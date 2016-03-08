Aliens have landed in the UK and are now unwanted immigrants living in a walled off section of town. Lewis is a border guard making sure Aliens and humans remain separate, but when he discovers that he's half alien, his whole world is turned on its head.more
Aliens have landed in the UK and are now unwanted immigrants livi...More
Starring: Michael SochaMichaela CoelHolli Dempsey
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Aliens have landed in the UK and are now unwanted immigrants living in a walled off section of town. Lewis is a border guard making sure Aliens and humans remain separate, but when he discovers that he's half alien, his whole world is turned on its head.
Starring: Michael SochaMichaela CoelHolli DempseyJim HowickMichael Smiley
About this Show
The Aliens
Aliens have landed in the UK and are now unwanted immigrants living in a walled off section of town. Lewis is a border guard making sure Aliens and humans remain separate, but when he discovers that he's half alien, his whole world is turned on its head.
Starring: Michael SochaMichaela CoelHolli DempseyJim HowickMichael Smiley