
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
^Hulu (With Ads) will increase to $9.99/month on 10/17/2024. Hulu (No Ads) will increase to $18.99/month on 10/17/2024.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.